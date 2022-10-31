Week 2 action for former Seminoles

A look at Week 2 NBA action for former Florida State stand outs:

Monday, October 24th

Toronto Raptors 98, Miami Heat 90

For the Raptors, Scottie Barnes was inactive due to injury.

New York Knicks 115, Orlando Magic 102

For the Magic, Jonathan Isaac was inactive.

Chicago Bulls 120, Boston Celtics 102

For the Bulls, Patrick Williams started and played 14:39. They scored four points. He was 2-of-7 (28.6%) from the floor, including 0-of-2 (0%) from deep. They had three rebounds and a block.

For the Celtics, Mfiondu Kabengele was inactive.

Houston Rockets 114, Utah Jazz 108

For the Jazz, Malik Beasley played 19:49. They scored 12 points. He was 5-of-9 (55.6%) from the floor, including 2-of-4 (50.0%) from deep. They had a pair of steals and a block.

San Antonio Spurs 115, Minnesota Timberwolves 106

For the Spurs, Devin Vassell started and played 33:15. They scored 23 points. He was 8-of-22 (36.4%) from the floor, including 5-of-10 (50.0%) from deep. He was 2-of-2 (100%) at the line. He added nine rebounds, seven assists, and a steal. They had a turnover.

Portland Trail Blazers 135, Denver Nuggets 110

For the Trail Blazers, John Butler Jr. was inactive.

Tuesday, October 25th

Oklahoma City Thunder 108, Los Angeles Clippers 94

For the Clippers, Terence Mann started and played 25:45. They scored nine points. He was 3-of-5 (60.0%) from the floor, including 1-of-1 (100%) from deep. He was 2-of-4 (50.0%) from the line. He had nine rebounds, a steal, and a block. They committed four turnovers.

Wednesday, October 26th

Cleveland Cavaliers 103, Orlando Magic 92

For the Magic, Jonathan Isaac was inactive.

Atlanta Hawks 118, Detroit Pistons 113

For the Hawks, Trent Forrest was inactive.

Toronto Raptors 119, Philadelphia 76ers 109

For the Raptors, Scottie Barnes made his return, started, and played 32:40. They scored 16 points. He was 6-of-11 (54.5%) from the field, including 1-of-4 (25.0%) from deep. He was 3-of-3 (100%) at the line. He had a double-double with 10 rebounds. They added five assists and a steal.

Chicago Bulls 124, Indiana Pacers 109

For the Bulls, Patrick Williams started and played 14:56. They scored 10 points. He was 4-of-5 (80.0%) from the field and 2-of-2 (100%) from deep. He had two assists and two steals. They committed two turnovers.

Minnesota Timberwolves 134, San Antonio Spurs 122

For the Spurs, Devin Vassell was inactive. He has been dealing with a knee issue recently.

Utah Jazz 109, Houston Rockets 101

For the Jazz, Malik Beasley played 29:39. They scored 14 points. He was 5-of-12 (41.7%) from the field, including 2-of-7 (28.6%) from deep. He was 2-of-2 (100%) at the line. He had four rebounds, four steals, an assist, and a block. They committed one turnover.

Miami Heat 119, Portland Trail Blazers 98

For the Trail Blazers, John Butler Jr. was inactive.

Thursday, October 27th

Oklahoma City Thunder 118, Los Angeles Clippers 110

For the Clippers, Terence Mann started and played 20:51. They scored six points. He was 3-of-5 (60.0%) from the field, including 0-of-2 (0%) from deep. They had a rebound, a steal, and a block. They also had three turnovers.

Friday, October 28th

Atlanta Hawks 136, Detroit Pistons 112

For the Hawks, Trent Forrest played 1:40. They did not record any stats.

Orlando Magic 113, Charlotte Hornets 93

For the Magic, Jonathan Isaac was inactive.

Cleveland Cavaliers 132, Boston Celtics 123 – F/OT

For the Celtics, Mfiondu Kabengele was inactive.

Philadelphia 76ers 112, Toronto Raptors 90

For the Raptors, Scottie Barnes started and played 28:54. They scored 13 points. He was 4-of-7 (57.1%) from the field, including 3-of-4 (75.0%) from deep. He was 2-of-2 (100%) at the line. They added six rebounds, an assist, and a steal. They committed two turnovers.

San Antonio Spurs 129, Chicago Bulls 124

For the Spurs, Devin Vassell was inactive.

For the Bulls, Patrick Williams started and played 20:11. They scored 10 points. He was 4-of-7 (57.1%) from the field, including 1-of-2 (50.0%) from deep. He was 1-of-1 (100%) at the line. He had two rebounds, an assist, and three steals. They committed one turnover.

Denver Nuggets 117, Utah Jazz 101

For the Jazz, Malik Beasley played 22:05. They scored five points. He was 1-of-7 (14.3%) from the field, including 0-of-2 (0%) from deep. He was 3-of-3 (100%) at the line.

Portland Trail Blazers 125, Houston Rockets 111

For the Trail Blazers, John Butler Jr. was inactive.

Saturday, October 29th

Philadelphia 76ers 114, Chicago Bulls 109

For the Bulls, Patrick Williams started and played 32:19. They scored nine points. He was 2-of-5 (40.0%) from the field, including 1-of-3 (33.3%) from deep. He was 4-of-4 (100%) at the line. They had three rebounds, a steal, and a block. They committed three turnovers.

Milwaukee Bucks 123, Atlanta Hawks 115

For the Hawks, Trent Forrest was inactive.

Utah Jazz 124, Memphis Grizzlies 123

For the Jazz, Malik Beasley played 31:34. They scored 12 points. He was 4-of-7 (57.1%) from the field, including 4-of-6 (66.7%) from deep. They had three rebounds and a steal.

Sunday, October 30th

New Orleans Pelicans 112, Los Angeles Clippers 91

For the Clippers, Terence Mann started and played 21:50. They scored six points. He was 3-of-5 (60.0%) from the floor, including 0-of-2 (0%) from deep. He was also 0-of-1 (0%) from the line. He had five rebounds and two assists.

Boston Celtics 112, Washington Wizards 94

For the Celtics, Mfiondu Kabengele has joined the Maine Celtics of the NBA G League.

San Antonio Spurs 107, Minnesota Timberwolves 98

For the Spurs, Devin Vassell was inactive.

Dallas Mavericks 114, Orlando Magic 105

For the Magic, Jonathan Isaac was inactive.