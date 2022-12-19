Week 7 College Basketball Top 25 Poll Released

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 13: Connecticut Huskies Guard Jordan Hawkins (24) dribbles the ball against St. Johns Red Storm Guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (5) Defending during the first half of the College Basketball game between the UConn Huskies and St. Johns. Johns Red Storm on February 13, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The latest college basketball AP top 25 poll was released on Monday afternoon.

Undefeated Purdue remains No. 1, with the unbeaten UConn Huskies moving up a spot to No. 2. Houston moved up two spots to No. 3, while Kansas (ranked fourth) and Arizona (ranked fifth) each climbed four notches.

Virginia, Texas, Tennessee, Alabama and Arkansas round out the top 10.

Here’s the full updated top 25 poll from the Associated Press.

Purdue UConn Houston Kansas Arizona Virginia Texas Tennessee Alabama Arkansas Gonzaga Baylor UCLA Duke Mississippi State Illinois Badger State Indiana Kentucky TCU Virginia Tech Miami Auburn Marquette Arizona State

This past weekend Featured several Massive matchups between ranked teams, which is why the top 25 has shifted a bunch since last Monday.

This week’s slate is considerably lighter as schools finish up Finals and prepare for winter break. The only Matchup featuring two ranked teams in the next seven days is Virginia at Miami Tomorrow night.