Week 6 Football Picks | Ozarks Sports Zone

The Picks are in for Week 6 of the high school football season.

See who Mark Spillane (@MarkSpillane_), Jacob Cersosimo (@JacobCersosimo), Chris Neyenhouse (@NeyenhouseTV), Jordan Burton (@thejordanburton) & Chris Parker are picking below.

Overall Standings

1. Mark Spillane (123-23)

2. Chris Neyenhouse (122-24)

3. Chris Parker (120-26)

4. Jacob Cersosimo (114-32)

5. Jordan Burton (107-39)

Glendale at Lebanon

Mark Spillane: Lebanon

Chris Neyenhouse: Lebanon

Jacob Cersosimo: Lebanon

Jordan Burton: Glendale

Chris Parker: Lebanon

Fair Grove at Strafford

Mark Spillane: Fair Grove

Chris Neyenhouse: Fair Grove

Jacob Cersosimo: Fair Grove

Jordan Burton: Strafford

Chris Parker: Fair Grove

Houston at Ava

Mark Spillane: Open

Chris Neyenhouse: Open

Jacob Cersosimo: Open

Jordan Burton: Open

Chris Parker: Open

Branson at Neosho

Mark Spillane: Neosho

Chris Neyenhouse: Neosho

Jacob Cersosimo: Neosho

Jordan Burton: Neosho

Chris Parker: Neosho

Nixa at Carl Junction

Mark Spillane: Nixa

Chris Neyenhouse: Nixa

Jacob Cersosimo: Nixa

Jordan Burton: Nixa

Chris Parker: Nixa

Ozark at Carthage

Mark Spillane: Carthage

Chris Neyenhouse: Carthage

Jacob Cersosimo: Carthage

Jordan Burton: Carthage

Chris Parker: Carthage

Republic at Joplin

Mark Spillane: Joplin

Chris Neyenhouse: Joplin

Jacob Cersosimo: Joplin

Jordan Burton: Joplin

Chris Parker: Joplin

Willard at Webb City

Mark Spillane: Webb City

Chris Neyenhouse: Webb City

Jacob Cersosimo: Webb City

Jordan Burton: Webb City

Chris Parker: Webb City

Bolivar at Camdenton

Mark Spillane: Camdenton

Chris Neyenhouse: Camdenton

Jacob Cersosimo: Camdenton

Jordan Burton: Camdenton

Chris Parker: Camdenton

Hillcrest at Waynesville

Mark Spillane: Waynesville

Chris Neyenhouse: Waynesville

Jacob Cersosimo: Waynesville

Jordan Burton: Waynesville

Chris Parker: Waynesville

West Plains at Kickapoo

Mark Spillane: West Plains

Chris Neyenhouse: Kickapoo

Jacob Cersosimo: West Plains

Jordan Burton: Kickapoo

Chris Parker: West Plains

Parkview at Rolla

Mark Spillane: Roll

Chris Neyenhouse: Roll

Jacob Cersosimo: Roll

Jordan Burton: Roll

Chris Parker: Roll

Seneca at Reeds Spring

Mark Spillane: Seneca

Chris Neyenhouse: Seneca

Jacob Cersosimo: Reeds Spring

Jordan Burton: Seneca

Chris Parker: Seneca

Cassville at Nevada

Mark Spillane: Nevada

Chris Neyenhouse: Nevada

Jacob Cersosimo: Nevada

Jordan Burton: Nevada

Chris Parker: Nevada

Aurora at Marshfield

Mark Spillane: Marshfield

Chris Neyenhouse: Marshfield

Jacob Cersosimo: Marshfield

Jordan Burton: Marshfield

Chris Parker: Marshfield

Mt. Vernon at Catholic

Mark Spillane: Mt. Vernon

Chris Neyenhouse: Mt. Vernon

Jacob Cersosimo: Mt. Vernon

Jordan Burton: Mt. Vernon

Chris Parker: Mt. Vernon

Rogersville at Hollister

Mark Spillane: Rogersville

Chris Neyenhouse: Rogersville

Jacob Cersosimo: Rogersville

Jordan Burton: Rogersville

Chris Parker: Rogersville

Monett at East Newton

Mark Spillane: Monett

Chris Neyenhouse: Monett

Jacob Cersosimo: Monett

Jordan Burton: East Newton

Chris Parker: Monett

Lamar at McDonald County

Mark Spillane: Lamar

Chris Neyenhouse: Lamar

Jacob Cersosimo: McDonald County

Jordan Burton: Lamar

Chris Parker: Lamar

Lighthouse Christian at Central

Mark Spillane: Central

Chris Neyenhouse: Central

Jacob Cersosimo: Central

Jordan Burton: Central

Chris Parker: Central

El Dorado Springs at Warsaw

Mark Spillane: Warsaw

Chris Neyenhouse: Warsaw

Jacob Cersosimo: Warsaw

Jordan Burton: Warsaw

Chris Parker: Warsaw

Mountain Grove at Liberty

Mark Spillane: Liberty

Chris Neyenhouse: Liberty

Jacob Cersosimo: Liberty

Jordan Burton: Liberty

Chris Parker: Liberty

Salem at Willow Springs

Mark Spillane: Willow Springs

Chris Neyenhouse: Willow Springs

Jacob Cersosimo: Willow Springs

Jordan Burton: Willow Springs

Chris Parker: Willow Springs

Pierce City at Marionville

Mark Spillane: Marionville

Chris Neyenhouse: Marionville

Jacob Cersosimo: Marionville

Jordan Burton: Marionville

Chris Parker: Marionville

Sarcoxie at Miller

Mark Spillane: Sarcoxie

Chris Neyenhouse: Sarcoxie

Jacob Cersosimo: Sarcoxie

Jordan Burton: Sarcoxie

Chris Parker: Sarcoxie

Greenfield at Jasper

Mark Spillane: Jasper

Chris Neyenhouse: Jasper

Jacob Cersosimo: Jasper

Jordan Burton: Jasper

Chris Parker: Jasper

Osceola at Appleton City

Mark Spillane: Appleton City

Chris Neyenhouse: Appleton City

Jacob Cersosimo: Appleton City

Jordan Burton: Appleton City

Chris Parker: Appleton City

Skyline at Clever

Mark Spillane: Skyline

Chris Neyenhouse: Skyline

Jacob Cersosimo: Skyline

Jordan Burton: Skyline

Chris Parker: Skyline

Diamond at Forsyth

Mark Spillane: Forsyth

Chris Neyenhouse: Forsyth

Jacob Cersosimo: Forsyth

Jordan Burton: Forsyth

Chris Parker: Forsyth

Liberal at Lockwood

Mark Spillane: Lockwood

Chris Neyenhouse: Lockwood

Jacob Cersosimo: Lockwood

Jordan Burton: Lockwood

Chris Parker: Lockwood

Cabool at Thayer

Mark Spillane: Cabool

Chris Neyenhouse: Cabool

Jacob Cersosimo: Cabool

Jordan Burton: Cabool

Chris Parker: Cabool