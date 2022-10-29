Week 8 CIAC football recap

Prep takes late lead over No. 9 Shelton

— Shelton pass incomplete, Gaels turn it over on Downs with 2:08 left. Prep 16, No. 9 Shelton 15 2:08 left

— Prep comes up with a huge sack on 3n5, TO Shelton, 2:14 left. Well. 9 Gaels trailing 16-15

— Mercer Robinson with 2 yard run and Murphy kick 2:41 left Fairfield Prep leads Shelton 16-15. rep had faced a 4n5 from the 29 3:17 left, but Prep converts on a long pass down the 2. 3:09 to go

Well. 6 St. Joseph, No. 2 New Canaan going back and forth

Connor Fahey’s 2nd interception of the 2nd half gives SJ the ball back in its own end up 27-14 at New Canaan, 1:25 left now, 2nd down, NC one time out left

— Sam Rosa interception, long Jordan run sets up Jordan 10 td. St. Joseph 27-14 at New Canaan, 3:14 left. NC has 2 time outs.

Earlier: Jordan gets in on 4th and goal from the 1. Well. 6 St. Joseph takes a 20-14 lead at No. 2 New Canaan, 8:15 left. Jordan 54-yd run set it up

Earlier: Hunter Telesco 45 TD run last minute of the third puts New Canaan up 14-13 on St. Joseph.

Earlier: Connor Fahey nearly takes a pick all the way back for No. 6 St. Joseph. Riley Jordan punches it in on third down. St. Joseph leads No. 2 New Canaan 13-7 early 3rd .

75-yard blocked FG return for TD

Wilton attempting a FG, but blocked and returned 75 yards by Kruz Meier for a TD. Ridgefield 28, Wilton 7 with 2:02 left in half,

Cromwell/Portland, Valley Regional in unbeaten Showdown

Cromwell/Portland holds off Valley Regional/Old Lyme for win

Earlier, Cromwell/Portland opened the second half with two recovered onside kicks. They scored after the first to tie it up at 21. Let’s see about the second in this battle of unbeaten Pequot/Class SS schools.

Some quick score updates

— Shelton 7, Fairfield Prep 6, Half

— Trumbull 25, Ludlowe 8, Half

— Berlin 21, Avon 8, Half

— Lyman Hall 14, Hillhouse 8, Half

— Hand 8, Xavier 0, End 1Q

— Law 55, Stratford 26, Late 4th

— Hamden 7, Branford 0 End 1Q

— Ridgefield 21, Wilton 7 2Q

— Windsor 26, Manchester 12, 3Q

— Seymour 24, Derby 0, End 1Q

— Well. 2 New Canaan 7, No. 6 St. Joseph 6 2Q

— Windham 56, Waterford 6, End 3Q

— Killingly 31, Fitch 6 Half

— Newtown 10, Barlow 7 5:15 2Q

— Naugatuck 14, WCA 0 End 1st Q

— North Haven 7, Cheshire 0 Half

— Hall 17, Simsbury 3, Half

— Hillhouse 14, Amity 8, 3rd Q

New Canaan strikes first with a 1-handed INT return for TD

Tremendous one-handed 32-yard pick six by New Canaan’s Matthew Salmini gives No. 2 New Canaan a 7-0 lead over No. 6 St. Joseph with 7:42 left in the 2nd quarter.

More positives from a New Canaan defense that has allowed just 21 points this season.

Valley Regional leads Cromwell/Portland at half

In a battle of Pequot unbeatens, Valley Regional/Old Lyme takes control and leads 21-7. Nick Cox with a 31-yard TD catch gives @Defend_TheHill a 21-7 lead over @cromportFB early Q2. Battle of unbeatens.

Jean-Pierre is carrying on the family name and winning tradition at Valley. A Jean-Pierre has suited up for Valley in 11 of the past 12 years.

Jeff Jacobs caught up with the latest chapter in the Jean-Pierre family success story this week.

Windham, Ansonia in control early

Darwin Gonzalez and Robinson-Smey with back to back TDs within 32 seconds of each other. All Windham here in Waterford, 42-0, still 30 seconds left before halftime. Windham second in the Class SS playoff ratings. Meanwhile, in Ansonia, the Chargers, top-rated in Class S, are leading Oxford 56-13 at halftime. Ingram has a touchdown run of 49 yards and touchdown receptions of 59 yards and 15 for TDs. Dave Cassetti has a 53-yard run and a 35-yard reception for TDs.

