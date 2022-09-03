Week 2 Football Roundup | Ozarks Sports Zone

Did you miss any of last night’s football action? Get caught up with all of the scores, recaps, photos & videos below.

State Ranked Teams

Well. 1 Carthage 49, Branson 0 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Well. 1 Lamar 28, Rogersville 0 – FINAL

Well. 2 Webb City 47, Carl Junction 7 – FINAL – RECAP – PHOTOS

Well. 3 Nevada 34, No. 7 Reeds Spring 7 – FINAL – RECAP – PHOTOS – VIDEO

Salem (Ark.) 20, No. 3 Thayer 6 – FINAL

Well. 4 Nixa 65, Neosho 21 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Well. 5 Lebanon 63, Hillcrest 22 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO

Well. 5 Seneca 65, Catholic 0 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Well. 5 Marionville 28, Willow Springs 6 – FINAL

Strafford 21, No. 7 Ava 14 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Tipton 27, No. 8 Lincoln 14 – FINAL

Well. 9 Joplin 52, Willard 13 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO

Well. 9 West Plains 34, Glendale 28 – FINAL – RECAP – VIDEO – PHOTOS

Well. 9 Mountain Grove 49, El Dorado Springs 6 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO

Rest of Area Games

Camdenton 24, Kickapoo 21 – FINAL – RECAP – VIDEO – PHOTOS

Republic 51, Ozark 13 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO

Fair Grove 34, Central 16 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Rolla 42, Bolivar 7 – FINAL

Waynesville 46, Parkview 22 – FINAL – PHOTOS – VIDEO

Cassville 42, Aurora 14 – FINAL

McDonald County 35, Marshfield 13 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Hollister 14, East Newton 7 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Pierce City 34, Diamond 13 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Stockton 36, Miller 12 – FINAL

Lighthouse Christian 27, Ash Grove 24 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Buffalo 60, Forsyth 35 – FINAL

Cabool 38, Skyline 0 – FINAL – VIDEO – PHOTOS

Liberty 60, Agape 12 – FINAL

Sarcoxie 42, Clever 7 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Drexel 86, Lockwood 57 – FINAL

Houston 46, Fayette 6 – FINAL

Orrick 82, College Heights 30 – FINAL

Warsaw 32, Versailles 12 – FINAL

Cole Camp 18, Windsor 14 – FINAL

Jasper 48, Rich Hill 14 – FINAL

Osceola 52, Keytesville 20 – FINAL

Liberal 36, Greenfield 12 – FINAL

Knob Noster 25, Salem 7 – FINAL