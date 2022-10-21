Week 7 CT high school football primer and broadcast links

GTCT

Welcome to your one-stop shop for updates and information on all things CT high school football, from CIAC to prep school games across the state.

We’ve crossed the midpoint of the 2022 season and we have a full complement of games now that all of the CIAC Leagues have — Mostly — taken their mandated bye weeks. And there’s so much to choose from.

We’ll be watching several major showdowns, among them unbeatens New Fairfield at Barlow in the SWC; Well. 7 Shelton at No. 5 West Haven in the SCC; Windsor at No. 1 Southington in the CCC and No. 8 Ansonia at Holy Cross in the NVL.

Below are all the live broadcast links available for this weekend’s games. Live Streams via the NFHS Network require a one-time fee or a subscription to view. Other Streams are Mostly free for viewers, although some might require the use of an app. Streams or links to Streams are not guaranteed to all work due to outside circumstances.

Get your complete schedule, GameTimeCT staff Picks and Sean Patrick Bowley’s Audibles here: SPB’S AUDIBLE WEEK 7 | GAMETIMECT STAFF PICKS | WEEK 7 SCOREBOARD

Broadcast Links Friday, Oct. 21 RADIO SHELTON at WEST HAVEN, 6 — WELI 960-AM 7 96.9-FM ANSONIA at HOLY CROSS, 6 pm — WATR 1320-AM & 97.7-FM EAST LYME at STONINGTON, 6:30 — WBLQ 1200-AM & 103.1-FM YOUTUBE SHELTON at WEST HAVEN, 6 (WH ATHLETICS) DARIEN at LUDLOWE, 7 (DAF MEDIA) MIDDLETOWN at NEWINGTON, 6:30 (NHS) KILLINGLY at BRANFORD, 7 (BPHS Sports) XAVIER at NORTH HAVEN, 7 (NHTV 18) WETHERSFIELD at HALL, 7 (WHCI) PRINCE TECH at THAMES RIVER, 6 (THE DAY) TOLLAND at BERLIN, 6:30 (BHS TV) LOCAL LIVE WESTHILL at DANBURY, 7 BRIDGEPORT CENTRAL AT NORWALK, 7 NFHS NETWORK (Subscription Required) EO SMITH at FARMINGTON, 6 WOODSTOCK at MONTVILLE, 6 WINDHAM at NEW LONDON, 6 SHELTON at WEST HAVEN, 6 FITCH at STONINGTON, 6:30 ELLINGTON at STAFFORD, 6:30 NEW BRITAIN at EAST HARTFORD, 6:30 EAST HAVEN at LYMAN HALL, 6:30 FORAN at PLAINVILLE, 6:30 DARIEN at LUDLOWE, 7 NEWTOWN at BUNNELL, 7 WATERTOWN at NAUGATUCK, 7 STRATFORD at MASUK, 7 NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD at BROOKFIELD, 7 NEW FAIRFIELD AT BARLOW, 7 BLOOMFIELD at HARTFORD PUBLIC, 7 HAMDEN at SHEEHAN, 7 NOTRE DAME-WH at CHESHIRE, 7 BETHEL at WESTON, 7 ST. PAUL at DERBY, 7 POMPERAUG at NEW MILFORD, 7 NEW CANAAN at WILTON, 7 7 WILBUR CROSS at AMITY FARFIELD PREP at HAND, 7 Saturday, Oct. 22 NFHS NETWORK EAST LYME at BACON ACADEMY, Noon CROMWELL/PORTLAND at OLD SAYBROOK, 6 LOCAL LIVE PHILLIPS ANDOVER at BRUNSWICK, 6



