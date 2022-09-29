Week 5 Mountain West Football: Best Bets

A look at the Mountain West betting odds for Week 5

Contact/Follow @J0shFr3d & @MWCwire

What are the oddsmakers saying about these match ups?

Late in the week we will look at odds and recent lines and make our best Picks and bets. Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider and entered at the time of writing.

The Mountain West struggled in non-conference play, but now we’re heading towards conference play every week. We are 22-23 on Picks for the year after going 6-3 this past week. Going into conference play looks to have helped even us out a little bit.

Utah State @ #19 BYU (-24, O/U 60)

You can never really know what is going to happen in a rivalry matchup. But the over feels like a decent take right here. The over hasn’t hit in any of Utah State’s games so far this year, but it feels right for it to hit in this game. The Cougars are showing they’re a top team and probably will cover, but the Aggies might have a say in that.

Pick: Over

San Diego State @ Boise State (-6, O/U 39)

Besides the services academies and the Nevada @ Iowa game a couple weeks ago, I don’t think I’ve seen a total this low before. But it makes sense with two defensive teams facing off. And the under is very much in play for the game as well. Neither team has an effective offense, so the game may be won on a defensive score.

Pick: Under

New Mexico @ UNLV (-14.5, O/U 43)

UNLV has been the surprise team of the conference so far this year. The turnaround they’ve shown so far this year has been fantastic to watch. The Rebels are looking to go 2-0 to start conference play and they just might cover while they do it. The Lobos have struggled offensively and the Rebels will take advantage of that.

Pick: UNLV – 14.5

Navy @ Air Force (-14, O/U 37.5)

Navy finally got a win this season after beating East Carolina in double overtime last week. Air Force recovered after stumbling against Wyoming with a dominating performance against Nevada. The Falcons have been on an incredible roll so far and they look to add a Commander-in-Chief Trophy to their cabinet.

Story continues

Pick: Air Force -14

Fresno State @ UCONN (-24 O/U 52.5)

Well isn’t this the Mountain West trap game of the week when it comes to betting. Fresno State has lost two in a row but is still managing close to 500 yards a game on offense. But they are giving up just over 400 yards a game on defense. The Huskies have their own struggles, but they should be able to put up enough points to help the over.

Pick: Over

San Jose State @ Wyoming (+3, O/U 42)

The under is absolutely in play here as well. But the Spartans have the momentum on their side after a 34-6 demolition of Western Michigan last week. The Cowboys will look to recover after losing to BYU, but it might not be enough this week. San Jose State is close to being 3-0 and will show why this week.

Pick: San Jose State -3

More Week 5!

Week 5 Mountain West Football Scoreboard, Schedule, Odds, Picks

PODCAST: Week 5 Mountain West Football Preview

Mountain West Football: Key Newcomers Atop Each Week 5 Depth Chart

Story Originally appeared on Mountain West Wire