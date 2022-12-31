Week 17 NFL and college football selections for Circa Friday Football Invitational – VSiN Exclusive News – News

On Friday nights in the fall for more than a decade, football bettors would crowd a small, Smoky sportsbook on the Strip to see two handicappers go head to head in a $10,000 winner-take-all contest. The contestants’ names were lit up outside on the marquee, adding an element of prestige to being a part of the Stardust Invitational.

The contest concluded after the 2005 season — the Stardust closed on Nov. 1, 2006 and its two hotel towers were imploded in March 2007 — and it has been missed.

So it’s time to bring back memories of an old friend. In a tip of the cap to the Stardust Invitational, Circa owner Derek Stevens is putting up his money and putting his support behind a new VSIN-produced event, the Circa Friday Football Invitational.

The theme is the same, but the contest format is slightly different and improved. While there are still 16 handicappers in a bracket, all contestants are involved each week in a season-long competition, as opposed to the Stardust format that pitted only two handicappers a week in a head-to-head elimination duel. Stevens has boosted the prize money to $25,000.

The 16-handicapper field is officially set. Here are the contest details:

Sixteen handicappers compete — with no entry fee required — in a season-long contest with $25,000 in prizes awarded.

When: Friday, September 9 through Friday, January, 6, 2023 (18 weeks)

Where: VSIN studio at the Circa sportsbook

Contest plays: Five plays, college and NFL sides and totals (no props, team totals, first-half plays etc.) with one designated as the Best Bet (BB).

CIRCA FRIDAY FOOTBALL INVITATIONAL

GRADED WEEK 17 SELECTIONS

CHUCK EDEL Iowa -2.5 Saints +6 Tulane +2 Penn State +2 (BB) Texans +3 Record (points): 45-35 (45) Best Bets: 6-10 (6) CHRIS “THE BEAR” FALLICA Browns +2 Saints +6 Colts +5.5 Jets -1.5 (BB) Kansas State +7 Record (points): 49-31 (49) Best Bets: 12-4 (12) JOEY “TUNES” FORTUNA Ohio State +6 Bears +6 Rams +6.5 Bengals +1 (BB) Vikings +3 Record (points): 45-34-1 (45.5) Best Bets: 9-7 (9) DOUG KEZIRIAN Georgia -6 TCU-Michigan Under 58 Rams-Chargers Over 42.5 LSU -15 (BB) Alabama -7 Record (points): 46-32-2 (47) Best Bets: 7-7-2 (8) RANDY MCKAY Kansas State +7 Eagles -6.5 Jaguars-Texans Under 43.5 Utah -2 (BB) Texans +4 Record (points): 44-34-2 (45) Best Bets: 8-8 (8) JAMES SALINAS Georgia -6 Commanders -2 Seahawks +1.5 Bengals +1 (BB) Rams +6.5 Record (points): 44-33-3 (45.5) Best Bets: 8-8 (8) PAUL STONE Georgia -6 Ohio State-Georgia Over 62 Mississippi State -1 Tulane +2 (BB) Purdue-LSU Under 56 Record (points): 45-34-1 (45.5) Best Bets: 7-9 (7) JEFF WHITELAW Iowa -2.5 Georgia -6 Seahawks +1.5 Purdue +15 (BB) Bengals +1 Record (points): 40-37-3 (41.5) Best Bets: 8-6-2 (9) ——————— MIKE PALM Michigan -7.5 Panthers +4 Steelers +2 Jets -1.5 (BB) Utah -2 Record (points): 43-34-3 (44.5) Best Bets: 9-6-1 (9.5) MATT YOUMANS Purdue-LSU Under 56 Patriots -2.5 Rams +6.5 Bengals +1 (BB) Utah -2 Record (points): 41-38-1 (41.5) Best Bets: 9-7 (9)

