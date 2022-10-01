Week 6 Football Roundup | Ozarks Sports Zone
Did you miss any of last night’s football action? Get caught up with all of the scores, recaps, photos & videos below.
TOP 100 PHOTOS OF WEEK 6 FOOTBALL – CLICK HERE
PHOTOS: FANS OF WEEK 6 FOOTBALL – CLICK HERE
Well. 1 Carthage 49, Ozark 7 – FINAL
Well. 3 Seneca 63, No. 10 Reeds Spring 49 – FINAL – PHOTOS
Seneca outlasts Reeds Spring in the game of the night. Seneca led 27-14 at halftime, but Reeds Spring started the second half with two straight touchdowns. The Indians pulled away after the game was tied 42-all with 1:30 left in the third quarter.
Well. 4 Nixa 56, Carl Junction 8 – FINAL – VIDEO
Connor Knatcal threw for 350 yards and five touchdowns on 20-of-24 passing. Kael Combs had six catches for 140 yards and four touchdowns.
Well. 4 Lebanon 42, Glendale 0 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO
Well. 4 Lamar 54, No. 9 McDonald County 14 – FINAL
Well. 4 Marionville 62, Pierce City 21 – FINAL – VIDEO RECAP – PHOTOS – VIDEO
Well. 5 Webb City 49, Willard 28 – FINAL – PHOTOS
Well. 6 Joplin 42, Republic 28 – FINAL – PHOTOS
Well. 6 Camdenton 56, Bolivar 14 – FINAL – PHOTOS
Bear Shore throws for 274 yards and six touchdowns as Camdenton improves to 6-0 overall. Kam Durnin added six catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns for the Lakers.
Well. 6 Lincoln 46, Slater 0 – FINAL
Lincoln (5-1 overall) plays at Cole Camp (6-0 overall) next Friday.
Well. 8 Nevada 62, Cassville 7 – FINAL
Well. 8 Cole Camp 55, Crest Ridge 32 – FINAL
Well. 9 Liberty 27, Mtn. Grove 13 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO
Drew Ripko had 17 carries for 170 yards and three catches for 23 yards. Carter Pruett completed six-of-nine passes for 53 yards with 12 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 62 yards. Gavin Reese completed five of his six passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. Kal Acklin hauled in three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.
Kickapoo 21, No. 10 West Plains 6 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO
Kickapoo’s defense allowed just two field goals in the game. Shaun Campbell also had what will likely be the catch of the year. Click here to see video of the Incredible grab.
DOWNLOAD THE O-ZONE APP NOW!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD FOR APPLE
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID
Neosho 50, Branson 31 – FINAL
Neosho improved to 3-3 overall, behind an offense that’s averaging 43.3 points per game this season.
Waynesville 56, Hillcrest 12 – FINAL
Rolla 49, Parkview 0 – FINAL
Marshfield 55, Aurora 21 – FINAL – PHOTOS
Bryant Bull had more than 300 yards of total offense with four rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns.
Mt. Vernon 42, Catholic 7 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO
Rogersville 35, Hollister 13 – FINAL
Monett 28, East Newton 14 – FINAL
Houston 12, Ava 6 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO
Houston beats Ava for the first time since 2008.
Skyline 44, Clever 7 – FINAL – PHOTOS
Forsyth 43, Diamond 33 – FINAL
Strafford 45, Fair Grove 18 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO
Central 35, Lighthouse Christian 0 – FINAL – PHOTOS
Central’s defense delivers a shutout on Senior Night to help the Bulldogs improve to 4-2 overall.
Buffalo 50, Butler 44 – FINAL (OVERTIME)
Warsaw 40, El Dorado Springs 6 – FINAL
Willow Springs 69, Salem 33 – FINAL
Sarcoxie 56, Miller 14 – FINAL – PHOTOS
Jasper 50, Greenfield 22 – FINAL
Appleton City 56, Osceola 12 – FINAL
Norborne 52, College Heights Christian 46 – FINAL
Sherwood 28, Stockton 21 – FINAL
Lockwood 51, Liberal 14 – FINAL – PHOTOS