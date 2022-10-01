Week 4 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This 5-way football parlay pays 25-1

Touchdown passes could be plentiful when the Baltimore Ravens host the Buffalo Bills during the Week 4 NFL schedule. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the league with 10 TD tosses this season, while Buffalo’s Josh Allen is a close second with nine. Both signal-callers have thrown for multiple scores in their three games this campaign, with Jackson recording three or more in every contest. The Ravens’ quarterback had only 16 touchdown passes in 12 contests last year. The Bills are 3-point favorites in the latest Week 4 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 4 NFL lines should you target with your Week 4 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 4 NFL Picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 4. If you successfully parlay its picks, you’d be looking at a Massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model’s Week 4 NFL Picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 4 NFL Picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5) to win and cover against the New York Jets on Sunday. The Steelers own a 20-6 record in the all-time series, including the playoffs, and have been especially dominant at home. Pittsburgh has won 10 of the 11 matchups in the Steel City and each of the past three, defeating New York by at least 17 points in the last two home meetings.

The Jets haven’t had much success keeping opponents off the scoreboard this season, allowing 24 or more points in their three games. New York had difficulty scoring itself last week, as it was limited to four field goals in a 27-12 home loss to Cincinnati, which is one reason Pittsburgh is covering the spread in over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay Picks to make here.

How to make Week 4 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including Backing a pair of underdogs. You can only see the model’s NFL Week 4 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model’s top Week 4 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 4 NFL best bets from a model on a 139-103 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.