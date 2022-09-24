Week 3 NFL best bets: Bet on Desperation

NFL Week 3 odds: Best bets

It is only Week 3 of the NFL season and we already have some interesting storylines. To start, the Cincinnati Bengals are living up to the Super Bowl hangover after starting 0-2. Meanwhile, teams like the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles are already starting to look like true contenders.

This week is loaded with exciting matchups as we get into Jets X-Factor’s best bets for Week 3.

All odds via Fanduel Sportsbook

Kansas City Chiefs @ Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have started the season worse than anyone could have imagined. After tying the Houston Texans in Week 1, the Colts got steamrolled by the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-0 the next week. Their offense looks completely lost on the field and the defense doesn’t look much better.

The Colts have to get Jonathan Taylor going early and often this week against the Chiefs. This will keep Patrick Mahomes off the field and take pressure off Matt Ryan. Taylor only had 9 carries for 54 yards in the loss last week.

Michael Pittman Jr. is expected to return for the Colts. He had nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 before missing last week with a quad injury.

I think we are buying low here on the Colts. They are in Desperation mode right now because they know if they start 0-3, their season is virtually over.

The Colts head back home and I expect them to keep this game close.

The Play: Indianapolis Colts +6 (-120)

Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have started the season 2-0 but have been mostly carried by their defense. Todd Bowles’ unit has only allowed 13 points and has already forced six turnovers.

Tampa Bay’s offense hasn’t matched the defense’s production so far. The offense has only scored 32 points in its first two games and has struggled mightily in the red zone. This week the Buccaneers will be without Mike Evans as he serves his one-game suspension after a fight broke out against the New Orleans Saints.

In Week 2, the Saints lost that game more than the Buccaneers won it. Jameis Winston threw three bad interceptions and Mark Ingram fumbled in the red zone. I do not expect that to continue with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers found his footing after a disastrous opening weekend against the Vikings. In Week 2 against the Bears, Rodgers threw for 234 yards and two touchdown passes, while completing 76% of his passes.

I expect the Packers to leave Tampa Bay with a big win.

The Play: Green Bay Packers Money Line (-102)