Week 6 Football Picks | Ozarks Sports Zone

The Picks are in for Week 6 of the high school football season.

See who Mark Spillane (@MarkSpillane_), Jacob Cersosimo (@JacobCersosimo), Chris Neyenhouse (@NeyenhouseTV), Jordan Burton (@thejordanburton) & Chris Parker are picking below.

STATE FOOTBALL RANKINGS – CLICK HERE
DISTRICT FOOTBALL STANDINGS – CLICK HERE

Overall Standings

1. Mark Spillane (123-23)
2. Chris Neyenhouse (122-24)
3. Chris Parker (120-26)
4. Jacob Cersosimo (114-32)
5. Jordan Burton (107-39)

Glendale at Lebanon

Mark Spillane: Lebanon
Chris Neyenhouse: Lebanon
Jacob Cersosimo: Lebanon
Jordan Burton: Glendale
Chris Parker: Lebanon

Fair Grove at Strafford

Mark Spillane: Fair Grove
Chris Neyenhouse: Fair Grove
Jacob Cersosimo: Fair Grove
Jordan Burton: Strafford
Chris Parker: Fair Grove

Houston at Ava

Mark Spillane: Open
Chris Neyenhouse: Open
Jacob Cersosimo: Open
Jordan Burton: Open
Chris Parker: Open

Branson at Neosho

Mark Spillane: Neosho
Chris Neyenhouse: Neosho
Jacob Cersosimo: Neosho
Jordan Burton: Neosho
Chris Parker: Neosho

Nixa at Carl Junction

Mark Spillane: Nixa
Chris Neyenhouse: Nixa
Jacob Cersosimo: Nixa
Jordan Burton: Nixa
Chris Parker: Nixa

Ozark at Carthage

Mark Spillane: Carthage
Chris Neyenhouse: Carthage
Jacob Cersosimo: Carthage
Jordan Burton: Carthage
Chris Parker: Carthage

Republic at Joplin

Mark Spillane: Joplin
Chris Neyenhouse: Joplin
Jacob Cersosimo: Joplin
Jordan Burton: Joplin
Chris Parker: Joplin

Willard at Webb City

Mark Spillane: Webb City
Chris Neyenhouse: Webb City
Jacob Cersosimo: Webb City
Jordan Burton: Webb City
Chris Parker: Webb City

Bolivar at Camdenton

Mark Spillane: Camdenton
Chris Neyenhouse: Camdenton
Jacob Cersosimo: Camdenton
Jordan Burton: Camdenton
Chris Parker: Camdenton

Hillcrest at Waynesville

Mark Spillane: Waynesville
Chris Neyenhouse: Waynesville
Jacob Cersosimo: Waynesville
Jordan Burton: Waynesville
Chris Parker: Waynesville

West Plains at Kickapoo

Mark Spillane: West Plains
Chris Neyenhouse: Kickapoo
Jacob Cersosimo: West Plains
Jordan Burton: Kickapoo
Chris Parker: West Plains

Parkview at Rolla

Mark Spillane: Roll
Chris Neyenhouse: Roll
Jacob Cersosimo: Roll
Jordan Burton: Roll
Chris Parker: Roll

Seneca at Reeds Spring

Mark Spillane: Seneca
Chris Neyenhouse: Seneca
Jacob Cersosimo: Reeds Spring
Jordan Burton: Seneca
Chris Parker: Seneca

Cassville at Nevada

Mark Spillane: Nevada
Chris Neyenhouse: Nevada
Jacob Cersosimo: Nevada
Jordan Burton: Nevada
Chris Parker: Nevada

Aurora at Marshfield

Mark Spillane: Marshfield
Chris Neyenhouse: Marshfield
Jacob Cersosimo: Marshfield
Jordan Burton: Marshfield
Chris Parker: Marshfield

Mt. Vernon at Catholic

Mark Spillane: Mt. Vernon
Chris Neyenhouse: Mt. Vernon
Jacob Cersosimo: Mt. Vernon
Jordan Burton: Mt. Vernon
Chris Parker: Mt. Vernon

Rogersville at Hollister

Mark Spillane: Rogersville
Chris Neyenhouse: Rogersville
Jacob Cersosimo: Rogersville
Jordan Burton: Rogersville
Chris Parker: Rogersville

Monett at East Newton

Mark Spillane: Monett
Chris Neyenhouse: Monett
Jacob Cersosimo: Monett
Jordan Burton: East Newton
Chris Parker: Monett

Lamar at McDonald County

Mark Spillane: Lamar
Chris Neyenhouse: Lamar
Jacob Cersosimo: McDonald County
Jordan Burton: Lamar
Chris Parker: Lamar

Lighthouse Christian at Central

Mark Spillane: Central
Chris Neyenhouse: Central
Jacob Cersosimo: Central
Jordan Burton: Central
Chris Parker: Central

El Dorado Springs at Warsaw

Mark Spillane: Warsaw
Chris Neyenhouse: Warsaw
Jacob Cersosimo: Warsaw
Jordan Burton: Warsaw
Chris Parker: Warsaw

Mountain Grove at Liberty

Mark Spillane: Liberty
Chris Neyenhouse: Liberty
Jacob Cersosimo: Liberty
Jordan Burton: Liberty
Chris Parker: Liberty

Salem at Willow Springs

Mark Spillane: Willow Springs
Chris Neyenhouse: Willow Springs
Jacob Cersosimo: Willow Springs
Jordan Burton: Willow Springs
Chris Parker: Willow Springs

Pierce City at Marionville

Mark Spillane: Marionville
Chris Neyenhouse: Marionville
Jacob Cersosimo: Marionville
Jordan Burton: Marionville
Chris Parker: Marionville

Sarcoxie at Miller

Mark Spillane: Sarcoxie
Chris Neyenhouse: Sarcoxie
Jacob Cersosimo: Sarcoxie
Jordan Burton: Sarcoxie
Chris Parker: Sarcoxie

Greenfield at Jasper

Mark Spillane: Jasper
Chris Neyenhouse: Jasper
Jacob Cersosimo: Jasper
Jordan Burton: Jasper
Chris Parker: Jasper

Osceola at Appleton City

Mark Spillane: Appleton City
Chris Neyenhouse: Appleton City
Jacob Cersosimo: Appleton City
Jordan Burton: Appleton City
Chris Parker: Appleton City

Skyline at Clever

Mark Spillane: Skyline
Chris Neyenhouse: Skyline
Jacob Cersosimo: Skyline
Jordan Burton: Skyline
Chris Parker: Skyline

Diamond at Forsyth

Mark Spillane: Forsyth
Chris Neyenhouse: Forsyth
Jacob Cersosimo: Forsyth
Jordan Burton: Forsyth
Chris Parker: Forsyth

Liberal at Lockwood

Mark Spillane: Lockwood
Chris Neyenhouse: Lockwood
Jacob Cersosimo: Lockwood
Jordan Burton: Lockwood
Chris Parker: Lockwood

Cabool at Thayer

Mark Spillane: Cabool
Chris Neyenhouse: Cabool
Jacob Cersosimo: Cabool
Jordan Burton: Cabool
Chris Parker: Cabool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button