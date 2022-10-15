Week 6 selections for Circa Friday Football Invitational – VSiN Exclusive News – News
On Friday nights in the fall for more than a decade, football bettors would crowd a small, Smoky sportsbook on the Strip to see two handicappers go head to head in a $10,000 winner-take-all contest. The contestants’ names were lit up outside on the marquee, adding an element of prestige to being a part of the Stardust Invitational.
The contest concluded after the 2005 season — the Stardust closed on Nov. 1, 2006 and its two hotel towers were imploded in March 2007 — and it has been missed.
So it’s time to bring back memories of an old friend. In a tip of the cap to the Stardust Invitational, Circa owner Derek Stevens is putting up his money and putting his support behind a new VSIN-produced event, the Circa Friday Football Invitational.
The theme is the same, but the contest format is slightly different and improved. While there are still 16 handicappers in a bracket, all contestants are involved each week in a season-long competition, as opposed to the Stardust format that pitted only two handicappers a week in a head-to-head elimination duel. Stevens has boosted the prize money to $25,000.
The 16-handicapper field is officially set. Here are the contest details:
Sixteen handicappers compete — with no entry fee required — in a season-long contest with $25,000 in prizes awarded.
When: Friday, September 9 through Friday, January, 6, 2023 (18 weeks)
Where: VSIN studio at the Circa sportsbook
Contest plays: Five plays, college and NFL sides and totals (no props, team totals, first-half plays etc.) with one designated as the Best Bet (BB).
STANDINGS
WEEK 6 SELECTIONS
BOBBY “BUCKETS” BRUBECK
Memphis-East Carolina Over 60
Washington State-Oregon State Under 52
Iowa State-Texas Under 49
Dolphins + 3
(BB) Stanford-Notre Dame Over 54.5
Record (points): 13-12 (13)
Best Bets: 3-2 (3)
CHUCK EDEL
LSU-Florida Under 50.5
Memphis-East Carolina Over 60
James Madison-Georgia Southern Over 67
Southern Mississippi -4
(BB) East Carolina -5.5
Record (points): 17-8 (17)
Best Bets: 2-3 (2)
BRIAN EDWARDS
Penn State + 7
Clemson -3.5
Giants + 5.5
Cowboys + 6.5
(BB) Utah -3.5
Record (points): 9-16 (9)
Best Bets: 3-2 (3)
CHRIS “THE BEAR” FALLICA
Utah -3.5
Oklahoma -8.5
Hawaii + 6
Packers -7
(BB) Florida State + 3.5
Record (points): 16-9 (16)
Best Bets: 5-0 (5)
STEVE FEZZIK
Florida -2.5
Syracuse -3
BYU pick
Packers -7
(BB) New Mexico-New Mexico State Under 38
Record (points): 12-12-1 (12.5)
Best Bets: 3-1-1 (3.5)
JOEY “TUNES” FORTUNA
North Carolina-Duke Over 67
Washington State + 3.5
Louisiana Tech-North Texas Under 67.5
Falcons + 5.5
(BB) USC + 3.5
Record (points): 11-14 (11)
Best Bets: 2-3 (2)
DOUG KEZIRIAN
Nebraska + 14
Auburn + 15.5
Oklahoma State-TCU Over 68.5
Bengals -2.5
(BB) Bills-Chiefs Over 54
Record (points): 12-13 (12)
Best Bets: 3-2 (3)
MARC LAWRENCE
North Carolina State + 3
Oklahoma State + 4
Iowa State + 15.5
Chiefs + 2.5
(BB) Kentucky + 3.5
Record (points): 14-9-2 (15)
Best Bets: 4-1 (4)
RANDY MCKAY
Tennessee + 9
Ohio-Western Michigan Over 59.5
Hawaii + 6
Cowboys + 6.5
(BB) Steelers + 9
Record (points): 14-9-2 (15)
Best Bets: 3-2 (3)
MIKE NORTH
Syracuse -3
Florida State + 3.5
Steelers + 9
Saints + 2.5
(BB) Dolphins + 3
Record (points): 10-14-1 (10.5)
Best Bets: 2-3 (2)
A DIFFERENT RUNNING
Maryland-Indiana Over 62
Nebraska-Purdue Under 56.5
East Carolina -5.5
Packers -7
(BB) Ravens-Giants Over 45
Record (points): 13-11-1 (13.5)
Best Bets: 1-3-1 (1.5)
DAN SALEY
East Carolina -5.5
Old Dominion + 11.5
Western Michigan + 1.5
Middle Tennessee + 8
(BB) Southern Mississippi -4
Record (points): 11-12-2 (12)
Best Bets: 2-3 (2)
JAMES SALINAS
Kent State + 8
Ravens-Giants Under 45
Falcons + 5.5
Bills -2.5
(BB) Broncos-Chargers Under 45.5
Record (points): 14-10-1 (14.5)
Best Bets: 1-4 (1)
PAUL STONE
Tennessee + 9
Penn State + 7
Minnesota-Illinois Under 39.5
Rice + 4
(BB) Iowa State-Texas Under 49
Record (points): 11-13-1 (11.5)
Best Bets: 1-4 (1)
JEFF WHITELAW
Bengals -2.5
Colts -2.5
Browns -2.5
Packers -7
(BB) Bills -2.5
Record (points): 11-13-1 (11.5)
Best Bets: 3-2 (3)
CRIS ZENIUK
Bengals -2.5
Jets + 7
Vikings -3
Panthers + 10
(BB) Jaguars + 2.5
Record (points): 12-13 (12)
Best Bets: 2-3 (2)
Additional Picks
MIKE PALM
Tennessee + 9
Minnesota-Illinois Under 39.5
Arkansas PK
Vikings -3
(BB) Oklahoma State + 4
Record (points): 17-7-1 (17.5)
Best Bets: 5-0 (5)
MATT YOUMANS
Tennessee + 9
Nebraska + 14
Hawaii + 6
Steelers + 9
(BB) Packers -7
Record (points): 13-12 (13)
Best Bets: 5-0 (5)