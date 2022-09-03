Week 2 Football Roundup | Ozarks Sports Zone
Did you miss any of last night’s football action? Get caught up with all of the scores, recaps, photos & videos below.
PHOTOS: FANS OF WEEK 2 FOOTBALL – CLICK HERE
TOP 100 PHOTOS OF WEEK 2 FOOTBALL – CLICK HERE
State Ranked Teams
Well. 1 Carthage 49, Branson 0 – FINAL – PHOTOS
Well. 1 Lamar 28, Rogersville 0 – FINAL
Well. 2 Webb City 47, Carl Junction 7 – FINAL – RECAP – PHOTOS
Well. 3 Nevada 34, No. 7 Reeds Spring 7 – FINAL – RECAP – PHOTOS – VIDEO
Salem (Ark.) 20, No. 3 Thayer 6 – FINAL
Well. 4 Nixa 65, Neosho 21 – FINAL – PHOTOS
Well. 5 Lebanon 63, Hillcrest 22 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO
Well. 5 Seneca 65, Catholic 0 – FINAL – PHOTOS
Well. 5 Marionville 28, Willow Springs 6 – FINAL
Strafford 21, No. 7 Ava 14 – FINAL – PHOTOS
Tipton 27, No. 8 Lincoln 14 – FINAL
Well. 9 Joplin 52, Willard 13 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO
Well. 9 West Plains 34, Glendale 28 – FINAL – RECAP – VIDEO – PHOTOS
Well. 9 Mountain Grove 49, El Dorado Springs 6 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO
Rest of Area Games
Camdenton 24, Kickapoo 21 – FINAL – RECAP – VIDEO – PHOTOS
Republic 51, Ozark 13 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO
Fair Grove 34, Central 16 – FINAL – PHOTOS
Rolla 42, Bolivar 7 – FINAL
Waynesville 46, Parkview 22 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO
Cassville 42, Aurora 14 – FINAL
McDonald County 35, Marshfield 13 – FINAL – PHOTOS
Hollister 14, East Newton 7 – FINAL – PHOTOS
Pierce City 34, Diamond 13 – FINAL – PHOTOS
Stockton 36, Miller 12 – FINAL
Lighthouse Christian 27, Ash Grove 24 – FINAL – PHOTOS
Buffalo 60, Forsyth 35 – FINAL
Cabool 38, Skyline 0 – FINAL – VIDEO – PHOTOS
Liberty 60, Agape 12 – FINAL
Sarcoxie 42, Clever 7 – FINAL – PHOTOS
Drexel 86, Lockwood 57 – FINAL
Houston 46, Fayette 6 – FINAL
Orrick 82, College Heights 30 – FINAL
Warsaw 32, Versailles 12 – FINAL
Cole Camp 18, Windsor 14 – FINAL
Jasper 48, Rich Hill 14 – FINAL
Osceola 52, Keytesville 20 – FINAL
Liberal 36, Greenfield 12 – FINAL
Knob Noster 25, Salem 7 – FINAL