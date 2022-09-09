Week 4 scores and highlights for teams in Michiana

(WNDU) – We had a full slate of high school football games Friday night across Michiana! Here are scores and highlights!

INDIANA

NorthWood at Northridge

Mishawaka at Goshen

Warsaw at Concord

Wawasee at Plymouth

Adams at South Bend Saint Joseph

New Prairie at Marian

Elkhart at Washington

Jimtown at John Glenn

Clay at Riley

Penn at Cincinnati St. Xavier (Ohio)

Triton at Bremen

Hobart at Culver Academy

Knox at North Judson

LaVille at Winamac

West Central at Culver

Caston at Pioneer

Chesterton at LaPorte

Valparaiso at Michigan City

South Central at Wheeler

Rochester at Wabash

Tippecanoe Valley at Manchester

Maconaquah at Whitko

Southport at Fairfield

Lakeland at Garrett

Central Noble at Prairie Heights

West Noble at Angola

Churubusco at Eastside

DeKalb at East Noble

Saturday Game

Osceola Grace at Phalen Academy

MICHIGAN

Buchanan at Dowagiac

Niles at Edwardsburg

Allegan at Berrien Springs

Brandywine at Saugatuck

St. Joseph at Kalamazoo Central

Lakeshore at Mattawan

Benton Harbor at Muskegon Catholic Central

Cassopolis at Comstock

Richland Gull Lake at Vicksburg

Plainwell at Sturgis

Three Rivers at Otsego

Centerville at Sand Creek

Decatur at White Pigeon

Lawton at Constantine

Saturday Game

Watervliet at Kent City

8-Player Games

Bridgman at Mendon

Our Lady of the Lake Catholic at Eau Claire

Martin at Marcellus

Red Arrow at Wyoming Lee

Bellevue at Colon

Thursday Game

Burr Oak at Athens

