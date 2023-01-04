Week 18 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

First and foremost, I’d like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a speedy recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we’re reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.

Three playoff berths, two in the AFC and one in the NFC are still up for grabs. The Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, Chargers and Ravens are locked in for the AFC. The Eagles, 49ers, Vikings, Buccaneers, Cowboys and Giants hold the spots in the NFC. Five AFC teams are on the Bubble (Jacksonville, New England, Miami, Pittsburgh and Tennessee) and three NFC teams are as well (Seattle, Detroit and Green Bay.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button