Week 7 College Basketball Top 25 Poll Released

Jordan Hawkins for UConn

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 13: Connecticut Huskies Guard Jordan Hawkins (24) dribbles the ball against St. Johns Red Storm Guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (5) Defending during the first half of the College Basketball game between the UConn Huskies and St. Johns. Johns Red Storm on February 13, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The latest college basketball AP top 25 poll was released on Monday afternoon.

Undefeated Purdue remains No. 1, with the unbeaten UConn Huskies moving up a spot to No. 2. Houston moved up two spots to No. 3, while Kansas (ranked fourth) and Arizona (ranked fifth) each climbed four notches.

