Week 18 NFL injury report: Justin Fields ruled out for Bears; Ravens’ Lamar Jackson remains sidelined

The NFL is gearing up for the final week of the 2022 regular season, which features plenty of teams still looking to secure their spots in the postseason. Both No. 1 seeds are still up in the air, as are a few division crowns, so this Week 18 Slate will be appointment viewing with the Playoffs on the horizon.

Naturally, injuries will be a piece of the Week 18 storyline as it has been throughout the season. Below, we will break down the official midweek injury reports from every NFL team. Who’s in? Who’s out? Who’s trending in the right direction? This is your one-stop shop for everything injury related in the NFL this week.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Kansas City did not have kicker Harrison Butker out on the practice field on Wednesday due to a back injury. He was the only player held out of the session as wideout Skyy Moore (hand) and corner L’Jarius Sneed (hip) both returned after sitting out on Tuesday. The Chiefs also activated receiver Mecole Hardman off injured reserve and he was limited on Wednesday with a pelvis injury.

Linebacker Darien Butler was the Lone Raider missing from practice as he is dealing with a concussion. Las Vegas did limit wideout Davante Adams (illness), punter AJ Cole (illness), running back Josh Jacobs (hip, oblique) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (right elbow).

Titans cornerback Davontae Harris did not practice for the second straight day due to a hamstring injury. He was joined on Wednesday by outside linebacker Tarrell Basham (back) after he was limited on Tuesday, so he is trending in a negative direction heading into Saturday’s AFC South title matchup. Meanwhile, linebacker Dylan Cole (ankle), cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin), safety Amani Hooker (knee), tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) were all limited for the second straight day. Wideout Treylon Burks also popped up on the injury report on Wednesday as he was limited with a groin injury.

After running a Walkthrough on Tuesday, the Jaguars saw the return of quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) and Offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (abdomen ankle) to practice on a limited basis. Long-snapper Ross Matiscik (back) was the lone player missing from the session. Linebacker Travon Walker (ankle) and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (shoulder) were among those limited.

Lamar Jackson continues to be sidelined from Ravens practice with a knee injury. He was joined by a number of players, but the majority of them were simply given a Veteran’s rest day. Wideout DeSean Jackson missed the session due to an illness. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley (right shoulder, wrist), cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) and cornerback Kevon Seymour (finger) were all limited.

The Bengals did not practice on Wednesday, but listed defensive end Sam Hubbard (calf) as a limited participant in their simulated injury report.

Cleveland gave several players Veteran rest days, but did hold out Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (ankle), running back D’Ernest Johnson (shoulder) and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) out of practice due to injury.

Pittsburgh gave running back Najee Harris a rest day, but was still missing seven players from Wednesday’s opening practice due to injury. That includes receiver Diontae Johnson (hip), defensive back Tre Norwood (hamstring), corner Arthur Maulet (illness), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (ankle), linebacker Myles Jack (groin), offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (shoulder) and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (weir).

New York conducted a Walkthrough on Wednesday, so its opening practice report is an estimate. That said, the Jets held out offensive tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee), cornerback Brandin Echols (quad), offensive tackle George Fant (knee), and safety Lamarcus Joyner (hip). Guard Nate Herbig (calf) and safety Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) were listed as limited.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee, right finger) was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. However, head Coach Mike McDaniel told Reporters that Bridgewater isn’t ready to start throwing yet with that dislocated pinky he suffered in last week’s loss to New England so his status for Week 18 is still very much up in the air. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and did not practice on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Terron Armstead (torn pec, knee, hip), linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle, hand), corner Xavien Howard (knee), offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (ankle) and receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip) did not practice. Wideout Jaylen Waddle headlined the group of Dolphins that were limited.

New England did not have defensive back Marcus Jones and tight end Jonnu Smith out on the practice field on Wednesday due to concussions. Meanwhile, Corners Jalen Mills (groin) and Jonathan Jones (chest) were limited along with wideouts Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) and DeVante Parker (concussion).

Buffalo held a Walkthrough on Wednesday so its practice report is an estimate. Cornerback Taron Johnson was the lone player limited as he is dealing with a concussion.

Carolina held out defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (back), linebacker Chandler Wooten (ankle), tackle Taylor Moton (rest) and tight end Ian Thomas (personal reasons) from practice. Meanwhile, tight end Stephen Sullivan (elbow) and linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) were limited.

New Orleans held out six players on Wednesday: cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring), tackle James Hurst (foot), tight end Juwan Johnson (quad), safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (hip, rest) and guard Andrus Peat (ankle). Linebacker Ty Summers (oblique), safety Justin Evans (shoulder), linebacker Chase Hansen (knee) and tight end Taysom Hill (back) were all limited.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (shoulder) did not participate in Tampa Bay’s practice on Wednesday along with wideout Julio Jones (knee, illness), safety Logan Ryan (knee), tackle Donovan Smith (foot) and nose tackle Vita Vea (calf). Tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle), linebacker Carl Nassib (pectoral), safety Mike Edwards (hamstring, hip) and corner Jamel Dean (toe) were limited.

