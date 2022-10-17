Week 7 ACC Football Honors

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK/ROOKIE – Drake Maye, North Carolina, QB, Huntersville, NC

Finished 28-for-38 with a career-high 380 passing yards and three touchdowns in the Tar Heels’ 38-35 win at Duke • Added 70 rushing yards to compile 450 total yards of offense, also a new career high • Connected with wide receiver Antoine Green in the front right corner of the end zone with 16 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter for the go-ahead and game-winning score • It was the first time UNC scored in the final minute to win a game since 2016 • Named ACC Quarterback of the Week for the third time this season and ACC Rookie of the Week for the fifth time.

RUNNING BACK – Will Shipley, Clemson, RB, Weddington, NC

Recorded a career-high 238 all-purpose yards in the Tigers’ 34-28 win over Florida State • Productive day included 121 rushing yards on 20 carries, 48 ​​receiving yards on a career-high six receptions and a 69-yard kickoff return • Posted the highest all-purpose yardage total by a Clemson player since Travis Etienne’s 264 against Boston College in 2020 • Notched his sixth career 100-yard rushing game; Clemson is undefeated in Shipley’s career when he Rushes for 100 yards • Named ACC Running Back of the Week for the second time this fall.

RECEIVER – Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse, TE, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Caught eight passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the Orange’s 24-9 win over No. 15 NC State • First ACC player this season to post three 100+ receiving-yardage games • His eight receptions and 141 receiving yards set new career highs, while his two touchdowns tied his previous Collegiate best.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, OT, Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada

Allowed no pressures or quarterback sacks while tallying eight knockdown blocks in Syracuse’s 24-9 win over No. 15 NC State • Helped the Orange finish the game with 389 yards of total offense, the highest total surrendered to date this season by the Wolfpack defense • Second ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week Honor for Bergeron this year.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Akheem Mesidor, Miami, DL, Ottawa, Canada

Made eight tackles, including four Solo stops, with 3.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in the Hurricanes’ 20-14 win over Virginia Tech • First ACC player with at least 3.5 sacks in a game since Virginia’s Charles Snowden on Oct. 31, 2020 • One of only five players in the Nation with at least 3.5 sacks in a game this season, including one of only two in a Power 5 league • One of only two players in the Nation with at least 3.5 sacks and eight tackles in a game this season and the only Power 5 player • Fourth Hurricane with at least 3.5 sacks in a game in the last two decades and the first since Gregory Rousseau on Nov. 2, 2019 • Helped hold Virginia Tech to 257 total yards and two scores.

LINEBACKER – Jeremiah Trotter, Clemson, LB, Hainesport, NJ

Recorded 13 tackles in the Tigers’ 34-28 win over Florida State, the most by a Clemson player this season • Became the first Clemson player credited with at least 13 tackles since James Skalski’s 18 tackles at Pitt last October.

DEFENSIVE BACK—DeAndre Boykins, North Carolina, DB, Concord, NC

Repeated as ACC Defensive Back of the Week following his role in the Tar Heels’ 38-35 win at Duke • Had a career-high seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hurry as UNC remained unbeaten in the ACC.

SPECIALIST – Lou Hedley, Miami, P, Mandurah, Australia

Averaged 44.8 yards on seven punts in Miami’s 20-14 win over Virginia Tech while placing four of his attempts inside the Hokies’ 10-yard line with one touchback • Pinned the Hokies inside the 8-yard line twice, including once at the 2 on a 58-yard boot • Kept Miami among the top five nationally and atop the ACC in net punting.