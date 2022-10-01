Week 7 highlights, stats from across Indiana
The IHSAA football season has reached Week 7, and we’re here to bring you the best highlights from the most important games. Top matchups in Week 7 include Ben Davis-Carmel, Mooresville-Whiteland, Brownsburg-Zionsville and Scecina-Triton Central. Please remember to refresh.
Hamilton Southeastern 38, Noblesville 14
Hamilton SE 7 7 7 17 — 38
Noblesville 0 0 7 7 — 14
HS — Jalen Alexander 47 run (Carter Gutt kick)
HS — Donovan Hamilton 21 pass from Ty Bradle (Gutt kick)
HS — Alexander 2 run (Gutt kick)
N — Gabe Bellan 2 run (Jack Letourneau kick)
HS — Clayton Wilke 8 pass from Bradle (Gutt kick)
HS — Gutt 43 FG
HS — Jack Osiecki 1 pass from Bradle (Gutt kick)
N — Gage Gulley 1 run (Letourneau kick)
Rushing — Hamilton SE: Alexander 20-192, Elie Brantman 11-73, Bradle 3-15, Wilke 1-12, Jai Burns 1-10, team 0-0. Noblesville: Logan Shoffner 15-108, Blake Widget 12-30, Gulley 7-19, Bellan 4-19, Landon Hughes 4-4.
Passing — Hamilton SE: Bradle 12-23-0, 120. Noblesville: Hughes 4-13-1, 18.
Receiving — Hamilton SE: Hamilton 5-81, Wilke 4-20, Silas Newton 2-18, Osiecki 1-1. Noblesville: Aiden Brewer 2-14, Widget 1-4, Bellan 1-0.
Fishers 26, Franklin Central 15
Fishers 7 7 0 12 — 26
Franklin Central 0 6 2 7 — 15
F — Carson Dunn 15 pass from Lucas Minns (Jon Tangara kick)
F — Khobie Martin 46 run (Tangara kick)
FC — Jayon Harvey 8 pass from Nevan Tutterow (kick failed)
FC — Safety, QB tackled in end zone after fumble
FC — Bryant Hoskins 1 run (Frankie Marroquin kick)
F — Aidan Zimmer 51 pass from Minns (pass failed)
F — Martin 10 run (pass failed)
Rushing — Fishers: Martin 13-121, Dunn 14-41, Ian Jennings 2-4, Minns 6-(minus-10), team 1-0. Franklin Central: Braylen Gillard 31-95, Hoskins 3-14, Marroquin 1-1, Tutterow 10-(minus-4).
Passing — Fishers: Minns 8-14-1, 104; Noah McPeek 1-1-0, 25. Franklin Central: Tutterow 16-26-2, 205.
Receiving — Fishers: Zimmer 3-60, Dunn 4-27, Martin 1-25, Hunter Strole 1-17. Franklin Central: Harvey 6-90, Will McKinley 4-58, Damir Swanigan 2-30, Anthony Coker 2-13, Hudauri Hines 1-11, Jake Newman 1-3.
Cathedral 37, Cincinnati LaSalle 6
For LaSalle 0 0 0 6 — 6
Cathedral 9 21 7 0 — 37
C — Javon Tibbs 41 pass from Danny O’Neil (kick failed)
C — A. Fahey 34 FG
C — O’Neil 1 run (Fahey kick)
C — O’Neil 16 run (Fahey kick)
C — Tibbs 7 pass from O’Neil (Fahey kick)
C — D Ayres 10 pass from O’Neil (Fahey kick)
CL — Tyrone Brown 76 run (kick failed)
Rushing — Cathedral: Carson Johnson 11-102, O’Neil 12-47, Desare Thomas 3-11, Devaughn Slaughter 5-5, Zach Miller 3-0, Fisher Thomas 1-0. LaSalle: Brown 4-71, Mason Mattingley 6-10, Devin Byrd 4-3, Patrick McLaughlin 1-0.
Passing — Cathedral: O’Neil 21-28-0, 217; Slaughter 0-2-0, 0. For LaSalle: Mattingley 10-18-1, 51; McLaughlin 3-4-0, 5.
