Week 6 college football picks, odds, 2022 best bets from proven expert: This three-leg parlay Returns 6-1

After looking like the clear-cut top team in college football through three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs hit some speed bumps over the past two weeks. They came out unscathed in the loss column, but Shaky wins against Kent State and Missouri were enough to drop them to No. 2 in AP Poll. The Week 6 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook list the Bulldogs as 30-point favorites as they host Auburn in a 3:30 pm ET SEC on CBS matchup.

Which side of that Week 6 college football line should you be on? And which other spreads and totals have the most value during the Week 6 college football schedule?

Sallee is a true Insider — a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread — and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks.

Over the past three-plus years, he is 116-96 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine, including going 11-7 so far this season. Anyone who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 6 college football odds from Caesars and is sharing his top three best bets. If you parlay them together, you could be looking at a return of around 6-1.

Top Week 6 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee’s top college football Picks for Week 6: He’s Backing No. 5 Clemson (-20.5) is on the road against Boston College in a 7:30 pm ET Matchup on Saturday. After a disappointing 2021 campaign, the Tigers are again playing like one of college football’s top teams this season.

A big factor is the play of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who has completed 65.4% of his passes for 1,242 yards, 11 touchdowns and juts one interception thus far. Sallee is confident that the Clemson offense will hold up its end of the bargain, and a mismatch in the trenches on the other side should give the Tigers the ability to cover this three-score spread.

“Boston College’s offense centers around wide receiver Zay Flowers and, more specifically, finding him downfield,” Sallee told SportsLine. “The Eagles won’t be able to do that this week due to a ferocious front seven that, even without Bryan Bresee, will live in the backfield.” See what else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 6 college football Picks

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he's high on, including Backing a surprising team he says will make a "big statement" this week.

What are the best bets for Week 6 of college football? And which college football picks need to be part of your parlays?