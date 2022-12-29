Week 17 Fantasy Football Tight End Preview: Taysom Hill a great start in non-PPR, fine in full

I try to hesitate to insinuate tight end might be deep, but it’s the only position in Week 17 that feels better than it has for most of the season. There aren’t any streaming options inside my top 12 this week and that feels like a win. The strange thing is it’s true even with Darren Waller, Dalton Schultz, and Gerald Everett ranking outside my top 12 in the projections below.

A big part of that is because we have Dallas Goedert back healthy and Evasn Engram is on fire. Add in late-season surges from Tyler Higbee and Dawson Knox, as well as a projected high-scoring game for Cole Kmet and things don’t look all that bad. We’ve even got a line of demarcation in full PPR, with Taysom Hill sitting at TE12.

Because Hill is not a prototypical tight end, his inconsistency seems to bother people, but he’s a must-start in non-PPR, where he Ranks as TE2 on the season, and he’s a solid, if inconsistent, starter in full PPR as well . He’s played at least 40% of the Offensive snaps in six straight games and he’s scored a touchdown in three straight. That doesn’t guarantee anything in Week 17, but it does make him a fine option if you don’t have one of my top 11.

Here’s everything else you need to know about tight ends in Week 17:

Week 17 TE Preview



The following players are not being projected to play Week 17 at this time. Here’s what it means:

TE Preview Numbers to Know



3.7 –The Saints have shut down tight ends in the last two weeks, allowing just 3.7 PPR Fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Dallas Goedert and the Eagles draw the Saints this week.

16 — Targets for Tyler Higbee in the last two games, the most on the Rams.

— Targets for Tyler Higbee in the last two games, the most on the Rams. 12 — Receptions for Cole Kmet in his last two meetings versus the Lions. It led to a combined 139 yards and two touchdowns.

— Receptions for Cole Kmet in his last two meetings versus the Lions. It led to a combined 139 yards and two touchdowns. 112.3 — Evan Engrams is now averaging 112.3 yards per game over the past three weeks on 26 total receptions with two touchdowns.

— Evan Engrams is now averaging 112.3 yards per game over the past three weeks on 26 total receptions with two touchdowns. 7 — Tyler Conklin has at least seven targets in the last two games started by Mike White.

TE Preview Matchups that matter







TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets



Week 17 Streamers (TE Preview)

Top DFS Play (TE Preview) Projections powered by



Sportsline

Contrarian DFS Play (TE Preview) Projections powered by Sports line