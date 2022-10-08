Week 7 Greenville area high school football Roundup

Week 7 puts us further in to region play and one step closer to the Playoffs of the SCHSL football season. This season has been a wild ride for a few teams, some teams are fully rebuilding and others are battling for a shot at a regional championship.

This week, Hillcrest, Greenville and Greer all won handily. Riverside had a comeback for the ages and the area private schools all rolled to wins.

Greer 55, Eastside 7: LaDainnian Martin rushed for 132 yards and Chris Hall rushed for 121 for Greer (2-6, 1-1 Region 2-AAAA). Josh Runion passed for 294 yards and five TDs. Chase Byrd caught six passes for 67 yards and a score, Brock Diggins had three catches for 53 yards and a score. Naheim Lee had two catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. Kalvin Banks led Eastside (2-5, 0-1) with 50 yards on 17 carries. Paul Cobin was 10-21 passing for 77 yards and a touchdown. Noah Hunnicut caught six passes for 19 yards. So Clint had a touchdown reception. Alston McGee had four tackles and an interception.

GREER EASTSIDE:Greer QB Josh Runion stayed ready, then reaped the rewards in a big win vs. Eastside

WEEK 7 IN THE UPSTATE:High school football scores, live updates across Upstate SC

TOP PERFORMERS:Devan Ortega Headlines Week 7 Greenville area high school football top performers

STATEWIDE SCORES:Greer QB Josh Runion stayed ready, then reaped the rewards in a big win vs. Eastside

Wren 54, Southside 7: Wren (2-5, 2-0 Region 2-AAA) continued its dominance over Southside (3-4, 1-1). The Hurricanes haven’t lost to Southside since the late 2000s.

Southside Christian 49, Calhoun Falls 6: Southside Christian (3-3, 2-0 Region 1-A) is rolling now after an 0-3 start to the year. Calhoun Falls Charter (0-7, 0-3) is now 0-9 all-time versus SCS.

Greenville 85, Berea 0: The Red Raiders led 71-0 at the half. Greenville (4-3, 2-0 Region 1-AAAA) has now won four games in a row and is looking like one of the top teams in AAAA. Berea is now 1-6 overall and 0-2 in region play.

Broome 49, Blue Ridge 28: Broome and Blue Ridge were tied 21-21 at the half before the Centurions outscored the Tigers 28-7 in the second half. Blue Ridge (3-4, 0-1 Region 3-AAA) has now lost four of its last five games.

Dorman 13, Mauldin 12: Mauldin held his own against one of the state’s top teams. The Mavericks (1-6, 0-2 Region 1-AAAAA) have now lost six straight. Devan Ortega rushed for 250 yards and a score for Mauldin, while quarterback Emory Watson was 12-for-23 for 87 yards, but was sacked three times. Aaron Bowens had four catches for 48 yards. Aiden Hanus kicked two field goals.

TL Hanna 48, JL Mann 42 (2OT): Mann hadn’t beaten TL Hanna since 1971 and the Patriots (5-3, 1-1 Region 1-AAAAA) gave the Yellow Jackets everything they could handle in a double overtime loss. Ethan Anderson passed for 270 yards for Mann. Na’Cyus Morrison rushed 20 times for 71 yards, OJ Jones rushed 11 times for almost 50 yards and scored on the ground twice. Landyn James, Tripp O’Neill and Mikel McClellan caught touchdown passes.

Hillcrest 63, Woodmont 20: Bennett Judy passed for over 200 yards and a pair of scores for Hillcrest (7-0, 1-0 Region 1-AAAAA). The Rams led 35-14 at halftime. Logan Coldren had three total touchdowns. Owen Smith and Nick Dance both threw passes for Hillcrest. Four different players scored rushing touchdowns for Hillcrest. Tristan Berry was 5-of-12 passing for 45 yards for Woodmont (3-5, 0-2). Trae Broughton rushed over 20 times and scored twice on the ground and Jalen Tate also scored a rushing touchdown.

Powdersville 55, Fountain Inn 14: Fountain Inn is now 0-7 and 0-2 in Region 2-AAA play in its inaugural season as a new high school. Powdersville improved to 6-1 and 2-0 in Region 2-AAA play.

Riverside 17, Laurens 14: Riverside was trailing 14-0 at the start of the fourth, but scored 17 unanswered to complete the comeback and beat Laurens for the first time. After scoring two rushing touchdowns, the Warriors intercepted a Laurens pass and kicked a 35 yard field goal to take a lead with 59 seconds left in the game. Laurens (2-6, 1-1 Region 2-AAAA) quarterback Nick Fowler was 13-for-21 passing for 103 yards and two scores. Cayson Elledge, a Davidson football commit, had five catches for 31 yards and a score. Jay Pulley caught a six yard touchdown. Rob Sanders passed for 90 yards and rushed for 90 yards for Riverside (3-5, 2-0).

St. Joseph’s Catholic 58, Dixie 7: St. Joseph’s Catholic improved to 7-1 on the year and 3-0 in Region 1-A with a big win over Dixie.

Travelers Rest 35, Carolina 3: Travelers Rest (4-4, 1-1 Region 3-AAA) got back in the win column, due in large part to the connection between quarterback Caleb Mills and wide receiver Drew McKibben. Mills was 11-of-13 passing for 157 yards and three touchdown passes: All three were caught by McKibben, who finished with five receptions for 59 yards and the three scores. Xavier Donaldson carried the ball 16 times for 81 yards and a score. Ji Wiggins had four carries for 43 yards and a touchdown. Carolina (2-6, 0-2) has now lost four games in a row.

Christ Church 36, Ware Shoals 0: Christ Church is Rolling and the Cavaliers (6-1, 3-0 Region 1-A), got 67 rushing yards and three touchdowns from running back Dashun Reeder. Quarterback Woods Windham passed for 261 yards and two touchdown passes. On the receiving end of those touchdown passes were Jackson Repp and BJ Atkins. Luke Baumhofer had a team-high three catches for 93 yards.

Joe Dandron covers high school sports for The Greenville News.