Week 6 Live Football Updates

The sixth week of the football season has arrived. Follow along with all of the area's scores below in the Play It Again Sports Live Update.

Well. 1 Carthage vs. Ozark

Well. 3 Seneca vs. No. 10 Reeds Spring

Well. 4 Nixa vs. Carl Junction

Well. 4 Lebanon vs. Glendale

Well. 4 Lamar vs. No. 9 McDonald County

Well. 4 Marionville vs. Pierce City

Well. 5 Webb City vs. Willard

Well. 6 Joplin vs. Republic

Well. 6 Camdenton vs. Bolivar

Well. 6 Lincoln vs. Slater

Well. 8 Nevada vs. Cassville

Well. 8 Cole Camp vs. Crest Ridge

Well. 9 Liberty vs. Mountain Grove

Well. 10 West Plains vs. Kickapoo

Branson at Neosho

Hillcrest at Waynesville

Parkview at Rolla

Aurora at Marshfield

Mt. Vernon at Catholic

Rogersville at Hollister

Monett at East Newton

Houston at Ava

Skyline at Clever

Diamond at Forsyth

Fair Grove at Strafford

Lighthouse Chrisitan at Central

Butler at Buffalo

El Dorado Springs at Warsaw

Salem at Willow Springs

Sarcoxie at Miller

Greenfield at Jasper

Osceola at Appleton City

Norborne at College Heights Christian

Stockton at Sherwood

Liberal at Lockwood