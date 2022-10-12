In week 5 of the 2022 season the New York Giants (4-1) defeated the Green Bay Packers by the score of 27-22. McFadden played in the game for the Giants and he recorded two tackles.

On the season McFadden has played in five games with one start and he has recorded 10 tackles.

McFadden is entering his first season with the New York Giants, and his first season in the NFL. McFadden was selected in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Giants.

With the Hoosiers the Tampa native played in 45 career games with 31 starts. He finished his career with 216 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, four interceptions, four pass break-ups, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. As a senior in 2021 he was named First-Team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele and Second-Team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media. He was also named as a Midseason All-American by The Athletic, and he was honored as Indiana’s Anthony Thompson Most Valuable Player. McFadden was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, the Butkus Award Watch List, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, and the Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List. In 2020 McFadden was named a Second-Team All-American by Phil Steele, a Third-Team All-American by the Associated Press, and First-Team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media. He also earned Indiana’s Anthony Thompson Most Valuable Player award. As a sophomore in 2019, McFadden earned Honorable-Mention All-Big Ten honors from the coaches, and he was named IU’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year.

UP NEXT: The Giants host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 16th.