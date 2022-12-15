Week 15 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This 5-way football parlay would pay out 25-1

Two heavyweight teams will clash when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins visit Josh Allen and the Bills as part of a Saturday NFL tripleheader. The Dolphins have lost two frustrating games in a row. The first saw them on the business end of the Brock Purdy coming-out party in San Francisco, and the Chargers stymied them last Sunday. Tagovailoa didn’t look quite himself in Los Angeles. The Bills, meanwhile, have won four in a row. Josh Allen has fallen somewhat out of the MVP race, but Buffalo is still a +350 favorite to win the Super Bowl at Caesars Sportsbook. The Bills are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Week 15 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 15 NFL lines should you target with your Week 15 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 15 NFL Picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 157-113 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model is also a sizzling 21-5 on straight-up NFL Picks over the past two weeks.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years is straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is WAY UP.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 15. If you successfully parlay its picks, you’d be looking at a Massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model’s Week 15 NFL Picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 15 NFL Picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) to cover against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and company could feast on the Jacksonville secondary.

The Jaguars have one of the worst passing defenses in the league. They allow 253.3 yards through the air per game, the fifth-worst mark in the NFL. That’s welcome news for Lamb, Prescott’s most dangerous target. Lamb is eighth in the league with 961 receiving yards, and Prescott should be able to feed him early and often on Sunday. That is one reason the Cowboys are covering the spread in over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay Picks to make here.

How to make Week 15 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including a pair of underdogs that have a chance to win outright. You can only see the model’s NFL Week 15 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model’s top Week 15 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 15 NFL best bets from a model on a 157-113 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.