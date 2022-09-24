Week 3 selections for Circa Friday Football Invitational – VSiN Exclusive News – News

On Friday nights in the fall for more than a decade, football bettors would crowd a small, Smoky sportsbook on the Strip to see two handicappers go head to head in a $10,000 winner-take-all contest. The contestants’ names were lit up outside on the marquee, adding an element of prestige to being a part of the Stardust Invitational.

The contest concluded after the 2005 season — the Stardust closed on Nov. 1, 2006 and its two hotel towers were imploded in March 2007 — and it has been missed.

So it’s time to bring back memories of an old friend. In a tip of the cap to the Stardust Invitational, Circa owner Derek Stevens is putting up his money and putting his support behind a new VSIN-produced event, the Circa Friday Football Invitational.

The theme is the same, but the contest format is slightly different and improved. While there are still 16 handicappers in a bracket, all contestants are involved each week in a season-long competition, as opposed to the Stardust format that pitted only two handicappers a week in a head-to-head elimination duel. Stevens has boosted the prize money to $25,000.

The 16-handicapper field is officially set. Here are the contest details:

Sixteen handicappers compete — with no entry fee required — in a season-long contest with $25,000 in prizes awarded.

When: Friday, September 9 through Friday, January, 6, 2023 (18 weeks)

Where: VSIN studio at the Circa sportsbook

Contest plays: Five plays, college and NFL sides and totals (no props, team totals, first-half plays etc.) with one designated as the Best Bet (BB).

STANDINGS THROUGH WEEK 2

WEEK 3 SELECTIONS

BOBBY “BUCKETS” BRUBECK

Miami (Ohio) 7.5 Arkansas 1.5 Bills-Dolphins Over 53 Cowboys 1 (BB) Falcons 1 Record (points): 4-6 (4) Best Bets: 0-2 (0)

CHUCK EDEL

Indiana-Cincinnati Over 57 Arkansas State 5 Tulsa-Mississippi Over 65.5 Texans-Bears Under 39 (BB) TCU-SMU Over 70.5 Record (points): 9-1 (9) Best Bets: 1-1 (1)

BRIAN EDWARDS

North Carolina -1.5 Clemson -7 Vanderbilt-Alabama Over 58.5 49ers -1.5 (BB) Arkansas 1.5 Record (points): 5-5 (5) Best Bets: 2-0 (2)

CHRIS “THE BEAR” FALLICA

Michigan State 3 Iowa -8.5 New Mexico State -4.5 Oklahoma -12 (BB) Texas A&M -1.5 Record (points): 7-3 (7) Best Bets: 2-0 (2)

STEVE FEZZIK

Bowling Green-Mississippi State Over 52 TCU-SMU Over 70.5 Patriots 3 Panthers 3 (BB) Washington -13.5 Record (points): 7-3 (7) Best Bets: 2-0 (2)

JOEY “TUNES” FORTUNA

Charlotte 23 Middle Tennessee 25.5 Louisiana Tech 13 Western Kentucky -31 (BB) Clemson -7 Record (points): 4-6 (4) Best Bets: 1-1 (1)

DOUG KEZIRIAN

Boston College 17.5 New Mexico State -4.5 UL-Monroe 9 UNLV -3 (BB) James Madison 7 Record (points): 5-5 (5) Best Bets: 1-1 (1)

MARC LAWRENCE

James Madison 7 Kansas State 12 Patriots 3 Packers pick (BB) Colts 5.5 Record (points): 5-5 (5) Best Bets: 2-0 (2)

RANDY MCKAY

Maryland 17 Troy 3 Lions 6 Jaguars-Chargers Under 45 (BB) Buccaneers pick Record (points): 7-3 (7) Best Bets: 2-0 (2)

MIKE NORTH

Stanford 13.5 Texas A&M -1.5 Vikings -6 Broncos 1.5 (BB) Patriots 3 Record (points): 5-5 (5) Best Bets: 2-0 (2)

A DIFFERENT RUNNING

Kansas -7 Tulsa-Mississippi Over 65.5 Bengals-Jets Over 45 Chiefs-Colts Over 50.5 (BB) 49ers-Broncos Over 44 Record (points): 5-5 (5) Best Bets: 0-2 (0)

DAN SALEY

Clemson -7 Kansas -7 Tulsa 21 UL-Lafayette -8.5 (BB) Michigan -17 Record (points): 5-5 (5) Best Bets: 1-1 (1)

JAMES SALINAS

SMU 1.5 Jets 6 Jaguars 7 Falcons 1 (BB) Bills-Dolphins Over 53 Record (points): 7-3 (7) Best Bets: 1-1 (1)

PAUL STONE

Kansas -7 Washington State 7 Arkansas 1.5 Arkansas-Texas A&M Under 49.5 (BB) Rice-Houston Over 51.5 Record (points): 4-6 (4) Best Bets: 0-2 (0)

JEFF WHITELAW

Patriots 3 Panthers 3 Bears -2.5 Seahawks -1 (BB) Bills-Dolphins Over 53 Record (points): 6-4 (6) Best Bets: 1-1 (1)

CRIS ZENIUK

North Carolina -2.5 Michigan State 3 Washington State 7 Commanders 6.5 (BB) 49ers -1.5 Record (points): 5-5 (5) Best Bets: 1-1 (1)