Receiving — Cathedral: Tibbs 4-70, Ayres 7-63, Brennan Wooten 4-29, Zach Meeks 3-24, Johnson 1-13, Slaughter 1-11, Keith Long 1-7. LaSalle: Koy Beasley 1-32, McLaughlin 7-12, Brandon Phillips 1-6, Joey Paulinelli 1-6, Donivan Stinson 1-5, Kyle Reynolds 1-(minus-1), Timiko Jackson 1-(minus-4) .
Center Grove 48, Pike 0
Center Grove 8 21 13 6 — 48
Pike 0 0 0 0 — 0
CG — Micah Coyle 25 run (Coyle run)
CG — Noah Coy 7 pass from Tyler Cherry (Nolan Foley kick)
CG — Coyle 64 run (Foley kick)
CG — Jalen Thomeson 25 pass from Cherry (Foley kick)
CG — Thomson 10 run (Foley kick)
CG — Matthew Yoder 53 run (kick failed)
CG — Jack Browning 8 run (kick failed)
Rushing — Center Grove: Micah Coyle 12-148, Jalen Thomeson 15-128, Yoder 3-67, Browning 4-27, Rylan Cook 5-23, Grant Baldwin 2-20, Owen Bright 1-7, Evan Spomar 1-4 , Christian Carrington 1-(minus-2), Cherry 1-(minus-8). Pike: Avery Douglas 3-32, Jeremiah Berry 10-14, Quinn Paige 5-10, Lakendrick Suttles 3-7, Keamon Turner 4-5, Malachi Jackson 1-2, Amir Kambli 2-1.
Passing — Center Grove: Cherry 9-15-0, 117. Pike: Suttles 2-13-0, 22; Douglas 0-1-0, 0.
Receiving — Center Grove: Baldwin 2-37, Thomeson 1-25, Owen Wright 2-25, Noah Coy 3-23, Coyle 1-7. Pike: Gavin Grays 2-22.
New Palestine 56, Shelbyville 0
New Palestine 28 21 7 0 — 56
Shelbyville 0 0 0 0 — 0
NP – Grayson Thomas 25 run (Brendan Tanksley kick)
NP – Blaine Nunnally 9 pass from Daniel Tippit IV (Tanksley kick)
NP – Nunnally 19 pass from Tippit IV (Tanksley kick)
NP – Thomas 4 run (Tanksley kick)
NP – Kyler Kropp 24 pass from Tippit IV (Tanksley kick)
NP – Ty Mitchell 4 pass from Tippit IV (Tanksley kick)
NP – Eian Roudebush 5 run (Tanksley kick)
NP – Thomas 27 run (Tanksley kick)
Decatur Central 52, Greenwood 12
|Greenwood
|6
|0
|6
|0
|—
|12
|Decatur Central
|7
|21
|0
|0
|—
|52
G — Ethan Pringle 65 pass from Brock Riddle (kick failed)
DC — Alec Lawson 3 pass from Bo Polston (Ashton Vogel kick)
DC — Polston 1 run (Vogel kick)
DC — Jordan Cox 3 run (Vogel kick)
DC — Carson Ison 12 pass from Polston (Vogel kick)
G — Pringle 38 pass from Riddle (pass failed)
DC — Lawson 31 pass from Polston (Vogel kick)
DC—Vogel 27 FG
DC — Fa’rel Carter 47 pass from Polston (Chris Hill kick)
DC — N’po Dodo 32 run (Hill kick)
Rushing — Decatur Central: Team 41-285. Greenwood: Alan Burnett 11-33, Tyson Jones 1-1, Jackson Haessig 1-0, Jeremiah Carter 2-0, Anthony Scaramazzo 3-(minus-6), Ayden Houseman 2-(minus-10), team 1-0 .
Passing — Decatur Central: Polston 18-27-1, 238. Greenwood: Riddle 3-20-1, 113; Houseman 1-2-0, 9.
Receiving — Decatur Central: Team 18-238. Greenwood: Pringle 2-103, Carter Campbell 1-1-0, Jase Bennett 1-9.
