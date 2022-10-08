Week 7 Live Football Updates
The seventh week of the football season has arrived. Follow along with all of the area’s scores below in the Play It Again Sports Live Update. Follow us on Twitter @ozarksozone for more complete updates. Follow us on Instagram @ozarkssportszone for photo and video updates.
Well. 1 Carthage 14, No. 4 Webb City 7 – 2Q
Well. 10 West Plains 7, No. 3 Lebanon 0 – 2Q
Well. 3 Seneca 14, East Newton 0 – 2Q
Well. 4 Lamar 14, No. 8 Nevada 0 – 2Q
Well. 4 Nixa 14, Willard 0 – 1Q
Well. 4 Marionville 8, Sarcoxie 0 – 1Q
Well. 5 Camdenton 14, Hillcrest 8 – 1Q
Well. 6 Joplin 21, vs. Carl Junction 0 – 1Q
Well. 6 Lincoln 8, No. 8 Cole Camp 6 – 2Q
Well. 8 Liberty 20, Cabool 0 – 2Q
Glendale 37, Parkview 8 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO
Republic 7, Branson 0 – 2Q
Neosho 7, Ozark 6 – 1Q
Bolivar 7, Waynesville 6 — 2Q
Kickapoo at Rolla
Reeds Spring 16, Aurora – 2Q
Marshfield 13, Rogersville 0 – 1Q
Mt. Vernon 10, Hollister 0 – 2Q
Monett 6, McDonald County 0 – 1Q
Cassville 7, Catholic 0 – 1Q
Central at Skyline
Strafford 14, Forsyth 0 – 2Q
Thayer 8, Ava 0 – 2Q
MV-BT/Liberty 20, Cabool 0 – 2Q
Salem at Mountain Grove
Willow Springs at Houston
Diamond 7, Stockton 0 – 1Q
20 Fair Grove, Buffalo 16 – 1Q
Clever at Ash Grove
Lockwood 14, College Heights 0 – 1Q
Sherwood at El Dorado Springs
Butler 8, Warsaw 0 – 1Q
Jasper at Archie
Greenfield at Drexel
Rich Hill at Osceola
Liberal 40, Appleton City 22 – FINAL