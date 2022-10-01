Week 7 highlights, stats from across Indiana

The IHSAA football season has reached Week 7, and we’re here to bring you the best highlights from the most important games. Top matchups in Week 7 include Ben Davis-Carmel, Mooresville-Whiteland, Brownsburg-Zionsville and Scecina-Triton Central. Please remember to refresh.

Quick reads from the top games:Top plays, turning points and players of the game from Week 7’s top matchups

Hamilton Southeastern 38, Noblesville 14

Hamilton SE 7 7 7 17 — 38

Noblesville 0 0 7 7 — 14

HS — Jalen Alexander 47 run (Carter Gutt kick)

HS — Donovan Hamilton 21 pass from Ty Bradle (Gutt kick)

HS — Alexander 2 run (Gutt kick)

N — Gabe Bellan 2 run (Jack Letourneau kick)

HS — Clayton Wilke 8 pass from Bradle (Gutt kick)

HS — Gutt 43 FG

HS — Jack Osiecki 1 pass from Bradle (Gutt kick)

N — Gage Gulley 1 run (Letourneau kick)

Rushing — Hamilton SE: Alexander 20-192, Elie Brantman 11-73, Bradle 3-15, Wilke 1-12, Jai Burns 1-10, team 0-0. Noblesville: Logan Shoffner 15-108, Blake Widget 12-30, Gulley 7-19, Bellan 4-19, Landon Hughes 4-4.

Passing — Hamilton SE: Bradle 12-23-0, 120. Noblesville: Hughes 4-13-1, 18.

Receiving — Hamilton SE: Hamilton 5-81, Wilke 4-20, Silas Newton 2-18, Osiecki 1-1. Noblesville: Aiden Brewer 2-14, Widget 1-4, Bellan 1-0.

Fishers 26, Franklin Central 15

Fishers 7 7 0 12 — 26

Franklin Central 0 6 2 7 — 15

F — Carson Dunn 15 pass from Lucas Minns (Jon Tangara kick)

F — Khobie Martin 46 run (Tangara kick)

FC — Jayon Harvey 8 pass from Nevan Tutterow (kick failed)

FC — Safety, QB tackled in end zone after fumble

FC — Bryant Hoskins 1 run (Frankie Marroquin kick)

F — Aidan Zimmer 51 pass from Minns (pass failed)

F — Martin 10 run (pass failed)

Rushing — Fishers: Martin 13-121, Dunn 14-41, Ian Jennings 2-4, Minns 6-(minus-10), team 1-0. Franklin Central: Braylen Gillard 31-95, Hoskins 3-14, Marroquin 1-1, Tutterow 10-(minus-4).

Passing — Fishers: Minns 8-14-1, 104; Noah McPeek 1-1-0, 25. Franklin Central: Tutterow 16-26-2, 205.

Receiving — Fishers: Zimmer 3-60, Dunn 4-27, Martin 1-25, Hunter Strole 1-17. Franklin Central: Harvey 6-90, Will McKinley 4-58, Damir Swanigan 2-30, Anthony Coker 2-13, Hudauri Hines 1-11, Jake Newman 1-3.

Cathedral 37, Cincinnati LaSalle 6

For LaSalle 0 0 0 6 — 6

Cathedral 9 21 7 0 — 37

C — Javon Tibbs 41 pass from Danny O’Neil (kick failed)

C — A. Fahey 34 FG

C — O’Neil 1 run (Fahey kick)

C — O’Neil 16 run (Fahey kick)

C — Tibbs 7 pass from O’Neil (Fahey kick)

C — D Ayres 10 pass from O’Neil (Fahey kick)

CL — Tyrone Brown 76 run (kick failed)

Rushing — Cathedral: Carson Johnson 11-102, O’Neil 12-47, Desare Thomas 3-11, Devaughn Slaughter 5-5, Zach Miller 3-0, Fisher Thomas 1-0. LaSalle: Brown 4-71, Mason Mattingley 6-10, Devin Byrd 4-3, Patrick McLaughlin 1-0.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button