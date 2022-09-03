Week 3 TSSAA football scoreboard

Here are the Tennessee high school football scores from Week 3 of the TSSAA 2022 season.

Out of state

Jackson Central-Merry 34, MLK Prep 0 (Thursday)

Hampton at Avery County, NC

White House Heritage at Franklin-Simpson

Chattanooga Preparatory School at Heritage, GA

St. George’s at Olive Branch, MS

Tennessee High at Pulaski County, VA

ECS at Tupelo Christian, MS

East

Alcoa 61, Northview Academy 6 (Thu) *

CAK 28, Boyd Buchanan 7 *

Chuckey-Doak 39, Johnson Co. 6 (Thu) *

Cosby 48, Jellico 21 *

Dobyns Bennett 42, Morristown East 14 *

Gatlinburg-Pittman 38, Austin-East 6 *

Gibbs 42, Knoxville Carter 26 *

Harlan, KY 36, Unaka 0

Hixson 35, Sequoyah 14 *

Kingston 17, Brainerd 14 *

Maryville 41, Farragut 28 *

MBA 23, McCallie 20 *

McMinn Central 17, Signal Mountain 14 *

Oakdale 24, Midway 14 *

Pigeon Forge 54, Union Co. 0 (Thu) *

Polk Co. 48, Tellico Plains 26 *

Rockwood 36, Cloudland 6

Sequatchie Co. 41, Cannon Co. 19 *

Seymour 41, Volunteer 20 (Thu) *

South Pittsburg 62, Lookout Valley 0 *

TSD 44, South Carolina School for the Deaf 36 (Thu)

West Greene 28, Claiborne 12 (Thu) *

Knoxville Catholic at Baylor *

Hardin Valley at Bearden *

Cleveland at Bradley Central *

Lenoir City at Campbell Co. *

Soddy Daisy at Chattanooga Central *

Silverdale at Chattanooga Christian *

Harriman at Coalfield *

Whitwell at Copper Basin *

Cherokee at Daniel Boone *

East Hamilton at East Ridge *

Sullivan East at Grainger *

Sunbright at Greenback *

Elizabethton at Greeneville *

Pickett Co. at Hancock Co.

South Greene at Happy Valley *

Cocke Co. at Heritage *

Howard at King’s Academy

Anderson Co. at Knoxville Fulton *

Knoxville West at Knoxville Halls *

Rhea Co. at McMinn Co. *

Bledsoe Co. at Meigs Co. *

David Crockett at Morristown West *

Lakeway Christian at North Greene

Knoxville Webb at Notre Dame *

Clinton at Oak Ridge *

Wartburg Central at Oneida *

Walker Valley at Ooltewah *

Karns at Powell *

West Ridge at Science Hill *

Knoxville Central at Sevier Co. *

Scott at South-Doyle *

Loudon at Sweetwater *

Marion Co. at Tyner *

Madison County, NC at Unicoi Co.

Jefferson Co. at William Blount *

Middle

Cane Ridge 35, McGavock 7 (Thu) *

Coffee Co. 39, Shelbyville 13 *

Ensworth 44, Christian Brothers 10 *

FRA 35, Davidson Academy 7 *

Gallatin 19, West Creek 7 (Thu) *

Gordonsville 41, Oliver Springs 7

Harpeth 17, Whites Creek 6 *

Lewis Co. 41, East Hickman 7 *

Macon Co. 21, DeKalb Co. 13 (Thu) *

Moore Co. 21, Eagleville 0 *

Mt. Pleasant 20, Cascade 13 (Thu) *

Oakland 65, Stewarts Creek 14 *

Pearl Cohn 58, Hillwood 0 (Thu) *

Smith Co. 39, Maplewood 0 (Thu) *

Upperman 34, Cumberland Co. 0 *

Webb School 59, Mt. Juliet Christian 0

Westmoreland 20, Watertown 0 (Thu) *

42 White House, Cheatham Co. 6 *

Hendersonville at Beech *

CPA at BGA *

Briarcrest at Brentwood Academy *

Independence at Centennial *

MTCS at Clarksville Academy

Jackson Christian at Columbia Academy

Huntland at Cornersville *

Marshall Co. at Creek Wood *

Nashville Overton at Dickson Co. *

Stratford at East Nashville *

RePublic at Ezell-Harding

Pope John Paul at Father Ryan *

Ravenwood at Franklin *

Columbia at Franklin Co. *

Collinwood at Franklin Grace

DCA at Friendship Christian

Grundy Co. at Giles Co. *

Greenbrier at Glencliff *

Wilson Central at Green Hill *

Union City at Houston Co. *

Sale Creek at Jackson Co.

Red Boiling Springs at Jo Byrns *

Henry Co. at Kenwood *

Antioch at LaVergne *

Cookeville at Lebanon *

Wayne Hills HS (NJ) at Liberty Creek

Nolensville at Lincoln Co. *

Goodpasture at Lipscomb Academy *

Forrest at Loretto *

Lawrence Co. at Montgomery Central *

Hunters Lane at Mt. Juliette *

Clarksville Northwest at Portland *

Summertown at Richland *

Blackman at Riverdale *

Siegel at Rockvale *

Clarksville at Rossview *

Hillsboro at Smyrna

Page at Spring Hill *

Clarksville Northeast at Springfield *

White Co. at Station Camp *

Fairview at Stewart Co. *

Livingston Academy at Stone Memorial *

Brentwood at Summit *

East Robertson at Trousdale Co. *

Sycamore at Waverly *

Fayetteville at Wayne Co. *

Monterey at York Institute *

West

Adamsville 42, Scotts Hill 28 *

Bartlett 49, Arlington 19 *

Freedom Prep 40, Mitchell 6 (Thu) *

Gleason 38, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 6 (Thu) *

Huntingdon 57, Camden 0 (Thu) *

Lexington 66, Liberty Magnet 0 *

Memphis East 22, Memphis Business 16 (Thu) *

Milan 24, South Gibson 21 *

Munford 44, Frederick Douglass 0

MUS 49, St. Benedict 8 *

Oakhaven 36, Hillcrest 6 (Thu) *

Peabody 41, Lake Co. 34 *

Sheffield 34, Hamilton 12 (Thu) *

Southwind 41, Kingsbury 6 (Thu) *

Trinity Christian 43, Fayette Academy 34 (Thu) *

West Carroll 14, Humboldt 6 *

Ripley at Bolivar Central *

Dyersburg at Bolton *

Bluff City at Booker T. Washington *

Memphis Overton at Brighton *

McNairy Central at Chester Co. *

White Station at Collierville *

Houston at Cordova *

Millington at Covington *

Perry Co. at Dresden *

Memphis Central at Dyer Co. *

Harding Academy at FACS *

Manassas at Fairley *

Craigmont at Fayette-Ware *

Westview at Gibson Co. *

Halls at Greenfield *

Crockett Co. at Haywood *

Hardin Co. at Jackson South Side *

Center Hill, MS at Kirby

Wooddale at Lausanne

Memphis Middle College at MASE (Sat) *

South Fulton at McKenzie *

Westwood at Middleton *

Marshall County, KY at Northpoint Christian

Jackson North Side at Obion Co. *

Warren Co. at Ridgeway

Hickman Co. at Riverside *

Raleigh Egypt at Trezevant (Sat) *

Tipton-Rosemark at USJ *

Germantown at Whitehaven *