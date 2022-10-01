Week 7 highlights, stats from across Indiana

The IHSAA football season has reached Week 7, and we’re here to bring you the best highlights from the most important games. Top matchups in Week 7 include Ben Davis-Carmel, Mooresville-Whiteland, Brownsburg-Zionsville and Scecina-Triton Central. Please remember to refresh.

Quick reads from the top games:Top plays, turning points and players of the game from Week 7’s top matchups

Hamilton Southeastern 38, Noblesville 14

Hamilton SE 7 7 7 17 — 38

Noblesville 0 0 7 7 — 14

HS — Jalen Alexander 47 run (Carter Gutt kick)

HS — Donovan Hamilton 21 pass from Ty Bradle (Gutt kick)

HS — Alexander 2 run (Gutt kick)

N — Gabe Bellan 2 run (Jack Letourneau kick)

HS — Clayton Wilke 8 pass from Bradle (Gutt kick)

HS — Gutt 43 FG

HS — Jack Osiecki 1 pass from Bradle (Gutt kick)

N — Gage Gulley 1 run (Letourneau kick)

Rushing — Hamilton SE: Alexander 20-192, Elie Brantman 11-73, Bradle 3-15, Wilke 1-12, Jai Burns 1-10, team 0-0. Noblesville: Logan Shoffner 15-108, Blake Widget 12-30, Gulley 7-19, Bellan 4-19, Landon Hughes 4-4.

Passing — Hamilton SE: Bradle 12-23-0, 120. Noblesville: Hughes 4-13-1, 18.

Receiving — Hamilton SE: Hamilton 5-81, Wilke 4-20, Silas Newton 2-18, Osiecki 1-1. Noblesville: Aiden Brewer 2-14, Widget 1-4, Bellan 1-0.

Fishers 26, Franklin Central 15

Fishers 7 7 0 12 — 26

Franklin Central 0 6 2 7 — 15

F — Carson Dunn 15 pass from Lucas Minns (Jon Tangara kick)

F — Khobie Martin 46 run (Tangara kick)

FC — Jayon Harvey 8 pass from Nevan Tutterow (kick failed)

FC — Safety, QB tackled in end zone after fumble

FC — Bryant Hoskins 1 run (Frankie Marroquin kick)

F — Aidan Zimmer 51 pass from Minns (pass failed)

F — Martin 10 run (pass failed)

Rushing — Fishers: Martin 13-121, Dunn 14-41, Ian Jennings 2-4, Minns 6-(minus-10), team 1-0. Franklin Central: Braylen Gillard 31-95, Hoskins 3-14, Marroquin 1-1, Tutterow 10-(minus-4).

Passing — Fishers: Minns 8-14-1, 104; Noah McPeek 1-1-0, 25. Franklin Central: Tutterow 16-26-2, 205.

Receiving — Fishers: Zimmer 3-60, Dunn 4-27, Martin 1-25, Hunter Strole 1-17. Franklin Central: Harvey 6-90, Will McKinley 4-58, Damir Swanigan 2-30, Anthony Coker 2-13, Hudauri Hines 1-11, Jake Newman 1-3.

Cathedral 37, Cincinnati LaSalle 6

For LaSalle 0 0 0 6 — 6

Cathedral 9 21 7 0 — 37

C — Javon Tibbs 41 pass from Danny O’Neil (kick failed)

C — A. Fahey 34 FG

C — O’Neil 1 run (Fahey kick)

C — O’Neil 16 run (Fahey kick)

C — Tibbs 7 pass from O’Neil (Fahey kick)

C — D Ayres 10 pass from O’Neil (Fahey kick)

CL — Tyrone Brown 76 run (kick failed)

Rushing — Cathedral: Carson Johnson 11-102, O’Neil 12-47, Desare Thomas 3-11, Devaughn Slaughter 5-5, Zach Miller 3-0, Fisher Thomas 1-0. LaSalle: Brown 4-71, Mason Mattingley 6-10, Devin Byrd 4-3, Patrick McLaughlin 1-0.

