Week 4 High School Football Primer / Broadcast Links

GTCT

Welcome to Week 4 and your one-stop shop for what’s happening in the world of Connecticut high school football.

It’s back to league play this week after an exciting previous week of interconference games.

Here are some of the games we’re watching Friday night. Primer and broadcast links below. For live updates, follow all the action at #cthsfb on Twitter here.

In the CCC, Rival Berlin-Bloomfield face off for first place in the Tier III. In the Pequot, North Branford heads to face Cromwell/Portland in a battle for Sassacus Division supremacy. SMSA faces Ellington in a fight for first in the Uncas.

The SCC features intriguing an inter-Tier Matchup involving Fairfield Prep (Tier I) at Hamden (Tier II), and a potentially great SCC Tier III showdown, Branford at Law. There’s also good Tier I matchups, Shelton-North Haven. Barlow vs. Notre Dame-Fairfield is key in the SWC. In the FCIAC, the Petroccio Bowl — Staples at Trumbull — takes center stage.

On Saturday, NVL unbeatens WCA (Division II) and Holy Cross (I) face off in a centerpiece game at Municipal. In the NEPSAC, potential college stars by the bushel face off when Loomis Chaffee and Avon Old Farms meet in a match that could definitively settle the Founders League title.

