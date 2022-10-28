Week 8 CT High School Football Primer & Broadcast Links

Welcome to your one-stop shop for updates and information on all things Connecticut high school football, from CIAC to prep school games across the state.

Get your complete schedule, GameTimeCT staff Picks and Sean Patrick Bowley’s Audibles here: SPB’S AUDIBLE WEEK 8 | GAMETIMECT STAFF PICKS | WEEK 8 SCOREBOARD

As always, you can get immediate updates statewide via Twitter at #cthsfb.

It’s Week 8, time to separate the Pretenders from the contenders as we finish off the second month of the season. Games we will be watching include 5-1 Glastonbury at No. 1 and unbeaten Southington in the CCC; In the ECC, Windham at Waterford and Killingly at Fitch. There’s also the big Pequot Sassacus Showdown between unbeaten Valley Regional/Old Lyme at Cromwell/Portland, and the Pequot Uncas Showdown between Ellington and Granby/Canton.

In the SCC, we’ll have an eye on North Haven at Cheshire and Fairfield Prep at Shelton. In the SWC, unbeaten Barlow at Newtown. And in the FCIAC, No. 6 St. Joseph at No. 2 New Canaan.

In Prep school action, Brunswick plays at Cheshire Academy on Friday night. On Saturday, we’ll be in attendance for an unbeaten Founders League showdown, Loomis Chaffee at Choate at 4 pm

Coaches or team representatives: GameTimeCT wishes to publish your team’s results and game information every week. Please send us a summary of your game — scoring by quarters, a line score and top performers — to [email protected] ASAP following your game and it will be posted in our weekend roundups.

Broadcast Links

Friday, Oct. 28

RADIO / STREAMS

NORTH HAVEN AT CHESHIRE, 6 — WELI 960-AM 7 96.9-FM

NAUGATUCK at WCA, 7 pm — WATR 1320-AM & 97.7-FM

ST. JOSEPH at NEW CANAAN, 7 (NCTV 78)

NORWALK at STAPLES, 7 (STAPLES YOUTUBE) | WWPT 90.3-FM

LUDLOWE at TRUMBULL, 7 (TCTV TRUMBULL) | TEN NETWORK (audio)

HAMDEN at BRANFORD, 7 (BPHS Sports)

HALL at SIMSBURY, 6:30 (SIMSBURY COMMUNITY VIDEO)

MALONEY at CONARD, 6:30 (WHCI)

WINDHAM at WATERFORD, 6 (THE DAY)

AVON at BERLIN, 6:30 (BHS TV)

BRUNSWICK at CHESHIRE ACADEMY, 6 (LOCA LIVE)

ST. PAUL at WOODLAND, 6 — WJMJ FM-88.9 (Hartford) | 93.1-FM (Hamden) | 107.1-FM (New Haven)

EAST CATHOLIC at PLAINFIELD, 6 — WINY 1350-AM

NFHS NETWORK (subscription required)

LAW at STRATFORD, 5:30

ANSONIA at OXFORD, 6

MONTVILLE at LEDYARD, 6

AMITY at HILLHOUSE, 6

VGW TECHS at ATI, 6:30

WEST HAVEN at SHEEHAN, 6:30

ENFIELD at NEW BRITAIN, 6:30

FARMINGTON at PLATT, 6:30

KILLINGLY at FITCH, 6:30

NEWINGTON at EAST HARTFORD, 6:30

BROOKFIELD at NEW FAIRFIELD, 6:30

HAND at XAVIER, 7

NORTH HAVEN at CHESHIRE, 7

WILBY at WATERTOWN, 7

BARLOW at NEWTOWN, 7

POMPERAUG at BETHEL, 7

WINDSOR at MANCHESTER, 7

GILBERT at TORRINGTON, 7

MASUK at WESTON, 7

SEYMOUR at DERBY, 7

BASSICK at FORAN, 7

FAIRFIELD PREP at SHELTON, 7

Saturday, Oct. 29

RADIO / STREAMS

GREENWICH at DARIEN, 2 (DAF MEDIA)

PHILLIPS EXETER at SALISBURY, 3:30

McMAHON at STAMFORD, 1 (LOCAL LIVE)

ST. LUKE’S at CANTERBURY, 2:30 (LOCAL LIVE)

LOOMIS CHAFFEE at CHOATE, 4 (LOCAL LIVE)

WARDE at DANBURY, 6 (LOCAL LIVE)

NFHS NETWORK

EO SMITH at HARTFORD PUBLIC, 10

EAST LYME at NEW LONDON, 11


