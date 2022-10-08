Week 7 Roundup from Anderson, Pickens area

In Week 7, there were blowouts and nailbiters across Anderson and Pickens-are high school football teams.

Here’s everything you missed and what to look forward to next week.

UPSTATE SUPER 25:High school football rankings Entering Week 7

ANDERSON HS FOOTBALL HOT TAKES:5 hot takes for Anderson, Pickens-area high school football as we near the Playoffs

FRIDAY’S SCORES:South Carolina high school football scores for SCHSL Week 7 of 2022 season

Daniel outclasses West-Oak

Daniel (7-0, 2-0 Region 1-AAA) won 76-0 over West-Oak (3-4, 0-2).

It wasn’t much of a contest as Daniel took a 35-point lead in the first quarter and a 63-point lead by halftime. Daniel’s football program has now won 31 consecutive games.

Daniel plays Seneca (6-1, 2-0 Region 1-AAA) next week.

Easley’s comeback efforts fell short

Last-minute efforts from Easley (5-2, 1-1 Region 1-AAAA) weren’t enough as the Green Wave lost 47-41 to Greenwood (3-4, 2-0).

During the third quarter, Easley began to rally back while trailing 41-14. Big plays from quarterback Kalab Sutton helped Easley score 21 points in the fourth quarter. When Easley had a chance of completely mounting a comeback, Greenwood recovered the onside kick to seal the game.

Next week Easley plays Berea (1-6, 0-2).

BHP breezes past Palmetto

Belton-Honea Path (6-1, 1-1 Region 2-AAA) won 63-10 over Palmetto (1-6, 0-2).

BHP had its way with Palmetto and totaled over 500 yards of offense and eight touchdowns. Palmetto was held to under 200 yards of offense.

Next week, BHP plays Fountain Inn (0-7, 0-2) and Palmetto plays Wren (2-5, 2-0).

Powdersville scores 41 in the first quarter vs. Fountain Inn

Powdersville (6-1, 2-0 Region 2-AAA) had no issues in its 55-14 win over Fountain Inn (0-7, 0-2).

By the end of the first quarter Powdersville held a 41-0 lead and the game was all but over at that point. Powdersville has scored at least 41 points in each of its wins this season.

Next week Powdersville plays Southside (3-4, 1-1)

Westside steamrolls Pickens

Westside (5-2, 1-1 Region 1-AAAA) won 63-17 to defeat Pickens (3-4, 0-2).

Westside tied the school record for points scored in a game and dominated from the start. Westside led 42-3 at halftime.

Next week Westside plays Greenwood (3-4, 2-0) and Pickens plays Greenville (4-3, 2-0).

TL Hanna wins in double-overtime thriller

TL Hanna (7-1, 2-0 Region 1-AAAAA) won 48-42 over JL Mann (5-3, 1-1) in double overtime.

TL Hanna trailed 14 points to start the fourth quarter. In the second overtime JL Mann’s touchdown attempt was stopped and Hanna junior Jaylon Boles scored the walk-off touchdown run to cap off a four-touchdown performance.

TL Hanna plays Hillcrest (7-0, 1-0) next week.

Wren wins its second game

Wren (2-5, 2-0 Region 2-AAA) won 54-7 over Southside (3-4, 1-1) to win its second game this season.

With the win, Wren is likely to secure a playoff berth after losing five straight games to start the season.

Next week Wren plays Palmetto (1-6, 0-2).

Pendleton can’t find an answer for Seneca

Pendleton (5-2, 1-1 Region 1-AAA) couldn’t match Seneca (6-1, 2-0) and lost 51-14.

Seneca had two receivers with over 145 receiving yards and a 100-yard rusher in the win. Seneca applied pressure throughout the night and recorded five sacks.

Pendleton plays Crescent (2-5, 0-2) next week.

Crescent loses tight game with Walhalla

Crescent (2-5, 0-2 Region 1-AAA) lost 14-9 to Walhalla (4-3, 1-1) in an important region game.

A win would’ve increased Crescent’s chances of making the playoffs. Now the Tigers must win at least two of their next three region games to have a shot.

Crescent plays Pendleton (5-2, 1-1) next week.

Liberty gets emphatic win over Blacksburg

Liberty (3-4, 1-1 Region-1 AA) won 44-29 over Blacksburg (0-7, 0-2).

It’s the first game Liberty has scored over 40 points since 2019 and the first game the team scored 20 points or more this season.

Liberty plays Ninety Six (4-3, 1-1) next week.

Joshua Miller covers high school sports for The Anderson Independent-Mail. Have questions, story ideas, scores and stats involving high school athletics? Send them to his email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @NameIsJoshua