The Falcons are pretty healthy heading into the regular-season finale as running back Cordarrelle Patterson was the only player missing from Wednesday’s practice, but he was given a rest day. Tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion) and Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (calf) were limited.

Houston held a Walkthrough practice on Wednesday, so the initial injury report is merely an estimate. That said, the injury report is quite small as Offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey (concussion) and defensive back Steven Nelson (illness) were the only two players listed as non-participants.

The Colts placed cornerback Kenny Moore is on injured reserve, so he will not play in the regular-season finale. Meanwhile, cornerback Brandon Facyson (concussion), quarterback Nick Foles (ribs), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (wrist), tight end Kylen Granson (ankle) and safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest) did not practice.

Minnesota did not have center Garrett Bradbury (back) or nose tackle James Lynch (shoulder) at practice on Wednesday. Meanwhile, linebacker Brian Asamoah (knee) and free safety Josh Metellus (thigh) were limited.

Bears head Coach Matt Eberflus told Reporters on Wednesday that quarterback Justin Fields came out of Sunday’s loss to the Lions with a hip injury and he will not play in Week 18. Nathan Peterman will now start for Chicago. Naturally, Fields was held out of Wednesday’s practice along with defensive back Jaylon Jones (concussion), safety Jaquan Brisker (personal) and linebacker Sterling Weatherford (illness). Tight end Trevon Wesco (ankle) and long snapper Patrick Scales (neck) were limited.

New York gave defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence a rest day, but was also missing center Jon Feliciano (back), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck). Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) was limited.

Philadelphia held out right tackle Lane Johnson (groin), cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe), cornerback Zech McPhearson (illness) and defensive end Josh Sweat (neck) from the first practice of the week. Quarterback Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) was limited along with linebacker Shaun Bradley (wrist) and running back Miles Sanders (knee).

Running back Tony Pollard (thigh) was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Meanwhile, Dallas was without center Tyler Biadasz (ankle) and cornerback Kelvin Joseph (tooth). Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) were limited.

The Commanders had 11 players listed as non-participants on Wednesday: defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (knee), Offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles (concussion), safety Kam Curl (ankle), linebacker Jamin Davis (knee), running back Antonio Gibson (knee, foot), tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle), guard Andrew Norwell (hip), running back Brian Robinson Jr. (knee), defensive end James Smith-Williams (concussion), cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste (ankle) and defensive end Montez Sweat (illness).

Los Angeles held a Walkthrough Wednesday, so the participation is merely an estimate. The team gave a number of Veterans rest days, but listed center Brian Allen (calf), defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) and wideout Ben Skowronek (calf) as DNPs due to injury. Tackle Rob Havenstein (knee) was limited.

Seattle had 10 players listed out for Wednesday’s session: guard Phil Haynes (ankle), running back Travis Homer (ankle), wideout Tyler Lockett (shin), running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle), tight end Noah Fant (knee), running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle, illness), defensive end Quinton Jefferson (illness), linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (foot), safety Ryan Neal and defensive end Poona Ford (calf). Tackle Abraham Lucas (knee) and nose tackle Al Woods (Achilles) were limited.

Arizona held a Walkthrough on Wednesday, so the opening practice report is an estimate. That said, the Cardinals did list 10 players as nonparticipants, including wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced will not play this week. Kingsbury also noted that David Blough will start against San Francisco with Colt McCoy still in the concussion protocol. Running back James Conner (knee, shin) was among the notable players also held out of the session. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons (ankle) headlined the group of limited players.

LA held a Walkthrough to begin the week, but did list quarterback Justin Herbert with a left shoulder injury. That said, he was a full participant and head Coach Brandon Staley characterized Herbert’s status as merely “bumps and bruises” from Week 17. He expects him to practice fully on Thursday. Tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee) and fullback Zander Horvath (ankle) were limited.

Denver held out tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), wideout Kendall Hinton (chest, foot), defensive tackle DJ Jones (knee), cornerback Damarri Mathis (concussion), Offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz (foot), defensive lineman Mike Purcell (elbow, ankle ), tight end Eric Saubert (knee), tight end Eric Tomlinson (ankle) and cornerback K’Waun Williams (knee) from practice. Fullback Andrew Beck (elbow), linebacker Baron Browning (back) and wideout Jerry Jeudy (ankle) were limited.

Detroit was missing guard Kayode Awosika (ankle), fullback Jason Cabinda (knee) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) from Wednesday’s practice. Offensive lineman Evan Brown (ankle) and safety DeShon Elliott (shoulder) were limited.

The Packers conducted a Walkthrough on Wednesday, so their practice report is an estimate. That said, quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right thumb, knee) was the only player listed as a non-participant. This shouldn’t be cause for too much concern as Rodgers has missed the opening practice of the week at various points this season and still played. Running back Aaron Jones (knee, ankle), Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee), tackle Yosh Nijman (shoulder), cornerback Kelsean Nixon (groin) and wideout Christian Watson (hip) were all limited.