Brebeuf Jesuit 27, Terre Haute South 0
Brebeuf 0 3 17 7 0 — 27
TH South 0 0 0 0 — 0
BJ – Quinn Warren 42 FG
BJ – Jaren Bowling 79 pass from Maverick Geske (Warren kick)
BJ – Taylor Clark 34 pass from Geske (Warren kick)
BJ – Warren 35 FG
BJ – Jack Maiers 74 run (Warren kick)
Tri-West 40, North Montgomery 8
Tri-West 14 26 0 0 — 40
N. Mont 0 0 0 8 — 8
TW – Jeffery Marsh 31 pass from Ty Owens
TW – Brady Hamstra 87 fumble recovery
TW – Jeffery Marsh 66 pass from Owens
TW – Cole Morgan 37 pass from Owens
TW – Owens 11 runs
TW – Noah Lien 37 pass from Owens
NM — Sulc 4 run
Rushing—Tri-West: Brown 11-54, Owens 2-15, Pfeifer 5-24; North Montgomery: Sulc 20-105, Dyson 22-51.
Passing – Tri-West: Owens 9-17 185; North Montgomery: Dyson 4-10 43.
Receiving – Tri-West: Marsh 2-97, Morgan 3-44, Lien 4-44; North Montgomery: Norman 2-34.
Covenant Christian 61, Cristel House 6
Christel House 0 0 0 6 — 6
Covenant Christian 21 27 7 6 — 61
CC — Elijah Carlson 15 run with lateral from Tony Flatt (Luke Munoz kick)
CC — Landen Ross 62 punt return (Munoz kick)
CC — Gavin Tindall 10 pass from Flatt (Munoz kick)
CC — John Nabors 43 pass from Flatt (Munoz kick)
CC — Nabors 4 pass from Flatt (kick failed)
CC — Isaac Niemeyer 10 pass from Flatt (Munoz kick)
CC — Jett Foster 10 pass from Flatt (Munoz kick)
CC — Tindall 50 pass from Flatt (Munoz kick)
CH — John Bible 1 run (run failed)
CC — Temi Adeleka 8 run (kick blocked)
Rushing — Covenant Christian: Noah Bryant 6-61, Nabors 1-24, Adelekan 4-21, Flatt 2-19, Carlson 0-15. Christel House: Bible 17-52, Simmie Morris 6-10, Michael Church 2-(minus-2).
Passing — Covenant Christian: Flatt 13-18-1, 210; Connor Cruz 3-4-0, 28. Christel House: Bible 5-10-2, 23.
Receiving — Covenant Christian: Tindall 6-102, Nabors 2-55, Isaac Wineinger 3-33, Lloyd Liscomb 1-12, Henry Schafer 1-11, Foster 1-10, Niemeyer 1-10, Noah Sebree 1-5. Christel House: Javon Tyler 3-27, Bible 1-(minus-1), Church 1-(minus-3).
Final scores
Brebeuf Jesuit 27, Terre Haute South 0
Brownsburg 50, Zionsville 3
Carmel 21, Ben Davis 14
Cathedral 37, Cincinnati LaSalle 6
Center Grove 48, Pike 0
Clarksville 46, Greenwood Christian 8
Covenant Christian 61, Manual Cristel Hose 6
Decatur Central 52, Greenwood 12
Fishers 26, Franklin Central 15
Franklin 35, Plainfield 12
Hamilton Southeastern 38, Noblesville 14
Harrison 41, Tech 0
Indian Creek 26, Brownstown Central 13
Lawrence Central 32, North Central 0
Lawrence North 35, Warren Central 14
Lebanon 35, Crawfordsville 0
52 Lutheran, 6 Monrovia
Martinsville 27, Perry Meridian 10
New Palestine 56, Shelbyville 0
Roncalli 28, Louisville Male 7
Scecina 21, Triton Central 20, OT
Speedway 34, Cascade 28, OT
Tri-West 40, North Montgomery 8
Westfield 35, Avon 21
Whiteland 48, Mooresville 30
