Week 4 Live Football Updates
The fourth week of the football season has arrived. Follow along with all of the area's scores below in the Play It Again Sports Live Update.
STATE RANKED TEAMS
Well. 1 Carthage 27, Carl Junction 12 HALF
Well. 1 Lamar 14, No. 5 Seneca 13 HALF
Well. 8 Joplin 14, No. 2 Webb City 2 HALF
McDonald County 14, No. 3 Nevada 6 HALF
Well. 4 Nixa 35, Branson 10 HALF
Well. 4 Marionville 6, Central 0 HALF
Well. 5 Lebanon vs. Bolivar (SATURDAY)
Well. 9 West Plains 21, Rolla 7 HALF
Well. 9 Reeds Spring 14, Hollister 0 HALF
Well. 9 Mountain Grove 42, Willow Springs 0 HALF
Well. 10 Liberty 12, Ava 0 HALF
REST OF AREA
Ozark 13, Willard 0 1Q
Republic 28, Neosho 13 2Q
Glendale 46, Hillcrest 0 2Q
Kickapoo 21, Waynesville 0 HALF
Camdenton 49, Parkview 0 HALF
Aurora 14, Springfield Catholic 0 HALF
Rogersville 13, Mount Vernon 0 Q2
Reeds Spring at Hollister
Marshfield 20, Monett 10 HALF
Cassville 28, East Newton 0 HALF
Forsyth 23, Fair Grove 22 HALF
Cabool at Houston
Thayer 14, Salem 0 HALF
Pierce City at Ash Grove
Miller at Diamond
Sarcoxie at Stockton
Lockwood 52, Greenfield 6 2Q
Strafford 43, Clever 0 HALF
Buffalo at Skyline
College Heights Christian 38, Liberal 32 HALF
Cole Camp at Lone Jack
Warsaw at Sherwood
Lincoln at Windsor
Drexel 26, Jasper 22 HALF
Osceola at Archie
University Academy at El Dorado Springs