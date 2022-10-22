Week 7 selections for Circa Friday Football Invitational – VSiN Exclusive News – News

On Friday nights in the fall for more than a decade, football bettors would crowd a small, Smoky sportsbook on the Strip to see two handicappers go head to head in a $10,000 winner-take-all contest. The contestants’ names were lit up outside on the marquee, adding an element of prestige to being a part of the Stardust Invitational.

The contest concluded after the 2005 season — the Stardust closed on Nov. 1, 2006 and its two hotel towers were imploded in March 2007 — and it has been missed.

So it’s time to bring back memories of an old friend. In a tip of the cap to the Stardust Invitational, Circa owner Derek Stevens is putting up his money and putting his support behind a new VSIN-produced event, the Circa Friday Football Invitational.

The theme is the same, but the contest format is slightly different and improved. While there are still 16 handicappers in a bracket, all contestants are involved each week in a season-long competition, as opposed to the Stardust format that pitted only two handicappers a week in a head-to-head elimination duel. Stevens has boosted the prize money to $25,000.

The 16-handicapper field is officially set. Here are the contest details:

Sixteen handicappers compete — with no entry fee required — in a season-long contest with $25,000 in prizes awarded.

When: Friday, September 9 through Friday, January, 6, 2023 (18 weeks)

Where: VSIN studio at the Circa sportsbook

Contest plays: Five plays, college and NFL sides and totals (no props, team totals, first-half plays etc.) with one designated as the Best Bet (BB).

WEEK 7 SELECTIONS

BOBBY “BUCKETS” BRUBECK

Kansas State + 3.5

Duke + 10

Arizona State + 2.5

Mississippi State-Alabama Under 61

(BB) Texas A&M-South Carolina Under 45

Record (points): 16-14 (16)

Best Bets: 3-3 (3)

CHUCK EDEL

Georgia Southern-Old Dominion Over 66

Syracuse-Clemson Under 49.5

UCLA-Oregon Over 70.5

Jaguars -3

(BB) Indiana-Rutgers Over 48

Record (points): 19-11 (19)

Best Bets: 2-4 (2)

BRIAN EDWARDS

Texas A&M-South Carolina Over 45

Oklahoma State + 6

LSU -1.5

Missouri -14

(BB) Giants + 3

Record (points): 11-19 (11)

Best Bets: 3-3 (3)

CHRIS “THE BEAR” FALLICA

UL Monroe + 6.5

South Carolina + 3

Arizona State + 2.5

Texas Tech -6

(BB) Broncos + 1

Record (points): 18-12 (18)

Best Bets: 5-1 (5)

STEVE FEZZIK

James Madison -11.5

New Mexico State + 21.5

Texas-Oklahoma State Under 60.5

Cincinnati-SMU Under 60

(BB) Kansas State-TCU Under 54.5

Record (points): 14-15-1 (14.5)

Best Bets: 4-1-1 (4.5)

JOEY “TUNES” FORTUNA

UCF-East Carolina Over 63

Texas -6

Vanderbilt-Missouri Under 50

Northwestern + 14

(BB) Duke-Miami Over 57

Record (points): 14-16 (14)

Best Bets: 3-3 (3)

DOUG KEZIRIAN

Wake Forest -20

Colorado-Oregon State Under 48.5

UCLA-Oregon Over 70.5

LSU -1.5

(BB) Hawaii-Colorado State Under 46.5

Record (points): 16-14 (16)

Best Bets: 3-3 (3)

MARC LAWRENCE

Kansas State + 3.5

Marshall + 11.5

UCLA + 6.5

49ers + 2

(BB) Lions + 7

Record (points): 17-11-2 (18)

Best Bets: 5-1 (5)

RANDY MCKAY

Kansas State + 3.5

Kansas State-TCU Under 54.5

Texas -6

Texans-Raiders Under 45.5

(BB) Minnesota-Penn State Over 43

Record (points): 17-11-2 (18)

Best Bets: 4-2 (4)

MIKE NORTH

Tulane -7

Wisconsin -2

Texans + 7

Bears + 8

(BB) Texas -6

Record (points): 12-17-1 (12.5)

Best Bets: 2-4 (2)

A DIFFERENT RUNNING

Indiana-Rutgers Over 48

Colorado-Oregon State Under 48.5

Lions-Cowboys Over 49

Steelers-Dolphins Over 45.5

(BB) Giants-Jaguars Over 43

Record (points): 14-15-1 (14.5)

Best Bets: 1-4-1 (1.5)

DAN SALEY

Kansas State + 3.5

Missouri -14

Texas-El Paso + 4

Giants + 3

(BB) Buffalo + 7.5

Record (points): 12-16-2 (13)

Best Bets: 2-4 (2)

JAMES SALINAS

Titans -2.5

Falcons + 6.5

Browns + 6.5

Steelers + 7.5

(BB) UCLA + 6.5

Record (points): 18-11-1 (18.5)

Best Bets: 2-4 (2)

PAUL STONE

Indiana-Rutgers Under 48

UTSA -10

Oklahoma State + 6

LSU -1.5

(BB) California + 7.5

Record (points): 14-15-1 (14.5)

Best Bets: 2-4 (2)

JEFF WHITELAW

Titans -2.5

Bengals -6.5

Browns + 6.5

Texans + 7

(BB) Chiefs -2

Record (points): 14-15-1 (14.5)

Best Bets: 4-2 (4)

CRIS ZENIUK

Mississippi + 1.5

Cincinnati -3

Seahawks + 5

Steelers + 7.5

(BB) Jaguars -3

Record (points): 15-15 (15)

Best Bets: 2-4 (2)

Additional Picks

MIKE PALM

Arizona State-Stanford Under 53

Penn State -5

Titans -2.5

Chiefs -2

(BB) Cincinnati -3

Record (points): 21-8-1 (21.5)

Best Bets: 6-0 (6)

MATT YOUMANS

Kansas State + 3.5

UCLA + 6.5

Wisconsin -2

49ers + 2

(BB) LSU -1.5

Record (points): 17-13 (17)

Best Bets: 5-1 (5)