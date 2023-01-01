Week 17 Fantasy Football Blog

The Fantasy football Championship day is upon us and we have a full slate of games to follow this Sunday. Can’t watch the action? Check back here for updates on scoring plays, injuries, turnovers, and general Fantasy Mayhem as you wrap up your 2022 Fantasy season.

INACTIVES

Lamar Jackson

Jalen Hurts

Tua Tagovailoa

Colt McCoy

DeAndre Hopkins

Mecole Hardman

DeVante Parker

Deebo Samuel

John Smith

Greg Dulcich (IR)

1:00 p.m. ET Games

Dolphins @ Patriots

Broncos @ Chiefs

Colts @ Giants

Saints @ Eagles

Panthers @ Buccaneers

Bears @ Lions

Browns @ Commanders

Jaguars @ Texans

Cardinals @ Falcons

2:07 – Brock Wright gets his second touchdown of the day from Goff on a nine-yard pass. They lead the Bears 21-10.

2:03 – Kadarius Toney just fumbled a punt return and the Broncos took over on the 16-yard line. Russell Wilson kept it himself for a 16-yard rushing touchdown. The Broncos now have the lead over the Chiefs 10-6.

2:00 – Andy Dalton hit Rashid Shaheed for a 58-yard play to get the Saints inside the five-yard line against the Eagles. They settled for a field goal and lead 13-0.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars just scored again. This time it was courtesy of a forced fumble on Davis Mills for the scoop and score.

1:55 – D. Jones is leading the Giants on a great drive. They are on the Colts’ seven-yard line.

DJ Moore sighting! The Panthers add another score to their lead with a beautiful throw and catch for a 17-yard touchdown.

Etienne just rushed in a whopping 62-yard touchdown. The Jaguars lead Houston 14-0.

1:52 – Intercepted! Patrick Mahomes was picked off in the end zone by the Broncos.

1:48 – The Saints added three points to their lead with a field goal. The Eagles have yet to find the end zone in this matchup.

1:46 – The Buccaneers are struggling. After a 13-play drive, they had to settle for a field goal but that was no good. The Panthers still lead 7-0. Ouch.

1:44 – The Cardinals just took a 10-7 lead with a diving touchdown by Trey McBride from Blough.

1:41 – Carson Wentz looked deep but he underthrew the pass and it was intercepted. That was his second interception for the day.

Hill put a score on the board for the Dolphins with a two-yard rushing touchdown. Yes, a rushing touchdown for the cheetah.

1:40 – The Lions take the lead over the Bears with a great run by D’Andre Swift for a 17-yard rushing touchdown.

1:35 – Isaiah Hodgins made a 12-yard play to get the Giants inside the ten-yard line. Saquon Barkley got them to the five-yard line, but a tripping penalty pushed them back ten yards. Daniel Jones was able to find Richie James in the end zone for the score.

The Dolphins are now inside the ten-yard line.

1:34 – The Commanders held strong on defense and stopped Deshaun Watson’s attempt to Rush in a short touchdown. Meanwhile, David Njoku was wide open in the end zone.

1:30 – Atlanta takes the lead over Arizona with a five-yard rushing touchdown from Tyler Allgeier.

1:25 – There he goes! Fields just took off and rushed for a whopping 60 yards to get the Bears to the Lions’ eight-yard line. Holy cow. That is his third-longest run this season. They had to settle for a field goal and take the lead 10-7 over the Lions.

1:23 – Tyquan Thornton just caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones to get the Patriots on the board over the Dolphins.

1:20 – DJ Chark just drew a pass inference call in the end zone which puts the Lions on the one-yard with a fresh set of downs. Jamaal Williams was stuffed. Jared Goff hit Brock Wright for a two-yard touchdown.

Taysom Hill and the Saints are also on the one-yard line. He then rushed it in himself for the one-yard touchdown.

1:18 – Whoops! Tom Brady hit Chris Godwin but he coughed it up and the Panthers took back over on offense.

1:16 – The Browns settled for a field goal by Cade York. They have a 3-0 lead over the Commanders.

1:15 – The Jaguars joined the scoring party with a short touchdown from JaMycal Hasty after Travis Etienne got them into scoring position. That’s because coaches don’t care about our Fantasy squads.

1:12 – Skyy Moore had a great play to get the Chiefs to the five-yard line. Isiah Pacheco finished off their drive with a five-yard rushing touchdown. There was an issue trying to kick the extra point so the score remains 6-0.

1:09 – In case you missed it, David Blough is the starting quarterback for the Cardinals. After getting them into the red zone, the Cardinals have to settle for a field goal.

Justin Fields just had a big run play for 31 yards. It was on a direct snap to Cole Kmet who Flipped it to Fields for the gain. Kmet then scored on that drive with a 13-yard reception.

1:08 – Ok, Tommy Tremble, Let’s get it started! The Panthers drew first blood in their matchup against the Buccaneers. Tremble scored on a 17-yard pass from Sam Darnold.

1:06 – It’s a bit of a slow start for Week 17, but Teddy Bridgewater just hit Tyreek Hill on a deep pass… oh, wait. Hill’s second foot was out.