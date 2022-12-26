Week 7 A-10 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings
We are down to the final half-week of non-conference play, and we have simultaneously arrived at the start of conference play! We kick things off on Wednesday as Saint Louis hosts Loyola Chicago in the Ramblers’ Inaugural Atlantic 10 game! We have one change in the rankings this week, as Rhode Island reclaims their spot at #2, thanks to an impressive performance at Wake Forest. Rhody has one final opportunity on Wednesday for a Quad 1 non-conference win as they travel to face Princeton. We’re about to kick this season into high gear, who’s ready?
So! Be on the lookout later this week for my annual A10WBB conference play preview post!
1. UMass
Previous rank: #1
Record: 9-3
Last week: W vs Saint Peter’s
Upcoming games: 12/28 vs Dartmouth, 12/31 vs St. Bonaventure
2. Rhode Island
Previous rank: #3
Record: 9-2
Last week: L at Wake Forest
Upcoming games: 12/28 at Princeton, 12/31 vs Duquesne
3. Saint Joseph’s
Previous rank: #2
Record: 10-2
Past week: W vs Wright State*, L vs James Madison*
Upcoming games: 12/31 at La Salle
*Hawk Classic in Philadelphia, PA
4. Fordham
Previous rank: #4
Record: 7-5
Past Week: Idle this week
Upcoming games: 12/28 vs Post, 1/1 vs Davidson
5. La Salle
Previous rank: #5
Record: 8-6
Last week: L at Villanova
Upcoming games: 12/31 vs Saint Joseph’s
6. Duquesne
Previous rank: #6
Record: 10-3
Last week: W vs Cornell, W vs Howard
Upcoming games: 12/31 at Rhode Island
7. George Mason
Previous rank: #7
Record: 7-6
Past week: W at FIU*, L vs Stephen F. Austin*
Upcoming games: 1/1 vs Dayton
*FIU Holiday Hoops Showdown in Miami, FL
8. George Washington
Previous rank: #8
Record: 8-5
Last week: W vs Coppin State
Upcoming games: 12/31 at Richmond
9. Richmond
Previous rank: #9
Record: 10-3
Past week: W vs Ball State*, W vs Tarleton State*
Upcoming games: 12/31 vs George Washington
*Puerto Rico Clasico in San Juan, Puerto Rico
10. Davidson
Previous rank: #10
Record: 6-7
Last week: W vs Charlotte
Upcoming games: 12/28 vs Morgan State, 1/1 at Fordham
11. VCU
Previous rank: #11
Record: 3-8
Past week: Idle this week (VCU’s participation in the Tulane Holiday Tournament was canceled due to a COVID outbreak)
Upcoming games: 12/28 vs Howard, 1/1 vs Saint Louis
T-12. Loyola Chicago
Previous rank: #T-12
Record: 5-8
Past week: W vs Elon*, W vs Idaho State*
Upcoming games: 12/28 at Saint Louis
*UCF Holiday Classic in Orlando, FL
T-12. Saint Louis
Previous rank: #T-12
Record: 4-11
Last week: W vs Southern Illinois
Upcoming games: 12/28 vs Loyola Chicago, 1/1 at VCU
14. St. Bonaventure
Previous rank: #14
Record: 3-11
Past week: L vs Colgate
Upcoming games: 12/28 vs Buffalo, 12/31 at UMass
15. Dayton
Previous rank: #15
Record: 0-10
Past week: Idle this week
Upcoming games: 12/29 vs Cedarville, 1/1 at George Mason
