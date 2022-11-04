Week 6 CT high school football primer and broadcast links

GTCT

Welcome to your one-stop shop for updates and information on all things CT high school football, from CIAC to prep school games across the state.

It’s November! It’s Week 9! The home stretch is just around the corner. What better way to kick off the final month of the 2022 Connecticut High School football season with Showdown between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the state?

That’s right, it’s No. 1 Southington at No. 2 Maloney, the GameTimeCT Top 10 top-ranked teams in a battle for statewide supremacy. This is actually the third No. 1 vs. No. 2 battles in the last calendar year, which includes two Darien games last season.

Here’s a recent history of No. 1 vs. No. 2. Columnist Jeff Jacobs looks at the matchup, which is intertwined with a lot of history and relationships.

We’ll have blanket coverage of that game on Twitter and postgame highlights on both Twitter and Instagram. Follow live updates statewide via Twitter at #cthsfb.

Other interesting games we’ll be keeping an eye on include Ridgefield at Trumbull in an FCIAC battle for Positioning in Class LL; Windham at Ledyard, an ECC D2 fight with direct Class SS influence; Notre Dame-West Haven at Fairfield Prep, Cheshire at Shelton, Hand at North Haven and Foran at Guilford in key SCC games with playoff implications. And so much more.

