Week 5 Fantasy Football Blog

Week 5 has already begun and we have another action-packed Sunday lined up. Can’t watch the games today? Check back here for updates on scoring plays, turnovers, injuries, and big plays from all of the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET games.

INACTIVES

Mac Jones

Jameis Winston

Jarvis Landry

Isaiah McKenzie

Julio Jones

John Smith

Logan Thomas

Jahan Dotson

1:00 PM ET

Steelers @ Bills

Chargers @ Browns

Bears @ Vikings

Lions @ Patriots

Seahawks @ Saints

Dolphins @ Jets

Falcons @ Buccaneers

Titans @ Commanders

Texans @ Jaguars

2:18 – Oh well! Insult to injury for the Steelers. Boswell missed his field goal. It has been Windy in Buffalo, but that had died down when he tried his kick. Yuck.

Speaking of yuck. Travis Etienne just fumbled and the Texans recovered. Something needs to change at halftime during this game. It’s a crazy barn Burner of 6-3. Snooze.

2:15 – Nick Chubb is running all over the Chargers as he scored his second touchdown. Diontae Johnson couldn’t get his second foot down again on a great pass from Pickett.

2:13 – The Bears converted with a David Montgomery rushing touchdown and Zach Wilson just rushed in a score for the Jets.

2:10 – Holy cow, what a catch by Darnell Mooney! One handed, over his head, falling backwards. The Bears are in scoring distance against the Vikings who have a big lead over Chicago.

2:08 – Yay! This time it was Austin Ekeler with a short, receiving touchdown for the Chargers. And Stefon Diggs scored for the Bills. Ew. 24-3 against the Steelers. That’s rough.

2:07 – Oh well! Goff just fumbled and the Patriots scoop and score on fourth down. Ouch.

2:00 – Seahawks botched a punt and the Saints have possession on the 15-yard line with four minutes until halftime.

1:58 – Oh boy, Gabe Davis! He had a huge, one-handed catch for 62 yards and another touchdown against the Steelers. He has 160 yards and two scores already and it’s not even halftime yet.

1:57 – Raheem Mostert just waltzed into the end zone for the Dolphins. Bridgewater is still out and Thompson is doing a good job keeping the Dolphins moving in the right direction.

Story continues

1:52 – The Vikings just got away with a scare after Mattison fumbled, but he was called down by contact. Jalen Reagor was the touchdown recipient on a one-yard pass from Cousins.

1:50 – The Buccaneers finally got into the end zone thanks to Leonard Fournette. The Chargers also scored, but it wasn’t Austin Ekeler, it was Joshua Kelley. And Carson Wentz scored a touchdown for the Commanders on a beautiful, 75-yard pass to Dyami Brown with no Jahan Dotson and no Logan Thomas.

1:45 – Well, look who it is. Taysom Hill just plowed his way into the end zone for the Saints.

1:40 – The Lions’ defense stepped up and held Rhamondre Stevenson and the Patriots. They kicked their second field goal of the day to lead 6-0.

Huge catch by Mike Evans got the Buccaneers a first down in traffic.

1:32 – The Saints had to kick another long field goal, which was good.

Dalvin Cook punched in another touchdown. Alexander Mattison has been involved in between the 20s with four Rush attempts for 13 yards. They will likely keep this split up while Cook deals with his shoulder injury.

1:30 – This is so annoying. Stop me if you have read this before. Derrick Henry got them all the way to the red zone, but noooo…. It’s Dontrell Hilliard with the touchdown. Why? Why!

Meanwhile, Jared Goff was just picked off by the Patriots.

1:28 – Allen just keeps slinging the football downfield on Pittsburgh. It’s almost criminal. Unfortunately, they couldn’t convert and Tyler Bass’ kick is good. They did have an earlier field goal blocked already today.

1:26 – Touchdown Amari Cooper on a beautiful pass from Jacoby Brissett. The Browns have a 14-0 lead over the Chargers.

1:23 – The Falcons just held the Buccaneers on a fourth-down attempt. Leonard Fournette couldn’t quite make it to the mark.

1:20 – Teddy Bridgewater has been taken to the locker room. Skylar Thompson is in at quarterback.

What a pass from Kenny Pickett to Diontae Johnson to get the Steelers to the two-yard line. Oh well! Johnson didn’t get his second foot down! They will have to settle for a Chris Boswell field goal.

1:15 – DK Metcalf just scored a 50-yard touchdown for the Seahawks. They lead the Saints 7-3 after a field goal for New Orleans.

INJURY UPDATE: There is an ambulance on the field at the Lions @ Patriots game. Not sure what’s going on, but will keep you posted.

1:10 – And here is the Gritty dance! Justin Jefferson just scored a nine-yard touchdown from Kirk Cousins ​​and Nick Chubb just rushed in a 41-yard touchdown on the Chargers. The Jets just scored a safety with Teddy Bridgewater filling in for Tua Tagovailoa.

Never mind! The Jefferson touchdown was taken off the board but Dalvin Cook punched it in for the score.

1:07 – Ew. Things aren’t looking good for the Steelers. They fumbled the kick-off after the huge Davis score. The Bills have possession on the 21-yard line. Ouch.

1:05 – That was fast! Gabe Davis just scored a 98-yard touchdown from Josh Allen who was backed up in his own end zone.