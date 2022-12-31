Week 17 NFL picks, odds, 2022 predictions, best bets from proven football expert: This 3-way parlay pays 6-1

Postseason spots will be on the line during the Week 17 NFL schedule, with four teams capable of clinching a spot in the NFL playoff picture. In the AFC, the Dolphins (8-7) can secure a spot in the postseason with a win or a Jets loss or tie. In the NFC, the Giants (8-6-1), Buccaneers (7-8) and Commanders (7-7-1) can all make their way into the NFL playoff bracket. However, the game of the week arguably takes place on Monday Night Football, when the Bengals (11-4) host the Bills (12-3). Both teams are still alive to earn the No. 1 seed and a bye in the AFC. Buffalo is a one-point favorite in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, but which team should you back with your NFL bets? Before making any Week 17 NFL Picks or NFL parlays, you need to see what SportsLine senior Analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He entered the 2022 NFL season 427-344 all-time on NFL side Picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

Hartstein also is 28-19-1 on his best bets this season, including 22-13-1 the past 12 weeks. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Hartstein has locked in his confident Picks for three Week 17 games, and he has a parlay that would pay almost 6-1. You can only see his Picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 17 NFL Parlay Picks

After closely studying all 16 Week 17 games, Hartstein loves the Lions (-6) to cover against the Bears. Detroit (7-8) is still alive to earn a wild card berth in the NFC. Chicago (3-12) has the worst record in the NFC and is neck-and-neck with Houston (2-12-1) for the worst record in the league.

The Bears have lost eight straight while fielding the NFL’s worst defense. “The Bears also are decimated on the Offensive line and at receiver,” Hartstein told SportsLine. “Look for Jared Goff to lead Detroit to 30-plus points and a cover.” You can see the rest of Hartstein’s Week 17 NFL parlay Picks here.

How to make Week 17 NFL parlays

Hartstein also has locked in two other spread picks, including a play on a team with a run game that “should keep clicking” this week. You can see who to back at SportsLine.

So which teams should you target in a three-way parlay? And which team with a strong run game is a must-play? Visit SportsLine now to see Larry Hartstein’s three-way parlay for Week 17, all from the expert on a 22-13 roll on best bets, and find out.