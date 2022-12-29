Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Davante Adams adjusts to a new quarterback for the Raiders, Justin Jefferson closes in on history for the Vikings, and Garrett Wilson welcomes back Mike White under center.

Week 17 Receivers

WR Notes: Would I prefer Tua Tagovailoa under center for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle? Yes. Am I scared of Teddy Bridgewater? Well. They can push the same Mike McDaniel buttons as Tua. The Patriots always give one pause as a matchup, but neither Hill nor Waddle were slowed back in Week 1. … Mired in his first real slump of the year, Stefon Diggs has a breakout Finder in what should be an explosive Monday night scoring environment with the Bengals. Only Detroit/Chicago has a higher over/under. … Opposing Diggs will be Ja’Marr Chase, who has done everything but erupted since returning four games ago. Furnishing touchdowns and a high floor, Chase is overdue for a monstrous spiked week. … Behind Chase is Tee Higgins, who is a safe WR1 bet headed into this potential game of the year. … We have our classic Cowboys question about whether the collapsing Titans can push them enough on Thursday Night Football, but Coach Mike Vrabel rarely lets his Squad get blown out. There should be enough competitive minutes for CeeDee Lamb to get his numbers vs. a defense surrendering the second most WR Fantasy points.

“Getting pushed” will be the same concern AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith have against the Saints. Gardner Minshew supplied top-20 days for both in Week 16 against Dallas because he had to keep throwing. That probably won’t be the case as 5.5-point home favorites against the Saints. That’s still enough within the margin of error that we don’t downgrade our Eagles wideouts. Smith, in fact, gets a sizable upgrade after last Saturday’s explosion. … We do have to downgrade Davante Adams, who is going from mediocre Talent Derek Carr to waiver-wire type Jarrett Stidham. It does still stand to reason embattled Coach Josh McDaniels will order a quarterback he traded for in May to target Adams as much as possible after he was held below 30 yards in each of his past two games. … How to wake Amon-Ra St. Brown from his slumber? How about a week-leading 52.0 total against the Bears’ No. 32 pass defense by EPA? … Averaging nine catches for 93 yards on 13 targets over the past month, Keenan Allen remains the mother of all security blankets for Justin Herbert.

Garrett Wilson went off for 19/335/2 in Mike White’s three starts before the quarterback injured his ribs. White is now returning against the Seahawks’ soft defense. I’ll go aggressive and return Wilson to the WR1 borderline. … It was a frustrating Week 16 for DK Metcalf, who should now have Tyler Lockett (finger) back in the lineup. They will be contending with the Jets’ top-five pass defense. They are still both dependable volume bets for the Fantasy finals. … Mike Williams has gone at least 4/67 in each of his three games since returning from his ankle injury. That’s a strong floor that should soon be accompanied by some ceiling. … Despite no ceiling to speak of, Chris Godwin keeps providing WR2 returns. He’s caught fewer than six balls one time in his past 12 games. … Behind Godwin is Mike Evans, whose production has collapsed during Tom Brady’s cold spell. There isn’t much reason to expect a big play return to form against the Panthers. Evans is certainly “due” for a touchdown. … Coming off the most inefficient performance by any wideout all year, DeAndre Hopkins will mercifully be getting Colt McCoy back against the Falcons. McCoy knows the dink-and-dunk score.

It’s been a lean few weeks for Christian Kirk, not to mention a Fiasco of a Fantasy semifinals for Zay Jones. Now they get the 2-12 Texans, a good matchup for the Jags as a whole, but a frustrating passing-game foe since they’re so easy to run on. We ultimately have to bet on the Jags’ positive overall offensive environment. … Speaking of fiascos, Week 16 for Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones. The Matchup isn’t much better in the Commanders, but the weather should be. Cooper’s usage remains that of a WR2, while DPJ profiles as an upside option on the WR3/4 borderline. … One of the biggest wide receiver stories of Week 17 is the Commanders’ switch back to Carson Wentz. Terry McLaurin averaged “just” 4/61 across Wentz’s six starts earlier this season, compared to 8/81 in the nine games since. Jahan Dotson, meanwhile, scored four touchdowns in four Wentz starts before getting injured, while Curtis Samuel couldn’t stop compiling. We don’t drop McLaurin out of the top 24, but we would be fools not to hedge. Heating up under Taylor Heinicke, Dotson deserves some WR3 love. Samuel is a take-your-medicine WR4.

Even as Russell Wilson has faded to black, Jerry Jeudy has come to life. That includes 8/73/3 against the Chiefs three weeks ago. With Courtland Sutton back to occupy defensive attention, Jeudy remains a plausible WR2. … Christian Watson will be a WR2 if he gets cleared from his hip injury against the Vikings’ leaky defense. If not — and it appears he won’t — both Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs will flirt with WR3 relevance, with Lazard supplying the floor and Doubs providing the closest thing to “ceiling.” … The good: DJ Moore keeps producing WR2 days on 6-7 targets. The bad: DJ Moore keeps supplying WR2 days on 6-7 targets. There’s a little too much volatility in that usage to call Moore a true WR2. … The Falcons have finally gone into evaluation mode with Drake London, making sure he’s caught at least six balls for 70 yards in three straight contests. The Cardinals are an excellent spot to make it four in the Fantasy finals. … What we saw from Nick Foles in Week 16 was bad enough to plunge Michael Pittman into the “pure FLEX” ranks. Already hurting for upside, Pittman’s floor is in danger with quarterback play this bad. … Darius Slayton, Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins are all smash-and-grab WR4s.