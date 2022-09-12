Week 2 college football Bowl projections, 2022 schedule

Week 2 looked a little boring on its face, but the results were anything but. Alabama almost fell to Texas, which would have really thrown the College Football Playoff picture into chaos, but we got a pair of top-10 upsets anyway as Texas A&M was shocked by App State and Baylor lost to BYU. All have implications for the New Year’s Day batch of Bowl games as we try to take stock of the picture early on in the season. The Tide can certainly play their way back in the Playoff just as Utah and Baylor could, too. But for now, our projections are below.

