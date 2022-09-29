Week 6 Football Picks | Ozarks Sports Zone
The Picks are in for Week 6 of the high school football season.
See who Mark Spillane (@MarkSpillane_), Jacob Cersosimo (@JacobCersosimo), Chris Neyenhouse (@NeyenhouseTV), Jordan Burton (@thejordanburton) & Chris Parker are picking below.
STATE FOOTBALL RANKINGS – CLICK HERE
DISTRICT FOOTBALL STANDINGS – CLICK HERE
Overall Standings
1. Mark Spillane (123-23)
2. Chris Neyenhouse (122-24)
3. Chris Parker (120-26)
4. Jacob Cersosimo (114-32)
5. Jordan Burton (107-39)
Glendale at Lebanon
Mark Spillane: Lebanon
Chris Neyenhouse: Lebanon
Jacob Cersosimo: Lebanon
Jordan Burton: Glendale
Chris Parker: Lebanon
Fair Grove at Strafford
Mark Spillane: Fair Grove
Chris Neyenhouse: Fair Grove
Jacob Cersosimo: Fair Grove
Jordan Burton: Strafford
Chris Parker: Fair Grove
Houston at Ava
Mark Spillane: Open
Chris Neyenhouse: Open
Jacob Cersosimo: Open
Jordan Burton: Open
Chris Parker: Open
Branson at Neosho
Mark Spillane: Neosho
Chris Neyenhouse: Neosho
Jacob Cersosimo: Neosho
Jordan Burton: Neosho
Chris Parker: Neosho
Nixa at Carl Junction
Mark Spillane: Nixa
Chris Neyenhouse: Nixa
Jacob Cersosimo: Nixa
Jordan Burton: Nixa
Chris Parker: Nixa
Ozark at Carthage
Mark Spillane: Carthage
Chris Neyenhouse: Carthage
Jacob Cersosimo: Carthage
Jordan Burton: Carthage
Chris Parker: Carthage
Republic at Joplin
Mark Spillane: Joplin
Chris Neyenhouse: Joplin
Jacob Cersosimo: Joplin
Jordan Burton: Joplin
Chris Parker: Joplin
Willard at Webb City
Mark Spillane: Webb City
Chris Neyenhouse: Webb City
Jacob Cersosimo: Webb City
Jordan Burton: Webb City
Chris Parker: Webb City
Bolivar at Camdenton
Mark Spillane: Camdenton
Chris Neyenhouse: Camdenton
Jacob Cersosimo: Camdenton
Jordan Burton: Camdenton
Chris Parker: Camdenton
Hillcrest at Waynesville
Mark Spillane: Waynesville
Chris Neyenhouse: Waynesville
Jacob Cersosimo: Waynesville
Jordan Burton: Waynesville
Chris Parker: Waynesville
West Plains at Kickapoo
Mark Spillane: West Plains
Chris Neyenhouse: Kickapoo
Jacob Cersosimo: West Plains
Jordan Burton: Kickapoo
Chris Parker: West Plains
Parkview at Rolla
Mark Spillane: Roll
Chris Neyenhouse: Roll
Jacob Cersosimo: Roll
Jordan Burton: Roll
Chris Parker: Roll
Seneca at Reeds Spring
Mark Spillane: Seneca
Chris Neyenhouse: Seneca
Jacob Cersosimo: Reeds Spring
Jordan Burton: Seneca
Chris Parker: Seneca
Cassville at Nevada
Mark Spillane: Nevada
Chris Neyenhouse: Nevada
Jacob Cersosimo: Nevada
Jordan Burton: Nevada
Chris Parker: Nevada
Aurora at Marshfield
Mark Spillane: Marshfield
Chris Neyenhouse: Marshfield
Jacob Cersosimo: Marshfield
Jordan Burton: Marshfield
Chris Parker: Marshfield
Mt. Vernon at Catholic
Mark Spillane: Mt. Vernon
Chris Neyenhouse: Mt. Vernon
Jacob Cersosimo: Mt. Vernon
Jordan Burton: Mt. Vernon
Chris Parker: Mt. Vernon
Rogersville at Hollister
Mark Spillane: Rogersville
Chris Neyenhouse: Rogersville
Jacob Cersosimo: Rogersville
Jordan Burton: Rogersville
Chris Parker: Rogersville
Monett at East Newton
Mark Spillane: Monett
Chris Neyenhouse: Monett
Jacob Cersosimo: Monett
Jordan Burton: East Newton
Chris Parker: Monett
Lamar at McDonald County
Mark Spillane: Lamar
Chris Neyenhouse: Lamar
Jacob Cersosimo: McDonald County
Jordan Burton: Lamar
Chris Parker: Lamar
Lighthouse Christian at Central
Mark Spillane: Central
Chris Neyenhouse: Central
Jacob Cersosimo: Central
Jordan Burton: Central
Chris Parker: Central
El Dorado Springs at Warsaw
Mark Spillane: Warsaw
Chris Neyenhouse: Warsaw
Jacob Cersosimo: Warsaw
Jordan Burton: Warsaw
Chris Parker: Warsaw
Mountain Grove at Liberty
Mark Spillane: Liberty
Chris Neyenhouse: Liberty
Jacob Cersosimo: Liberty
Jordan Burton: Liberty
Chris Parker: Liberty
Salem at Willow Springs
Mark Spillane: Willow Springs
Chris Neyenhouse: Willow Springs
Jacob Cersosimo: Willow Springs
Jordan Burton: Willow Springs
Chris Parker: Willow Springs
Pierce City at Marionville
Mark Spillane: Marionville
Chris Neyenhouse: Marionville
Jacob Cersosimo: Marionville
Jordan Burton: Marionville
Chris Parker: Marionville
Sarcoxie at Miller
Mark Spillane: Sarcoxie
Chris Neyenhouse: Sarcoxie
Jacob Cersosimo: Sarcoxie
Jordan Burton: Sarcoxie
Chris Parker: Sarcoxie
Greenfield at Jasper
Mark Spillane: Jasper
Chris Neyenhouse: Jasper
Jacob Cersosimo: Jasper
Jordan Burton: Jasper
Chris Parker: Jasper
Osceola at Appleton City
Mark Spillane: Appleton City
Chris Neyenhouse: Appleton City
Jacob Cersosimo: Appleton City
Jordan Burton: Appleton City
Chris Parker: Appleton City
Skyline at Clever
Mark Spillane: Skyline
Chris Neyenhouse: Skyline
Jacob Cersosimo: Skyline
Jordan Burton: Skyline
Chris Parker: Skyline
Diamond at Forsyth
Mark Spillane: Forsyth
Chris Neyenhouse: Forsyth
Jacob Cersosimo: Forsyth
Jordan Burton: Forsyth
Chris Parker: Forsyth
Liberal at Lockwood
Mark Spillane: Lockwood
Chris Neyenhouse: Lockwood
Jacob Cersosimo: Lockwood
Jordan Burton: Lockwood
Chris Parker: Lockwood
Cabool at Thayer
Mark Spillane: Cabool
Chris Neyenhouse: Cabool
Jacob Cersosimo: Cabool
Jordan Burton: Cabool
Chris Parker: Cabool