Week 7 A-10 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings

We are down to the final half-week of non-conference play, and we have simultaneously arrived at the start of conference play! We kick things off on Wednesday as Saint Louis hosts Loyola Chicago in the Ramblers’ Inaugural Atlantic 10 game! We have one change in the rankings this week, as Rhode Island reclaims their spot at #2, thanks to an impressive performance at Wake Forest. Rhody has one final opportunity on Wednesday for a Quad 1 non-conference win as they travel to face Princeton. We’re about to kick this season into high gear, who’s ready?

So! Be on the lookout later this week for my annual A10WBB conference play preview post!

1. UMass

Previous rank: #1

Record: 9-3

Last week: W vs Saint Peter’s

Upcoming games: 12/28 vs Dartmouth, 12/31 vs St. Bonaventure

2. Rhode Island

Previous rank: #3

Record: 9-2

Last week: L at Wake Forest

Upcoming games: 12/28 at Princeton, 12/31 vs Duquesne

3. Saint Joseph’s

Previous rank: #2

Record: 10-2

Past week: W vs Wright State*, L vs James Madison*

Upcoming games: 12/31 at La Salle

*Hawk Classic in Philadelphia, PA

4. Fordham

Previous rank: #4

Record: 7-5

Past Week: Idle this week

Upcoming games: 12/28 vs Post, 1/1 vs Davidson

5. La Salle

Previous rank: #5

Record: 8-6

Last week: L at Villanova

Upcoming games: 12/31 vs Saint Joseph’s

6. Duquesne

Previous rank: #6

Record: 10-3

Last week: W vs Cornell, W vs Howard

Upcoming games: 12/31 at Rhode Island

7. George Mason

Previous rank: #7

Record: 7-6

Past week: W at FIU*, L vs Stephen F. Austin*

Upcoming games: 1/1 vs Dayton

*FIU Holiday Hoops Showdown in Miami, FL

8. George Washington

Previous rank: #8

Record: 8-5

Last week: W vs Coppin State

Upcoming games: 12/31 at Richmond

9. Richmond

Previous rank: #9

Record: 10-3

Past week: W vs Ball State*, W vs Tarleton State*

Upcoming games: 12/31 vs George Washington

*Puerto Rico Clasico in San Juan, Puerto Rico

10. Davidson

Previous rank: #10

Record: 6-7

Last week: W vs Charlotte

Upcoming games: 12/28 vs Morgan State, 1/1 at Fordham

11. VCU

Previous rank: #11

Record: 3-8

Past week: Idle this week (VCU’s participation in the Tulane Holiday Tournament was canceled due to a COVID outbreak)

Upcoming games: 12/28 vs Howard, 1/1 vs Saint Louis

T-12. Loyola Chicago

Previous rank: #T-12

Record: 5-8

Past week: W vs Elon*, W vs Idaho State*

Upcoming games: 12/28 at Saint Louis

*UCF Holiday Classic in Orlando, FL

T-12. Saint Louis

Previous rank: #T-12

Record: 4-11

Last week: W vs Southern Illinois

Upcoming games: 12/28 vs Loyola Chicago, 1/1 at VCU

14. St. Bonaventure

Previous rank: #14

Record: 3-11

Past week: L vs Colgate

Upcoming games: 12/28 vs Buffalo, 12/31 at UMass

15. Dayton

Previous rank: #15

Record: 0-10

Past week: Idle this week

Upcoming games: 12/29 vs Cedarville, 1/1 at George Mason