Week 16 NFL injury report: Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson missed practice Wednesday

The 2022 NFL regular season is winding down, and all 32 teams are dealing with injuries. Several starting quarterbacks could miss this week, such as Ryan Tannehill, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay broke his foot in practice and there’s an illness going around in the Dallas Cowboys Locker room.

Below, we will break down the official injury reports from all 32 NFL teams, and examine the final injury report for Thursday night’s matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets. Who’s in? Who’s out? Who’s trending in the right direction? This is your one-stop shop for everything injury related in the NFL this week.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets (-1.5)

Jaguars : LB Travon Walker (ankle), OT Cam Robinson (knee), DE Foley Fatukasi (ankle) OUT; QB Trevor Lawrence (toe), DB Andrew Wingard (shoulder), LB Chad Muma (ankle), OG Brandon Scherff (abdomen), OT Jawaan Taylor (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Jets: CB Brandin Echols (quadriceps), WR Denzel Mims (concussion), WR Jeff Smith (knee), QB Mike White (rib) OUT; S Lamarcus Joyner (hip), DT Quinnen Williams (calf), RB Bam Knight (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

The Jaguars will be without two defensive starters on Thursday night in No. 1 overall pick Walker and Fatukasi, left tackle Cam Robinson is likely done for the year and then right tackle Jawaan Taylor is questionable. All-Pro Offensive guard Brandon Scherff is also questionable with an abdomen injury. While Lawrence is listed as questionable with that nagging toe injury, it’s expected that he plays.

White has been ruled out for the second straight game, so Zach Wilson will have another chance to prove he can be a franchise quarterback. Out-dueling the signal-caller selected over you in the draft would certainly say something. However, Wilson won’t have two wide receivers in Mims and Smith, but does return Corey Davis from concussion protocol. The Rookie Zonova Knight is questionable to play after popping up on the injury report Wednesday with an ankle injury. He’s been New York’s top back over the past few weeks. Williams is a name people are watching. He’s officially questionable to play with his calf injury, but was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

Bills star quarterback Josh Allen was upgraded from limited participant to full participant on Wednesday with his right elbow injury. Center Mitch Morse (concussion) and safety Jordan Poyer (knee/rest) did not practice on Wednesday, while defensive end AJ Epenesa (elbow), linebacker Matt Milano (knee) and nose tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) were limited participants.

Bears wideout Chase Claypool took a step backwards with his knee injury, as he went from limited participant to out on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (neck), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) and Offensive lineman Cody Whitehair (knee) sat out of practice as well.

The Falcons are relatively healthy Entering Week 16, as Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (knee) was the only player listed on the injury report this week.

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (knee), quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) did not practice on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and quarterback Tyler Huntley (shoulder) were limited participants.

Browns running back Nick Chubb (foot), pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney (concussion), wide receiver Amari Cooper (hip), pass rusher Myles Garrett (illness) and safety John Johnson (thigh) did not practice on Wednesday. Tight end David Njoku (knee) and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) were limited participants.

For the Texans, wide receiver Nico Collins (foot) and Offensive guard Kenyon Green (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Offensive guard Justin McCray (hamstring) and wide receiver Chris Moore (foot) were limited participants.

The Titans are very banged-up. Linebacker Dylan Cole (ankle), Offensive guard Nate Davis (ankle), cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin), center Ben Jones (concussion), Offensive guard Dillon Radunz (knee), quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle), safety Amani Hooker (knee). and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (ankle) missed practice on Wednesday. Offensive guard Aaron Brewer (rib) and right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) were limited participants. In what is good news for the Titans, wide receiver Treylon Burks has returned to full participant status after suffering a concussion against the Philadelphia Eagles a few weeks ago.

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (shoulder) and tight end Ian Thomas (thigh) were limited participants in practice on Wednesday.

For the Lions, safety DeShon Elliott (shoulder) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) missed practice Wednesday. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (elbow) was a limited participant.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard did not practice for the Bengals on Wednesday due to a calf injury. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (wrist), cornerback Mike Hilton (knee), tight end Hayden Hurst (calf), wide receiver Trent Taylor (hamstring), cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (shoulder) and cornerback Eli Apple (ankle) were limited participants.

For New England, cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday. Running back Damien Harris (thigh), cornerback Jack Jones (knee), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest) and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (knee) were limited participants.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-5)

Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts did not practice on Wednesday due to his right shoulder injury. His status is something everyone has an eye on. Joining him on the sideline was wide receiver Zach Pascal, who is dealing with a concussion.

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee) and safety Jevon Holland (neck) did not practice on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Eric Fisher (calf), pass rusher Jaelan Phillips (toe), linebacker Duke Riley (ribs), safety Eric Rowe (hamstring) and running back Jeff Wilson (hip) were limited participants.