Passing — Cathedral: O’Neil 21-28-0, 217; Slaughter 0-2-0, 0. For LaSalle: Mattingley 10-18-1, 51; McLaughlin 3-4-0, 5.

Receiving — Cathedral: Tibbs 4-70, Ayres 7-63, Brennan Wooten 4-29, Zach Meeks 3-24, Johnson 1-13, Slaughter 1-11, Keith Long 1-7. LaSalle: Koy Beasley 1-32, McLaughlin 7-12, Brandon Phillips 1-6, Joey Paulinelli 1-6, Donivan Stinson 1-5, Kyle Reynolds 1-(minus-1), Timiko Jackson 1-(minus-4) .

Center Grove 48, Pike 0

Center Grove 8 21 13 6 — 48

Pike 0 0 0 0 — 0

CG — Micah Coyle 25 run (Coyle run)

CG — Noah Coy 7 pass from Tyler Cherry (Nolan Foley kick)

CG — Coyle 64 run (Foley kick)

CG — Jalen Thomeson 25 pass from Cherry (Foley kick)

CG — Thomson 10 run (Foley kick)

CG — Matthew Yoder 53 run (kick failed)

CG — Jack Browning 8 run (kick failed)

Rushing — Center Grove: Micah Coyle 12-148, Jalen Thomeson 15-128, Yoder 3-67, Browning 4-27, Rylan Cook 5-23, Grant Baldwin 2-20, Owen Bright 1-7, Evan Spomar 1-4 , Christian Carrington 1-(minus-2), Cherry 1-(minus-8). Pike: Avery Douglas 3-32, Jeremiah Berry 10-14, Quinn Paige 5-10, Lakendrick Suttles 3-7, Keamon Turner 4-5, Malachi Jackson 1-2, Amir Kambli 2-1.

Passing — Center Grove: Cherry 9-15-0, 117. Pike: Suttles 2-13-0, 22; Douglas 0-1-0, 0.

Receiving — Center Grove: Baldwin 2-37, Thomeson 1-25, Owen Wright 2-25, Noah Coy 3-23, Coyle 1-7. Pike: Gavin Grays 2-22.

New Palestine 56, Shelbyville 0

New Palestine 28 21 7 0 — 56

Shelbyville 0 0 0 0 — 0

NP – Grayson Thomas 25 run (Brendan Tanksley kick)

NP – Blaine Nunnally 9 pass from Daniel Tippit IV (Tanksley kick)

NP – Nunnally 19 pass from Tippit IV (Tanksley kick)

NP – Thomas 4 run (Tanksley kick)

NP – Kyler Kropp 24 pass from Tippit IV (Tanksley kick)

NP – Ty Mitchell 4 pass from Tippit IV (Tanksley kick)

NP – Eian Roudebush 5 run (Tanksley kick)

NP – Thomas 27 run (Tanksley kick)

Decatur Central 52, Greenwood 12

Greenwood 6 0 6 0 — 12 Decatur Central 7 21 0 0 — 52

G — Ethan Pringle 65 pass from Brock Riddle (kick failed)

DC — Alec Lawson 3 pass from Bo Polston (Ashton Vogel kick)

DC — Polston 1 run (Vogel kick)

DC — Jordan Cox 3 run (Vogel kick)

DC — Carson Ison 12 pass from Polston (Vogel kick)

G — Pringle 38 pass from Riddle (pass failed)

DC — Lawson 31 pass from Polston (Vogel kick)

DC—Vogel 27 FG

DC — Fa’rel Carter 47 pass from Polston (Chris Hill kick)

DC — N’po Dodo 32 run (Hill kick)

Rushing — Decatur Central: Team 41-285. Greenwood: Alan Burnett 11-33, Tyson Jones 1-1, Jackson Haessig 1-0, Jeremiah Carter 2-0, Anthony Scaramazzo 3-(minus-6), Ayden Houseman 2-(minus-10), team 1-0 .

Passing — Decatur Central: Polston 18-27-1, 238. Greenwood: Riddle 3-20-1, 113; Houseman 1-2-0, 9.

Receiving — Decatur Central: Team 18-238. Greenwood: Pringle 2-103, Carter Campbell 1-1-0, Jase Bennett 1-9.

