Week 4 scores and highlights for teams in Michiana
(WNDU) – We had a full slate of high school football games Friday night across Michiana! Here are scores and highlights!
INDIANA
NorthWood at Northridge
Mishawaka at Goshen
Warsaw at Concord
Wawasee at Plymouth
Adams at South Bend Saint Joseph
New Prairie at Marian
Elkhart at Washington
Jimtown at John Glenn
Clay at Riley
Penn at Cincinnati St. Xavier (Ohio)
Triton at Bremen
Hobart at Culver Academy
Knox at North Judson
LaVille at Winamac
West Central at Culver
Caston at Pioneer
Chesterton at LaPorte
Valparaiso at Michigan City
South Central at Wheeler
Rochester at Wabash
Tippecanoe Valley at Manchester
Maconaquah at Whitko
Southport at Fairfield
Lakeland at Garrett
Central Noble at Prairie Heights
West Noble at Angola
Churubusco at Eastside
DeKalb at East Noble
Saturday Game
Osceola Grace at Phalen Academy
MICHIGAN
Buchanan at Dowagiac
Niles at Edwardsburg
Allegan at Berrien Springs
Brandywine at Saugatuck
St. Joseph at Kalamazoo Central
Lakeshore at Mattawan
Benton Harbor at Muskegon Catholic Central
Cassopolis at Comstock
Richland Gull Lake at Vicksburg
Plainwell at Sturgis
Three Rivers at Otsego
Centerville at Sand Creek
Decatur at White Pigeon
Lawton at Constantine
Saturday Game
Watervliet at Kent City
8-Player Games
Bridgman at Mendon
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic at Eau Claire
Martin at Marcellus
Red Arrow at Wyoming Lee
Bellevue at Colon
Thursday Game
Burr Oak at Athens
