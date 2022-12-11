Week 14 Fantasy Football Blog

Week 14 is here and not only are there a host of injuries to contend with but six teams are on a bye. It’s a rough week, but hopefully, Managers can make that final push to get into the playoffs. Can’t watch the games today? Check back here for updates on all of the action during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games.

INACTIVES

Lamar Jackson

James Robinson

Kadarius Toney

Brandin Cooks

Nico Collins

Courtland Sutton

Rondale Moore

Jakobi Meyers

Hayden Hurst

1:00 pm ET

Jets @ Bills

Browns @ Bengals

Texans @ Cowboys

Vikings @ Lions

Jaguars @ Titans

Eagles @ Giants

Ravens @ Steelers

2:30 – Lions just missed a field goal to try to extend their lead.

2:28 – Zay Jones almost scored a touchdown for the Jaguars but he may have been out of bounds. Come on! After review, they reversed the call of incomplete to a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Samaje Perine just rushed in a six-yard touchdown for the Bengals who are short Higgins, Boyd, and Hurst.

2:26 – This time it was the Lions’ turn to create a turnover. They recovered a Dalvin Cook fumble on their own 18-yard line.

2:24 – The Bills put points on the board with a 24-yard touchdown from Dawson Knox who has been the bane of Fantasy managers’ lineups.

Yikes, Henry was just tackled and he fumbled! The Jaguars recovered.

2:20 – Trubisky was just picked off in the red zone.

2:13 – Daniel Jones just found Isaiah Hodgins in the end zone on a two-yard pass after the Giants blocked a punt for excellent field position.

Meanwhile, Amari Rodgers (formerly of the Green Bay Packers) scored a 28-yard touchdown on a pass from Jeff Driskel. This came off the back of a Prescott interception. Not sure why Driskel was in a QB instead of Mills. Will keep you updated on that when I find out.

INJURY UPDATE: Tee Higgins is questionable to return with a hamstring injury. Boyd was officially ruled out with a finger injury.

2:10 – Flacco took one snap under center before White came back into the game.

INJURY UPDATE: Mike White just took a big hit and is down on the field. Joe Flacco is warming up on the sidelines.

2:05 – Okay, Jared Goff! They just threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark to give the Lions the lead over the Vikings 14-7.

2:00 – The Bengals just put six on the board with a 15-yard touchdown reception by Ja’Marr Chase from Joe Burrow. They have a 7-0 lead over the Browns.

1:58 – The Eagles are piling on the hurt against the Giants. AJ Brown just scored a 33-yard touchdown to extend their lead to 21-0.

1:47 – Dak Prescott hit Noah Brown on a 23-yard pass and the Cowboys are just outside the red zone. Pollard rushed it to the five-yard line on an 18-yard run, but a false start penalty pushed them back five yards. Pollard sideways tiptoed his way into the end zone for his second touchdown.

Ryan Tannehill was just picked off by the Jaguars.

1:41 – Wow, what a catch by Dovanta Smith! He broke away from two Defenders to make a beautiful touchdown catch from Jalen Hurts for 41 yards.

1:40 – The Texans took the lead with a field goal.

INJURY UPDATE: Mitchell Trubisky is in at quarterback after Pickett tried to go back in the game but they ended up pulling him anyway.

1:34 – Chigoziem Okonkwo is starting to make a name for himself as the tight end for the Titans. He scored a 10-yard receiving touchdown to give Tennessee a 14-7 lead over the Jaguars.

1:32 – JK Dobbins looks a little rusty after weeks on injured reserve, but he did just score a touchdown on a four-yard for the Ravens. They lead the Steelers 10-0.

1:26 – The Jaguars are knocking on the door against the Titans and the Vikings are in scoring position on the Lions’ three-yard line. Evan Engram got the touchdown reception to give the Jaguars six points while the Vikings just drew a pass interference penalty. Dalvin Cook punched it in for the touchdown.

1:25 – The Ravens had to settle for a field goal. Pickett is back in the game after getting checked out on the sideline.

INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Boyd is questionable to return with a finger injury.

1:22 – Houston just cashed in a muffed punt with a one-yard Dameon Pierce touchdown. They tied it up 7-7 against the Cowboys.

INJURY UPDATE: Kenny Pickett was slammed hard to the ground and is headed into the blue medical tent while the Ravens are on offense.

1:20 – The Eagles draw first blood in the Matchup against the Giants with a three-yard touchdown run by Miles Sanders. He has three attempts for seven yards and a touchdown so far.

Derrick Henry also scored on a three-yard run to give the Titans the lead 7-0 over the Jaguars.

1:16 – They have arrived! Jameson Williams, Rookie wide receiver for the Lions, gets his first NFL touchdown on a deep, 41-yard pass from Jared Goff. The Lions have a 7-0 lead over the Vikings.

1:13 – The Browns went for it on fourth down but they brought in Jacoby Brissett for the play. They overthrew a wide-open Donovan Peoples-Jones in the end zone. Oops.

1:11 – The Cowboys drove down the field on the Texans and Tony Pollard capitalized with an 11-yard touchdown run.

The Lions denied the Vikings a fourth down attempt.

1:10 – Limited action so far during the start of our 1:00 pm ET slate. Unless you like punting.