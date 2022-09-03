Week 3 TSSAA football scoreboard
Here are the Tennessee high school football scores from Week 3 of the TSSAA 2022 season.
Out of state
Jackson Central-Merry 34, MLK Prep 0 (Thursday)
Hampton at Avery County, NC
White House Heritage at Franklin-Simpson
Chattanooga Preparatory School at Heritage, GA
St. George’s at Olive Branch, MS
Tennessee High at Pulaski County, VA
ECS at Tupelo Christian, MS
East
Alcoa 61, Northview Academy 6 (Thu) *
CAK 28, Boyd Buchanan 7 *
Chuckey-Doak 39, Johnson Co. 6 (Thu) *
Cosby 48, Jellico 21 *
Dobyns Bennett 42, Morristown East 14 *
Gatlinburg-Pittman 38, Austin-East 6 *
Gibbs 42, Knoxville Carter 26 *
Harlan, KY 36, Unaka 0
Hixson 35, Sequoyah 14 *
Kingston 17, Brainerd 14 *
Maryville 41, Farragut 28 *
MBA 23, McCallie 20 *
McMinn Central 17, Signal Mountain 14 *
Oakdale 24, Midway 14 *
Pigeon Forge 54, Union Co. 0 (Thu) *
Polk Co. 48, Tellico Plains 26 *
Rockwood 36, Cloudland 6
Sequatchie Co. 41, Cannon Co. 19 *
Seymour 41, Volunteer 20 (Thu) *
South Pittsburg 62, Lookout Valley 0 *
TSD 44, South Carolina School for the Deaf 36 (Thu)
West Greene 28, Claiborne 12 (Thu) *
Knoxville Catholic at Baylor *
Hardin Valley at Bearden *
Cleveland at Bradley Central *
Lenoir City at Campbell Co. *
Soddy Daisy at Chattanooga Central *
Silverdale at Chattanooga Christian *
Harriman at Coalfield *
Whitwell at Copper Basin *
Cherokee at Daniel Boone *
East Hamilton at East Ridge *
Sullivan East at Grainger *
Sunbright at Greenback *
Elizabethton at Greeneville *
Pickett Co. at Hancock Co.
South Greene at Happy Valley *
Cocke Co. at Heritage *
Howard at King’s Academy
Anderson Co. at Knoxville Fulton *
Knoxville West at Knoxville Halls *
Rhea Co. at McMinn Co. *
Bledsoe Co. at Meigs Co. *
David Crockett at Morristown West *
Lakeway Christian at North Greene
Knoxville Webb at Notre Dame *
Clinton at Oak Ridge *
Wartburg Central at Oneida *
Walker Valley at Ooltewah *
Karns at Powell *
West Ridge at Science Hill *
Knoxville Central at Sevier Co. *
Scott at South-Doyle *
Loudon at Sweetwater *
Marion Co. at Tyner *
Madison County, NC at Unicoi Co.
Jefferson Co. at William Blount *
Middle
Cane Ridge 35, McGavock 7 (Thu) *
Coffee Co. 39, Shelbyville 13 *
Ensworth 44, Christian Brothers 10 *
FRA 35, Davidson Academy 7 *
Gallatin 19, West Creek 7 (Thu) *
Gordonsville 41, Oliver Springs 7
Harpeth 17, Whites Creek 6 *
Lewis Co. 41, East Hickman 7 *
Macon Co. 21, DeKalb Co. 13 (Thu) *
Moore Co. 21, Eagleville 0 *
Mt. Pleasant 20, Cascade 13 (Thu) *
Oakland 65, Stewarts Creek 14 *
Pearl Cohn 58, Hillwood 0 (Thu) *
Smith Co. 39, Maplewood 0 (Thu) *
Upperman 34, Cumberland Co. 0 *
Webb School 59, Mt. Juliet Christian 0
Westmoreland 20, Watertown 0 (Thu) *
42 White House, Cheatham Co. 6 *
Hendersonville at Beech *
CPA at BGA *
Briarcrest at Brentwood Academy *
Independence at Centennial *
MTCS at Clarksville Academy
Jackson Christian at Columbia Academy
Huntland at Cornersville *
Marshall Co. at Creek Wood *
Nashville Overton at Dickson Co. *
Stratford at East Nashville *
RePublic at Ezell-Harding
Pope John Paul at Father Ryan *
Ravenwood at Franklin *
Columbia at Franklin Co. *
Collinwood at Franklin Grace
DCA at Friendship Christian
Grundy Co. at Giles Co. *
Greenbrier at Glencliff *
Wilson Central at Green Hill *
Union City at Houston Co. *
Sale Creek at Jackson Co.
Red Boiling Springs at Jo Byrns *
Henry Co. at Kenwood *
Antioch at LaVergne *
Cookeville at Lebanon *
Wayne Hills HS (NJ) at Liberty Creek
Nolensville at Lincoln Co. *
Goodpasture at Lipscomb Academy *
Forrest at Loretto *
Lawrence Co. at Montgomery Central *
Hunters Lane at Mt. Juliette *
Clarksville Northwest at Portland *
Summertown at Richland *
Blackman at Riverdale *
Siegel at Rockvale *
Clarksville at Rossview *
Hillsboro at Smyrna
Page at Spring Hill *
Clarksville Northeast at Springfield *
White Co. at Station Camp *
Fairview at Stewart Co. *
Livingston Academy at Stone Memorial *
Brentwood at Summit *
East Robertson at Trousdale Co. *
Sycamore at Waverly *
Fayetteville at Wayne Co. *
Monterey at York Institute *
West
Adamsville 42, Scotts Hill 28 *
Bartlett 49, Arlington 19 *
Freedom Prep 40, Mitchell 6 (Thu) *
Gleason 38, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 6 (Thu) *
Huntingdon 57, Camden 0 (Thu) *
Lexington 66, Liberty Magnet 0 *
Memphis East 22, Memphis Business 16 (Thu) *
Milan 24, South Gibson 21 *
Munford 44, Frederick Douglass 0
MUS 49, St. Benedict 8 *
Oakhaven 36, Hillcrest 6 (Thu) *
Peabody 41, Lake Co. 34 *
Sheffield 34, Hamilton 12 (Thu) *
Southwind 41, Kingsbury 6 (Thu) *
Trinity Christian 43, Fayette Academy 34 (Thu) *
West Carroll 14, Humboldt 6 *
Ripley at Bolivar Central *
Dyersburg at Bolton *
Bluff City at Booker T. Washington *
Memphis Overton at Brighton *
McNairy Central at Chester Co. *
White Station at Collierville *
Houston at Cordova *
Millington at Covington *
Perry Co. at Dresden *
Memphis Central at Dyer Co. *
Harding Academy at FACS *
Manassas at Fairley *
Craigmont at Fayette-Ware *
Westview at Gibson Co. *
Halls at Greenfield *
Crockett Co. at Haywood *
Hardin Co. at Jackson South Side *
Center Hill, MS at Kirby
Wooddale at Lausanne
Memphis Middle College at MASE (Sat) *
South Fulton at McKenzie *
Westwood at Middleton *
Marshall County, KY at Northpoint Christian
Jackson North Side at Obion Co. *
Warren Co. at Ridgeway
Hickman Co. at Riverside *
Raleigh Egypt at Trezevant (Sat) *
Tipton-Rosemark at USJ *
Germantown at Whitehaven *