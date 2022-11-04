Week 6 CT high school football primer and broadcast links

Well. 1 Southington at No. 2 Maloney Highlights this week’s games

Photo of Sean Patrick Bowley


GTCT

GTCT

GTCT

Welcome to your one-stop shop for updates and information on all things CT high school football, from CIAC to prep school games across the state.

It’s November! It’s Week 9! The home stretch is just around the corner. What better way to kick off the final month of the 2022 Connecticut High School football season with Showdown between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the state?

That’s right, it’s No. 1 Southington at No. 2 Maloney, the GameTimeCT Top 10 top-ranked teams in a battle for statewide supremacy. This is actually the third No. 1 vs. No. 2 battles in the last calendar year, which includes two Darien games last season.

Here’s a recent history of No. 1 vs. No. 2. Columnist Jeff Jacobs looks at the matchup, which is intertwined with a lot of history and relationships.

We’ll have blanket coverage of that game on Twitter and postgame highlights on both Twitter and Instagram. Follow live updates statewide via Twitter at #cthsfb.

Other interesting games we’ll be keeping an eye on include Ridgefield at Trumbull in an FCIAC battle for Positioning in Class LL; Windham at Ledyard, an ECC D2 fight with direct Class SS influence; Notre Dame-West Haven at Fairfield Prep, Cheshire at Shelton, Hand at North Haven and Foran at Guilford in key SCC games with playoff implications. And so much more.

CIAC PLAYOFF RANKINGS: CLASS LL | CLASS L | CLASS MM | CLASS M | CLASS SS | CLASS S

Get your complete schedule, GameTimeCT staff Picks and Sean Patrick Bowley’s Audibles here: SPB’S AUDIBLE WEEK 9 | GAMETIMECT STAFF PICKS | WEEK 9 SCOREBOARD

Coaches or team representatives: GameTimeCT wishes to publish your team’s results and game information every week. Please send us a summary of your game — scoring by quarters, a line score and top performers — to [email protected] ASAP following your game and it will be posted in our weekend roundups.

Week 9 Broadcast Links

RADIO

FORAN AT GUILFORD, 7 — WELI 960-AM, 96.9 FM (live stream)

EAST CATHOLIC at ROCKY HILL, 7– WJMJ 88.9-FM (Hartford); 93.1-FM (Hamden); 107.1-FM (New Haven)

HOLY CROSS AT WOODLAND, 6 — WATR 1320-AM

WESTHILL AT STAPLES — WWPT 90.3-FM

NORTHWEST UNITED AT QUINEBAUG VALLEY — WINY 1350-AM

YOUTUBE

WESTHILL AT STAPLES, 7 — STAPLES WRECKERS 1

RIDGEFIELD AT TRUMBULL, 7 — TCTV

7 NORWALK AT DARIEN — DAF MEDIA

NOTRE DAME AT FAIRFIELD PREP, 7 — FAIRFIELD PREP ATHLETICS

LUDLOWE AT NEW CANAAN, 7 – NCTV 78

HAND AT NORTH HAVEN, 7 — NHTV 18

EAST HARTFORD AT HALL, 7 — WHCI

SIMSBURY AT NEWINGTON, 6:30 — NHS

BRISTOL CENTRAL AT WETHERSFIELD, 7

NFHS NETWORK

SOUTHINGTON AT MALONEY, 6:30

NEWTOWN AT STRATFORD, 5:30

ST. PAUL AT OXFORD, 6

WINDHAM AT LEDYARD, 6

VALLEY REGIONAL/OL AT STAFFORD, 6:30

BERLIN AT FARMINGTON, 6

WATERFORD AT KILLINGLY, 6:15

NFA AT EAST LYME, 6:30

GRISWOLD AT STONINGTON, 6:30

NORTH BRANFORD AT WINDSOR LOCKS, 6:30

MANCHESTER AT NEW BRITAIN, 6:30

HAND AT NORTH HAVEN, 7

NAUGATUCK AT TORRINGTON, 7

CHESHIRE AT SHELTON, 7

AMITY AT XAVIER, 7

WESTHILL AT STAPLES, 7

BROOKFIELD AT WESTON, 7

NEW MILFORD AT BUNNELL, 7

WARDE AT WILTON, 7

BRISTOL CENTRAL AT WETHERSFIELD, 7

Saturday, Nov. 5

LOCAL LIVE

AVON OLD FARMS AT BRUNSWICK, 6

DANBURY AT GREENWICH, 1

CHESHIRE ACADEMY at DEERFIELD, 2:30 | WGCH 1490-AM (Radio)

VIMEO

WYOMING SEMINARY AT SALISBURY, Noon

NFHS NETWORK

BACON ACADEMY AT NEW LONDON, 11

COVENTRY AT OSW, 1

CROMWELL/PORTLAND AT COGINCHAUG, 1

BETHEL AT BARLOW, 3


Sean — or SPB — is a Woodbridge native and an alumnus of Amity Regional and Syracuse University who has covered high school sports in Connecticut for over two decades, beginning at Elm City Newspapers and Connecticut Post, now as editor of GameTimeCT.com. Sean has won numerous national and regional honors and is best known for his innovative and comprehensive coverage of Connecticut high school football. A ski and movie aficionado during off-seasons, he still calls Greater New Haven home.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button