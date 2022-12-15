Week 14 results and notes for former IU football stars in the league – The Daily Hoosier

Seven former IU football players made 53-man NFL rosters to open the 2022 season, and now 13 have been on an active roster at some point during the season.

Take a look at how they all did with our week 14 recap of the Hoosiers in the NFL.

Dan Feeney (OL) – New York Jets

Feeney was in his customary special teams only role in week 14. He saw two special teams snaps in a loss to Buffalo.

On the season, Feeney has 52 offensive snaps (six percent) and 56 special teams snaps (15 percent).

For his six-year career, Feeney has played in 92 games with 63 starts.

Rodger Saffold (OL)—Buffalo Bills

Saffold started in a win over the New York Jets and played on 98 percent of the Offensive snaps. According to PFF, they graded last among the Bills starting Offensive linemen.

Saffold has played on 97 percent of the Offensive snaps this season while starting every game.

With 173 games played and 170 starts, the 34-year-old remains the longest-tenured active Hoosier in the NFL.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (WR) – Tennessee Titans

Westbrook-Ikhine started and had three receptions on eight targets. They gained 23 yards in a loss to Jacksonville and found the end zone on this play:

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine comes down with it! 📺: #JAXvsTEN is CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/xHAnGDC3Lg pic.twitter.com/0mz55ni0DU — NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022

He played on 96 percent of the Offensive snaps in week 14.

On the season Westbrook-Ikhine has 22 catches for 370 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games with 10 starts. He’s played on 77 percent of the Offensive snaps He is up to 63 grabs for 879 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.

Ian Thomas (TE) – Carolina Panthers

Thomas is in his fifth NFL season, all with Carolina. He has played in 78 games with 43 starts.

In week 14 Thomas had two receptions on two targets for 11 yards.

A starter in each of the first 14 weeks, Thomas has 19 catches for 176 yards on the season.

He has 109 catches for 978 yards and four touchdowns for his career.

Nate Sudfeld (QB) – Detroit Lions

Sudfeld is in his seventh overall year in the league and first with Detroit. He has appeared in one game this season. Sudfeld did not play in week 14.

Sudfeld has now appeared in five games over his seven-year career.

Peyton Hendershot (TE) – Dallas Cowboys

After going undrafted, Hendershot made the Cowboys’ 53-man roster.

Hendershot had no targets in 10 Offensive snaps by Dallas in a win over the Texans. He also played on 17 special teams snaps.

Hendershot now has 10 catches for 83 yards on the season and a touchdown. He also has one rush for two yards and a score, and six total tackles. He has played on 30 percent of the Offensive snaps and 61 percent on special teams.

Micah McFadden (LB) – New York Giants

McFadden started his fourth game of the season but suffered an ankle injury and did not return.

Before the injury he had five tackles (all solo) and a tackle for in 29 (43 percent) of the Giants’ defensive snaps in a loss to Philadelphia.

Giants Rookie linebacker Micah McFadden beats the Jason Kelce block and shoots into the backfield for the TFL. The fifth-round pick out of Indiana has played over 40% of New York’s defensive snaps for six straight games. pic.twitter.com/oktUb1tUN9 — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) December 11, 2022

On the season McFadden has 24 Solo and 38 total tackles (four for loss) with a sack, forced fumble and a QB hit. He has played on 36 percent of the defensive snaps, and 28 percent of the special teams snaps.

McFadden was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, signaling he will be ready to play this weekend.

Caleb Jones (OT) – Green Bay Packers

Jones signed with the Packers from their practice squad after week one and is now part of their roster.

The Packers placed Jones on the non-football illness list soon after he joined the roster. They haven’t dressed for game day since joining the roster due to the designation.

Jones revealed he had mononucleosis. He is now back practicing with the team. On Wednesday the Packers announced Jones was activated.

The Packers were on bye in week 14.

Wes Martin (C) – Washington Commanders

Martin was called up from the practice squad in week two and played in two games in October this season. He appears to be back on the Commanders’ practice squad now.

Martin has played in 34 NFL games over his four-year NFL career.

Tevin Coleman (RB) – San Francisco 49ers

Coleman was called up again from the practice squad in week 14 and played on one special teams snap. They previously saw the field for four straight weeks after being called up earlier in the year.

Coleman has 12 carries for 26 yards on the season to go with three catches for 44 yards and a special teams tackle.

For his NFL career, Coleman has played in 93 games and amassed 4,636 total yards from scrimmage and scored 38 touchdowns. He is one touchdown shy of Jordan Howard for the most combined rushing and receiving NFL scores by a former Hoosier.

Ryder Anderson (DE) – New York Giants

Anderson was elevated from the practice squad for week 14 and got his first NFL start. They had been called up for game day two other weeks.

The undrafted defensive end recorded his first NFL sack in week 14, one of two Sole tackles on the day. He played on 37 (54 percent) of the defensive snaps. He now has three total tackles on the season, all solo.

Jordan Howard (RB) – New Orleans Saints

Howard was released from the Saints’ practice squad after being called up for two weeks.

He had his first and only carry of the season – for one yard – in a week ten loss to the Steelers.

For his now seven-year NFL career, Howard has carried 1,019 times for 4,362 yards and 37 touchdowns. He’s added 85 catches for 653 yards and two more scores.

Raheem Layne (S) – Los Angeles Chargers

After spending most of the season on the practice squad, Layne played in his second game of the season with the Chargers against Miami on Sunday Night Football.

To this point he has not recorded any official stats.

Layne got his first defensive snaps of the season. He now played on three defensive snaps and 26 on special teams, including this play:

Dolphins Gunner Elijah Campbell got a lick in on DeAndre Carter on the first punt return of the game Sunday. #Chargers ST Coordinator Ryan Ficken made an adjustment, dropping Raheem Layne off LOS to double Campbell on the outside. The result: This massive hit from Layne. pic.twitter.com/SAhSNa9YwZ — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 14, 2022

Hoosiers on NFL practice squads who have not played in 2022:

Marcelino McCrary-Ball – LB (San Francisco)

Linebacker Tegray Scales was released from the Bengals’ practice squad.

