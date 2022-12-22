Week 16 NFL odds and best bets

With the NFL regular season winding down, the main storyline for Week 16 should be the playoff race heating up. Instead, mother nature and the nasty weather forecast for some of these games are dominating headlines.

Single-digit temperatures with negative wind-chills, snow, rain, sleet, and forceful winds are all expected to be factors for games in Chicago, Cleveland, Kansas City, New England, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

For those looking to bet on the games, the weather may affect your rationale. Luckily, our NFL insiders and betting analysts provided their best bets for Week 16. We specifically focused on SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest where participants play for free and pick winners for 10 games for the chance to win $10,000.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button