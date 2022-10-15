Week 6 selections for Circa Friday Football Invitational – VSiN Exclusive News – News

On Friday nights in the fall for more than a decade, football bettors would crowd a small, Smoky sportsbook on the Strip to see two handicappers go head to head in a $10,000 winner-take-all contest. The contestants’ names were lit up outside on the marquee, adding an element of prestige to being a part of the Stardust Invitational.

The contest concluded after the 2005 season — the Stardust closed on Nov. 1, 2006 and its two hotel towers were imploded in March 2007 — and it has been missed.

So it’s time to bring back memories of an old friend. In a tip of the cap to the Stardust Invitational, Circa owner Derek Stevens is putting up his money and putting his support behind a new VSIN-produced event, the Circa Friday Football Invitational.

The theme is the same, but the contest format is slightly different and improved. While there are still 16 handicappers in a bracket, all contestants are involved each week in a season-long competition, as opposed to the Stardust format that pitted only two handicappers a week in a head-to-head elimination duel. Stevens has boosted the prize money to $25,000.

The 16-handicapper field is officially set. Here are the contest details:

Sixteen handicappers compete — with no entry fee required — in a season-long contest with $25,000 in prizes awarded.

When: Friday, September 9 through Friday, January, 6, 2023 (18 weeks)

Where: VSIN studio at the Circa sportsbook

Contest plays: Five plays, college and NFL sides and totals (no props, team totals, first-half plays etc.) with one designated as the Best Bet (BB).

STANDINGS

WEEK 6 SELECTIONS

BOBBY “BUCKETS” BRUBECK

Memphis-East Carolina Over 60

Washington State-Oregon State Under 52

Iowa State-Texas Under 49

Dolphins + 3

(BB) Stanford-Notre Dame Over 54.5

Record (points): 13-12 (13)

Best Bets: 3-2 (3)

CHUCK EDEL

LSU-Florida Under 50.5

Memphis-East Carolina Over 60

James Madison-Georgia Southern Over 67

Southern Mississippi -4

(BB) East Carolina -5.5

Record (points): 17-8 (17)

Best Bets: 2-3 (2)

BRIAN EDWARDS

Penn State + 7

Clemson -3.5

Giants + 5.5

Cowboys + 6.5

(BB) Utah -3.5

Record (points): 9-16 (9)

Best Bets: 3-2 (3)

CHRIS “THE BEAR” FALLICA

Utah -3.5

Oklahoma -8.5

Hawaii + 6

Packers -7

(BB) Florida State + 3.5

Record (points): 16-9 (16)

Best Bets: 5-0 (5)

STEVE FEZZIK

Florida -2.5

Syracuse -3

BYU pick

Packers -7

(BB) New Mexico-New Mexico State Under 38

Record (points): 12-12-1 (12.5)

Best Bets: 3-1-1 (3.5)

JOEY “TUNES” FORTUNA

North Carolina-Duke Over 67

Washington State + 3.5

Louisiana Tech-North Texas Under 67.5

Falcons + 5.5

(BB) USC + 3.5

Record (points): 11-14 (11)

Best Bets: 2-3 (2)

DOUG KEZIRIAN

Nebraska + 14

Auburn + 15.5

Oklahoma State-TCU Over 68.5

Bengals -2.5

(BB) Bills-Chiefs Over 54

Record (points): 12-13 (12)

Best Bets: 3-2 (3)

MARC LAWRENCE

North Carolina State + 3

Oklahoma State + 4

Iowa State + 15.5

Chiefs + 2.5

(BB) Kentucky + 3.5

Record (points): 14-9-2 (15)

Best Bets: 4-1 (4)

RANDY MCKAY

Tennessee + 9

Ohio-Western Michigan Over 59.5

Hawaii + 6

Cowboys + 6.5

(BB) Steelers + 9

Record (points): 14-9-2 (15)

Best Bets: 3-2 (3)

MIKE NORTH

Syracuse -3

Florida State + 3.5

Steelers + 9

Saints + 2.5

(BB) Dolphins + 3

Record (points): 10-14-1 (10.5)

Best Bets: 2-3 (2)

A DIFFERENT RUNNING

Maryland-Indiana Over 62

Nebraska-Purdue Under 56.5

East Carolina -5.5

Packers -7

(BB) Ravens-Giants Over 45

Record (points): 13-11-1 (13.5)

Best Bets: 1-3-1 (1.5)

DAN SALEY

East Carolina -5.5

Old Dominion + 11.5

Western Michigan + 1.5

Middle Tennessee + 8

(BB) Southern Mississippi -4

Record (points): 11-12-2 (12)

Best Bets: 2-3 (2)

JAMES SALINAS

Kent State + 8

Ravens-Giants Under 45

Falcons + 5.5

Bills -2.5

(BB) Broncos-Chargers Under 45.5

Record (points): 14-10-1 (14.5)

Best Bets: 1-4 (1)

PAUL STONE

Tennessee + 9

Penn State + 7

Minnesota-Illinois Under 39.5

Rice + 4

(BB) Iowa State-Texas Under 49

Record (points): 11-13-1 (11.5)

Best Bets: 1-4 (1)

JEFF WHITELAW

Bengals -2.5

Colts -2.5

Browns -2.5

Packers -7

(BB) Bills -2.5

Record (points): 11-13-1 (11.5)

Best Bets: 3-2 (3)

CRIS ZENIUK

Bengals -2.5

Jets + 7

Vikings -3

Panthers + 10

(BB) Jaguars + 2.5

Record (points): 12-13 (12)

Best Bets: 2-3 (2)

Additional Picks

MIKE PALM

Tennessee + 9

Minnesota-Illinois Under 39.5

Arkansas PK

Vikings -3

(BB) Oklahoma State + 4

Record (points): 17-7-1 (17.5)

Best Bets: 5-0 (5)

MATT YOUMANS

Tennessee + 9

Nebraska + 14

Hawaii + 6

Steelers + 9

(BB) Packers -7

Record (points): 13-12 (13)

Best Bets: 5-0 (5)