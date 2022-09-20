Week 3 Fantasy football advice: Best tight ends to stream, favorable TE matchups

Week 3 is upon us, and if you’re a Fantasy manager looking for tight end streamers, you’re in luck since there’s generally a ton of Talent to pull from off the waiver wire. Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for Fantasy football Managers as you set your Week 3 lineups.

Everett has had a decent start to the season, pulling in double digit PPR Fantasy points in both games so far for the Chargers. He’s seen a total of 14 targets, catching nine of them through the first two weeks. Week 2 saw his target count increase by more than double, as he saw 10 passes come his way as he totaled 71 yards in the loss to the Chiefs.

Logan Thomas, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

Thomas hauled in a touchdown in the Commanders’ Week 2 loss to the Lions, marking his first of the season. He saw five targets, caught three of them, and totaled 37 yards on the day including his TD reception. Carson Wentz has been on fire through the first two weeks of the season, and Logan Thomas should continue to benefit from Wentz’s good form.

Hayden Hurst has seen a total of 15 targets through his first two games, totaling 70 yards and 17 PPR Fantasy points overall. He’s the top tight end in Cincinnati and should continue to see plenty of volume from Joe Burrow. He’s rostered in less than 20 percent of Yahoo leagues, so now is a great time to pick him up before Burrow starts finding him in the end zone on a consistent basis.