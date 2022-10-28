Week 7 NFL update – The Asbury Collegian

Week seven in the NFL was full of ups and downs, but Midway through the season, teams are beginning to shake out in rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles remain the NFL’s Lone unbeaten team at 6-0.

Last Thursday, the Cardinals faced the Saints and won with a final score of 42-34. This broke Arizona’s eight-game home losing streak. The dynamic of the game changed drastically in the Cardinals’ favor with just three minutes left in the second quarter when the Cardinals scored three touchdowns and pulled ahead in the previously tied game. Going into the second half, the Saints were unable to regain the lead.. Following their win, the Cardinals now have a record of 3-4, and the Saints dropped to a 2-5 record.

Going into the weekend, 12 teams competed on Sunday with some mixed results. A few weeks deep now into the season, and we are already seeing some playoff contenders.

One of the most surprising is the Jets, who have not made the Playoffs since 2010. The Jets’ competed against the Broncos and won with a final score of 16-9, which continued their four-game hot streak. This puts their current record at 5-2, which is a promising start to the season. However, they could have some difficulty with a potential injury or one of their standout players.

In the first quarter of the game, Breece Hall had a 62-yard touchdown run, but later fell with a knee injury, and the rookie was carted off the field, absent from the remainder of the game.

“The Jets reportedly suspect an ACL injury, with Coach Robert Saleh saying the diagnosis is ‘not good,'” said CBS Sports.

Also competing on Sunday were the Kansas City Chiefs, who played the San Francisco 49ers and came out with a final score of 44-23. They bounced back from their loss against the Bills last week. They have a 5-2 record now, which puts them in contention for a good postseason.

“Although they are considered one of the NFL’s clear Super Bowl contenders, the Chiefs, coaches and players alike, understand they are far from a Flawless team. In fact, they learned as much in the previous game, a home loss to the Buffalo Bills, their biggest Rival who also appears to be the Greatest Threat preventing them from reaching the Super Bowl. Growing during a season is a process,” said The Athletic.

They go into a by-week this week (week eight), and they will face off against the Titans on Nov. 6.

The Titans took down the Colts on Sunday with a final score of 19-10. They faced a challenge getting the win as the Colts’ defense stepped up for the first time all season; however, the Colts struggled offensively.

Colts’ safety Rodney McLeod was able to get his hands on the ball intended for Tennessee tight end, Austin Hooper. After an impressive bobble, Hooper regained control of the ball and squashed the last remaining chance of a Colt’s comeback. The Titans went on to score a field goal and secure the win.