Brebeuf Jesuit 27, Terre Haute South 0

Brebeuf 0 3 17 7 0 — 27

TH South 0 0 0 0 — 0

BJ – Quinn Warren 42 FG

BJ – Jaren Bowling 79 pass from Maverick Geske (Warren kick)

BJ – Taylor Clark 34 pass from Geske (Warren kick)

BJ – Warren 35 FG

BJ – Jack Maiers 74 run (Warren kick)

Tri-West 40, North Montgomery 8

Tri-West 14 26 0 0 — 40

N. Mont 0 0 0 8 — 8

TW – Jeffery Marsh 31 pass from Ty Owens

TW – Brady Hamstra 87 fumble recovery

TW – Jeffery Marsh 66 pass from Owens

TW – Cole Morgan 37 pass from Owens

TW – Owens 11 runs

TW – Noah Lien 37 pass from Owens

NM — Sulc 4 run

Rushing—Tri-West: Brown 11-54, Owens 2-15, Pfeifer 5-24; North Montgomery: Sulc 20-105, Dyson 22-51.

Passing – Tri-West: Owens 9-17 185; North Montgomery: Dyson 4-10 43.

Receiving – Tri-West: Marsh 2-97, Morgan 3-44, Lien 4-44; North Montgomery: Norman 2-34.

Covenant Christian 61, Cristel House 6

Christel House 0 0 0 6 — 6

Covenant Christian 21 27 7 6 — 61

CC — Elijah Carlson 15 run with lateral from Tony Flatt (Luke Munoz kick)

CC — Landen Ross 62 punt return (Munoz kick)

CC — Gavin Tindall 10 pass from Flatt (Munoz kick)

CC — John Nabors 43 pass from Flatt (Munoz kick)

CC — Nabors 4 pass from Flatt (kick failed)

CC — Isaac Niemeyer 10 pass from Flatt (Munoz kick)

CC — Jett Foster 10 pass from Flatt (Munoz kick)

CC — Tindall 50 pass from Flatt (Munoz kick)

CH — John Bible 1 run (run failed)

CC — Temi Adeleka 8 run (kick blocked)

Rushing — Covenant Christian: Noah Bryant 6-61, Nabors 1-24, Adelekan 4-21, Flatt 2-19, Carlson 0-15. Christel House: Bible 17-52, Simmie Morris 6-10, Michael Church 2-(minus-2).

Passing — Covenant Christian: Flatt 13-18-1, 210; Connor Cruz 3-4-0, 28. Christel House: Bible 5-10-2, 23.

Receiving — Covenant Christian: Tindall 6-102, Nabors 2-55, Isaac Wineinger 3-33, Lloyd Liscomb 1-12, Henry Schafer 1-11, Foster 1-10, Niemeyer 1-10, Noah Sebree 1-5. Christel House: Javon Tyler 3-27, Bible 1-(minus-1), Church 1-(minus-3).

Final scores

Brebeuf Jesuit 27, Terre Haute South 0

Brownsburg 50, Zionsville 3

Carmel 21, Ben Davis 14

Cathedral 37, Cincinnati LaSalle 6

Center Grove 48, Pike 0

Clarksville 46, Greenwood Christian 8

Covenant Christian 61, Manual Cristel Hose 6

Decatur Central 52, Greenwood 12

Fishers 26, Franklin Central 15

Franklin 35, Plainfield 12

Hamilton Southeastern 38, Noblesville 14

Harrison 41, Tech 0

Indian Creek 26, Brownstown Central 13

Lawrence Central 32, North Central 0

Lawrence North 35, Warren Central 14

Lebanon 35, Crawfordsville 0

52 Lutheran, 6 Monrovia

Martinsville 27, Perry Meridian 10

New Palestine 56, Shelbyville 0

Roncalli 28, Louisville Male 7

Scecina 21, Triton Central 20, OT

Speedway 34, Cascade 28, OT

Tri-West 40, North Montgomery 8

Westfield 35, Avon 21

Whiteland 48, Mooresville 30

