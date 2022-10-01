Week 6 Football Roundup | Ozarks Sports Zone

Did you miss any of last night’s football action? Get caught up with all of the scores, recaps, photos & videos below.

TOP 100 PHOTOS OF WEEK 6 FOOTBALL – CLICK HERE

PHOTOS: FANS OF WEEK 6 FOOTBALL – CLICK HERE

Well. 1 Carthage 49, Ozark 7 – FINAL

Well. 3 Seneca 63, No. 10 Reeds Spring 49 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Seneca outlasts Reeds Spring in the game of the night. Seneca led 27-14 at halftime, but Reeds Spring started the second half with two straight touchdowns. The Indians pulled away after the game was tied 42-all with 1:30 left in the third quarter.

Well. 4 Nixa 56, Carl Junction 8 – FINAL – VIDEO

Connor Knatcal threw for 350 yards and five touchdowns on 20-of-24 passing. Kael Combs had six catches for 140 yards and four touchdowns.

Well. 4 Lebanon 42, Glendale 0 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO

Well. 4 Lamar 54, No. 9 McDonald County 14 – FINAL

Well. 4 Marionville 62, Pierce City 21 – FINAL – VIDEO RECAP – PHOTOS – VIDEO

Well. 5 Webb City 49, Willard 28 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Well. 6 Joplin 42, Republic 28 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Well. 6 Camdenton 56, Bolivar 14 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Bear Shore throws for 274 yards and six touchdowns as Camdenton improves to 6-0 overall. Kam Durnin added six catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns for the Lakers.

Well. 6 Lincoln 46, Slater 0 – FINAL

Lincoln (5-1 overall) plays at Cole Camp (6-0 overall) next Friday.

Well. 8 Nevada 62, Cassville 7 – FINAL

Well. 8 Cole Camp 55, Crest Ridge 32 – FINAL

Well. 9 Liberty 27, Mtn. Grove 13 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO

Drew Ripko had 17 carries for 170 yards and three catches for 23 yards. Carter Pruett completed six-of-nine passes for 53 yards with 12 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 62 yards. Gavin Reese completed five of his six passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. Kal Acklin hauled in three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Kickapoo 21, No. 10 West Plains 6 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO

Kickapoo’s defense allowed just two field goals in the game. Shaun Campbell also had what will likely be the catch of the year. Click here to see video of the Incredible grab.

DOWNLOAD THE O-ZONE APP NOW!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD FOR APPLE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID

Neosho 50, Branson 31 – FINAL

Neosho improved to 3-3 overall, behind an offense that’s averaging 43.3 points per game this season.

Waynesville 56, Hillcrest 12 – FINAL

Rolla 49, Parkview 0 – FINAL

Marshfield 55, Aurora 21 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Bryant Bull had more than 300 yards of total offense with four rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns.

Mt. Vernon 42, Catholic 7 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO

Rogersville 35, Hollister 13 – FINAL

Monett 28, East Newton 14 – FINAL

Houston 12, Ava 6 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO

Houston beats Ava for the first time since 2008.

Skyline 44, Clever 7 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Forsyth 43, Diamond 33 – FINAL

Strafford 45, Fair Grove 18 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO

Central 35, Lighthouse Christian 0 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Central’s defense delivers a shutout on Senior Night to help the Bulldogs improve to 4-2 overall.

Buffalo 50, Butler 44 – FINAL (OVERTIME)

Warsaw 40, El Dorado Springs 6 – FINAL

Willow Springs 69, Salem 33 – FINAL

Sarcoxie 56, Miller 14 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Jasper 50, Greenfield 22 – FINAL

Appleton City 56, Osceola 12 – FINAL

Norborne 52, College Heights Christian 46 – FINAL

Sherwood 28, Stockton 21 – FINAL

Lockwood 51, Liberal 14 – FINAL – PHOTOS