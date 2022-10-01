Week 4 NFL picks, odds, 2022 predictions, best bets from top experts: This 3-way football parlay pays 6-1

The NFL kicks off its 2022 international schedule on Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints collide at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Vikings (2-1) and the Saints (1-2) are both 2-0 in games played in London. Sunday’s game will be the 100th combined regular season and preseason game played outside of the United States in the history of the NFL. Minnesota is favored by 2.5 points in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, but which side should you back with your NFL bets? The game is one of 16 on the Week 4 NFL schedule. Elsewhere around the league, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers meet Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football and the Bills battle the Ravens. Before you make any Week 4 NFL Picks or NFL parlays, you need to check out the NFL best bets and predictions from SportsLine’s Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He entered the 2022 NFL season 427-344 all-time on NFL side Picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS (58%) and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552. His Picks are available only at SportsLine and on the Early Edge. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Hartstein has locked in his confident Picks for three Week 4 games, and he has a parlay that would pay almost 6-1. You can only see his Week 4 NFL Picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 4 NFL expert parlay Picks

After closely studying all 16 Week 4 games, Hartstein loves the Texans to cover against the Chargers. Houston has played three close games to start the season, tying the Colts in Week 1, losing to the Broncos by seven in Week 2 and falling to the Bears by three last week. The last two defeats both came on the road. The Texans will be back home on Sunday.

Houston faces a Chargers team that may be the most banged-up in the NFL. Star pass-rusher Joey Bosa (groin injury) is likely out for the season. All-Pro left tackle Rashawn Slater (biceps tendon) is also likely out for the season and will be replaced by Rookie sixth-round pick Jamaree Salyer. Standout quarterback Justin Herbert has been hampered by a rib cartilage injury, and the team has also been without receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring). See who else to pick in Week 4 here.

How to make NFL Week 4 parlays

Hartstein also has locked in two other NFL picks against the spread, including one play on a team with a running game that “should excel” on Sunday. You can only see Hartstein’s full analysis and Picks for his Week 4 NFL parlay here.

So which teams should you target in a three-way parlay? And which team is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Larry Hartstein’s three-way parlay for Week 4, all from the expert who went 68-50 last year, and find out.