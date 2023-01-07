Week 18 NFL Playoff Picture Preview: A Team-by-Team Guide

After one of the most uncertain periods in modern NFL history, with a game suspended and then canceled, Week 18 will go on as planned with the good news that Bills safety Damar Hamlin is making rapid progress after a life-threatening injury.

It’s Thursday, the league announced that games would go on as scheduled and that the Bills-Bengals game would not be made up. The No. 1 seed in the AFC will be awarded based on winning percentage, and the conference Championship game may be played on a neutral site, depending on which teams are involved.

As the NFL noted in its announcement, any decision it could have made would have come with “competitive inequities.” But for most teams, the playoff picture is unchanged. In the NFC, three teams — the Lions, Packers and Seahawks — are vying for the last conference spot in the postseason. And in the AFC, the Patriots, Dolphins and Steelers are vying for the remaining wild-card berth.

In both conferences, the No. 1 seed remains up for grabs, with the Chiefs and the Bills competing for the top spot in the AFC, and the Eagles, Cowboys and 49ers battling for it in the NFC

The charts below map the playoff paths that remain for each team. They list all the ways a team can make the Playoffs — or be eliminated from them. The tree diagrams start with a given team and list the potential outcomes of the games that might matter to that team, in chronological order from left to right.

We’ll update them throughout the weekend, and they’ll all link back to our interactive playoff simulator, which lets you explore any scenario.

One note: The text does not account for ties. But we have included a button with each tree if you’d like to explore how ties affect each team’s playoff path.