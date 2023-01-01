Week 17 NFL weather report: Forecast, Fantasy football, betting impact

What a difference a week makes. After an Arctic cold blast disrupted NFL matchups in Week 16, there aren’t any truly troubling weather games in Week 17. That’s good news as we prepare for the Fantasy football Championship matchups this week.

In the Week 17 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, ie, the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include the National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Worst weather games

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (MNF)

Overall the weather isn’t that bad for Monday night, but there will likely be some rain, as there’s a 90 percent chance of rain. The good news is that winds will stay under 10 mph and temperatures should be in the high 50s.

Good weather games

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Temperatures will be in the mid-70s with no wind and clear skies. Can’t ask for much better weather for this important NFC South matchup.

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders

The high for this game will be around 56 degrees, with no rain and very light winds. Perfect football weather.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs



Clear skies, light winds and temperatures around 54 degrees make for great weather for some football.

Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants



Can’t get much better in New Jersey on New Years Day, with wind below 10 mph, clear skies and temps in the mid 50s.

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots



The high will be around 50 degrees, with clear skies and wind from 10-15 mph. Can’t ask for better in Massachusetts in January.

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles



Light winds, temperatures in the high 50s and no precipitation is almost too good.

New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks



It will be a little chilly, with the temps in the low 40s, but barely any wind and clear skies make for a good weather for this important matchup.

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers



SoFi Stadium has a roof, but it lets in wind from the sides and it could be a little Breezy for this matchup. The good news is that the Winds will be dying down on Sunday, and hopefully will only be 10-15 mph. Add that to a high 0f 60 degrees and no rain and I think things will be fine.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers



Green Bay will be the coldest venue for football this weekend, but there won’t be much wind at 5-10 mph and temperatures will be above freezing in the high 30s. Add in some cloudy skies but no Precipitation and I think they’ll be fine.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens



Light winds, temperatures in the mid 40s and no precipitation make for great weather in Baltimore for Sunday Night Football.

Home sweet Dome

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions



Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans



Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons



San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders

