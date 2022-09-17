Week 3 college football picks, odds, 2022 best bets from proven expert: This three-leg parlay Returns 6-1

Well. 24 Texas A&M will reportedly have a new quarterback under center when it hosts No. 13 Miami is Saturday night. The Aggies, who are coming off a shocking loss to Appalachian State, are turning to LSU transfer Max Johnson following a disappointing performance from Haynes King last week. That game is one of two ranked vs. ranked contests on the Week 3 college football schedule, with No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU being the other one. Should you be targeting either of those high-profile games with your Week 3 college football bets, or is there more value in some of the other Week 3 college football lines?

Texas A&M shifted from a 6-point favorite to a 6.5-point favorite following the quarterback change, according to the latest Week 3 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Meanwhile, the Ducks are 3.5-point home favorites against BYU as they look to extend a 20-game home winning streak. Before locking in any college football bets on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 3 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true Insider — a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread — and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks.

Over the past three-plus years, he is 111-92 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine, including going 6-3 so far this season. Anyone who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 3 college football odds from Caesars and is sharing his top three best bets.

One of Sallee’s top college football Picks for Week 3: He’s Backing No. 6 Oklahoma to cover the 11.5-point spread against Nebraska in a noon ET kickoff in Lincoln. Nebraska has been one of the most disappointing teams in college football through the first few weeks of the season, already suffering upset losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern. Head Coach Scott Frost was fired following the 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern last week, so Mickey Joseph will make his Division I head coaching debut on Saturday.

Joseph is tasked with facing an Oklahoma team that has blown out UTEP and Kent State in its first two games. The Sooners have not missed a beat under first-year Coach Brent Venables. They have not turned the ball over in either of their games, which is the first time that has happened to an Oklahoma team since 1936. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has completed 70% of his passes for 529 yards and five touchdowns, and he should have another strong outing against Nebraska in this game.

"This is, at the very least, a 14-point game," Sallee told SportsLine. "It might even get to that point by halftime."

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he's high on, including a spread he's jumping all over because of an "alarming" stat.

What are the best bets for Week 3 of college football?