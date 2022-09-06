Week 2 AP Poll: UCLA Football Loses Point in Receiving Votes Section

Despite their win Saturday, the Bruins lost a bit of support from the nation’s biggest pundits.

UCLA football earned one point in the Week 2 edition of the AP Poll on Tuesday, placing them in a three-way tie for No. 41 alongside Purdue and Arizona. The Bruins were previously in a four-way tie for No. 43 after earning two points in the preseason poll.

To move up those two spots, UCLA took care of business against Bowling Green on Saturday, dismantling the visiting MAC program 45-17 despite going down 10 early.

