Week 4 college football picks, odds, 2022 best bets from proven expert: This three-leg parlay pays 6-1

Well. 23 Texas A&M likely needs to win the rest of its regular season games to be considered for the College Football Playoff field this year. The Aggies were upset by Appalachian State two weeks ago, but they bounced back with a 17-9 win over then-No. 13 Miami (Fla.) last week. They have a Showdown with No. 10 Arkansas coming up on Saturday night during the Week 4 college football schedule. Texas A&M is a 2-point favorite in the latest Week 4 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is 51.

Another SEC game on Saturday night features No. 2 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, as the programs will meet for the first time since the Crimson Tide recorded a 59-0 win in 2017. Can they cover the 40.5-point spread this week? Before locking in any college football bets on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 4 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, and Heisman voter.

Over the past three-plus years, he is 113-93 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine, including going 8-4 so far this season. Anyone who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 4 college football odds from Caesars.

One of Sallee’s top college football Picks for Week 4: He’s Backing the Under 62.5 in No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 20 Florida in a 3:30 pm ET SEC on CBS kickoff at Neyland Stadium. Florida put up 29 points in its Week 1 win over then-No. 7 Utah, but it hasn’t been nearly as good since then. The Gators were held to just 16 points in a loss to Kentucky at home, and they barely escaped with a win against South Florida last week.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson completed just 14 of 35 passes for 143 yards and two interceptions against Kentucky. He will be greeted by 100,000-plus Tennessee fans at Neyland Stadium on Saturday afternoon, creating a tricky environment for a struggling quarterback who has yet to throw a touchdown. Tennessee’s offense has done most of its damage against Ball State and Akron, as it scored 27 points in regulation against Pittsburgh in its lone game against a Power Five team.

“The Volunteer defense is much better than advertised, and is averaging 7.33 tackles for loss per game,” Sallee told SportsLine. “That doesn’t bode well for Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson, who hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass and is a massive liability to Billy Napier’s offense.” See what else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he's high on, including an underdog he says will win outright.

What are the best bets for Week 4 of college football?